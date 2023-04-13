Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Thessalien - Mittelgriechenland
  4. Region Mittelgriechenland

Haus, Wohnung, Studio am meer in Region Mittelgriechenland, Griechenland

demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras
7
demotike enoteta arachobes
7
demos amphikleias - elateias
5
demos doridos
5
Lamia
5
Municipality of Tanagra
5
Municipal Unit of Galaxidi
3
Municipal Unit of Inofyta
3
Zeig mehr
126 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 7 Zimmerin Tragana, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Tragana, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 480 qm in Zentralgriechenland. Es gibt einen Kamin. Die Ei…
Villa 4 Zimmerin Agios Serafim, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Agios Serafim, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The owners …
Wohnung 1 Zimmerin Nireos Strand, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Nireos Strand, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,580,000
For sale Apartment of 480 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Ferienhaus 6 Zimmerin Lihada, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 6 Zimmer
Lihada, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 270,000
For sale 0-storey house of 163 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace.The own…
Ferienhaus 3 Zimmerin Eretria, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 168,000
Zu verkaufen 1-stöckiges Haus von 98 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Das Haus besteht au…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Dilesi, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Dilesi, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 290,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckiges Haus von 154 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer,…
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmerin Agios Kostandinos, Griechenland
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Agios Kostandinos, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 95,000
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 2 levels. The grou…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Loutra Edipsou, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Loutra Edipsou, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
Ferienhaus 8 Schlafzimmerin Kalamos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 8 Schlafzimmer
Kalamos, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 369 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer, …
Wohnung 1 Zimmerin Skala Oropou, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Skala Oropou, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 3/1 Stockwerk
€ 53,000
For sale Apartment of 30 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Malakonta, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Malakonta, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 365,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Ferienhaus 1 Schlafzimmerin Chalkoutsi, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 1 Schlafzimmer
Chalkoutsi, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 115,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckiges Haus von 85 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer, e…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Plaka Dilesi, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Plaka Dilesi, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 3/1 Stockwerk
€ 145,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmerin Limni, Griechenland
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
Limni, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmerin Ritsona, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Ritsona, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 265,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckiges Haus von 260 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3 Schlafzimm…
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmerin Skala Oropou, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Skala Oropou, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 160,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 225 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzimm…
Villa 9 Zimmerin Ilia, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Ilia, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath Etagenzahl 2
€ 2,150,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 600 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Magoula, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 360,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The groun…
Ferienhaus 4 Zimmerin Gouves, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Zimmer
Gouves, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 430,000
For sale 0-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A view of the sea, the mount…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmerin Giannitsou, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Giannitsou, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 120,000
For sale 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Ferienhaus 1 Schlafzimmerin Giannitsou, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 1 Schlafzimmer
Giannitsou, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 130,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmerin ampelochori, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
ampelochori, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 3
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 102 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmerin ampelochori, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
ampelochori, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Villa 8 Zimmerin demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Ferienhaus 10 Schlafzimmerin Seta, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 10 Schlafzimmer
Seta, Griechenland
14 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmerin ampelochori, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
ampelochori, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 367,500
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 207 Quadratmetern in Attika .Die Maisonette hat 2 Werte. Das Erd…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmerin ampelochori, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
ampelochori, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmerin ampelochori, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
ampelochori, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmerin ampelochori, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
ampelochori, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 425,000
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmerin Loukisia, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Loukisia, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 275,000
For sale 2-storey house of 89 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of …

