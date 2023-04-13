Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Haus, Wohnung, Studio mit Swimmingpool in Region Mittelgriechenland, Griechenland

Nea Palatia
28
Eretria
16
Municipality of Thiva
13
demos molou - agiou konstantinou
11
demos delphon
10
Municipal Unit of Thebes
10
Amarynthos
7
demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras
7
27 immobilienobjekte total found
Ferienhaus 4 Zimmerin Loutra Ypatis, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Zimmer
Loutra Ypatis, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 358,000
Zu verkaufen 4-stöckiges Haus von 365 qm in Zentralgriechenland. Der Untergeschoss besteht a…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Dilesi, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Dilesi, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 290,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckiges Haus von 154 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer,…
Ferienhausin Oropos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus
Oropos, Griechenland
600 m²
€ 220,000
Zu verkaufen - Wohnhaus - Ostattika: Oropos 600 qm, Erdgeschoss, Baujahr: 2000 Schwimmbad, H…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Sykamino, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Sykamino, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 280 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Schlaf…
Villa 9 Zimmerin Ilia, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Ilia, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath Etagenzahl 2
€ 2,150,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 600 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3…
Villa 8 Zimmerin demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Agios Loukas, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Agios Loukas, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 145,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmerin demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 62 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 77 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
Villa 8 Zimmerin Eretria, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 920,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 3 Zimmerin Magoula, Griechenland
Villa 3 Zimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 10 Zimmerin Agii Pandes, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Agii Pandes, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 595 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 b…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmerin demos dirphyon - messapion, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
demos dirphyon - messapion, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 245,000
Zu verkaufen 1-stöckiges Haus von 101 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Das Haus besteht a…
Stadthaus 1 Zimmerin Galaxidi, Griechenland
Stadthaus 1 Zimmer
Galaxidi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,250,000
For sale maisonette of 0 sq.meters in Arachova . The maisonette has one level. A magnificent…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Avlida Strand, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Avlida Strand, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 370,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 316 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Das Untergeschoss …
Villa 8 Zimmerin Theologos, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 580 qm in Zentralgriechenland. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus…
Villa 13 Zimmerin Magoula, Griechenland
Villa 13 Zimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
13 Anzahl der Zimmer 7 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Chalkoutsi, Griechenland
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Chalkoutsi, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 3
€ 650,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 320 Quadratmetern in Attika .Die Maisonette hat 3 Werte. Das Erd…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Avlida Strand, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Avlida Strand, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 335 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 9 Zimmerin Dilesi, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Dilesi, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 690,000
Zu verkaufen 4-stöckige Villa von 460 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Schlaf…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Theologos, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 680,000
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There are solar panels for water heating,…
Villa 4 Zimmerin Theologos, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Plaka Dilesi, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Plaka Dilesi, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,500,000
Zu verkaufen 2 -stöckige Villa von 450 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3 Schlafzim…
Villa 8 Zimmerin Theologos, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 780,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of 3 …
Villa 8 Zimmerin Panorama, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Panorama, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 8 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,650,000
Zu verkaufen 4 -stöckige Villa von 910 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Das Erdgeschoss b…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Sykamino, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Sykamino, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 298 qm in Attika. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus einem Dusc…

