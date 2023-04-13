Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Berghütte kaufen in Region Mittelgriechenland, Griechenland

19 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 7 Zimmerin Tragana, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Tragana, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 480 qm in Zentralgriechenland. Es gibt einen Kamin. Die Ei…
Villa 4 Zimmerin Agios Serafim, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Agios Serafim, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The owners …
Villa 6 Zimmerin Sykamino, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Sykamino, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 280 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Schlaf…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Agios Loukas, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Agios Loukas, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 8 Zimmerin Eretria, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 920,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 3 Zimmerin Magoula, Griechenland
Villa 3 Zimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 10 Zimmerin Agii Pandes, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Agii Pandes, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 595 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 b…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Delfi, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Delfi, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Zu verkaufen 2 -stöckige Villa von 240 Quadratmetern in Arachova. Der erste Stock besteht au…
Villa 4 Zimmerin Arachova, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Arachova, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
Villa 8 Zimmerin Drosia, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Drosia, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 8 Zimmerin Theologos, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 580 qm in Zentralgriechenland. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus…
Villa 13 Zimmerin Magoula, Griechenland
Villa 13 Zimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
13 Anzahl der Zimmer 7 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 6 Zimmerin demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 4 Zimmerin Theologos, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
Villa 4 Zimmerin Ano Vathia, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Ano Vathia, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 8 Zimmerin Theologos, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 780,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of 3 …
Villa 1 Zimmerin Oropos, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Oropos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Zum Verkauf angeboten Villa bestehend aus 3 HäusernJedes Haus hat 3 Ebenen und besteht aus 1…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Plaka Dilesi, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Plaka Dilesi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
For sale under construction villa of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the sea, …
Villa 5 Zimmerin Sykamino, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Sykamino, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 298 qm in Attika. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus einem Dusc…

Immobilienangaben in Region Mittelgriechenland, Griechenland

