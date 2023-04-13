Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Realting.com
Griechenland
Thessalien - Mittelgriechenland
Region Mittelgriechenland
Hütten & cottages
Cottage am meer in Region Mittelgriechenland, Griechenland
59 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Ferienhaus 6 Zimmer
Lihada, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 270,000
For sale 0-storey house of 163 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace.The own…
Ferienhaus 3 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 168,000
Zu verkaufen 1-stöckiges Haus von 98 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Das Haus besteht au…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Dilesi, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 290,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckiges Haus von 154 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer,…
Ferienhaus 8 Schlafzimmer
Kalamos, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 369 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer, …
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Malakonta, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 365,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Ferienhaus 1 Schlafzimmer
Chalkoutsi, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 115,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckiges Haus von 85 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer, e…
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Ritsona, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 265,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckiges Haus von 260 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3 Schlafzimm…
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Skala Oropou, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 160,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 225 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzimm…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 360,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The groun…
Ferienhaus 4 Zimmer
Gouves, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 3
€ 430,000
For sale 0-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A view of the sea, the mount…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Giannitsou, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 120,000
For sale 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Ferienhaus 1 Schlafzimmer
Giannitsou, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 130,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
Ferienhaus 10 Schlafzimmer
Seta, Griechenland
14 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
ampelochori, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
ampelochori, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
ampelochori, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 425,000
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Loukisia, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 275,000
For sale 2-storey house of 89 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of …
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Ano Vathia, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Seta, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor The first f…
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Vathy, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 240,000
The three-storey house is under construction. The ground and the first floor have a living a…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Gymno, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
demos istiaias-aidepsou, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 84,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
Ferienhaus 11 Schlafzimmer
demos kymes - aliberiou, Griechenland
13 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 460 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Seta, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 255,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
demos doridos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Nea Artaki, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
For sale 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Malakonta, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
The house is located in the region of Eretria on Euboea. Consists of five levels. The first …
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Chalkoutsi, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 319,000
Zu verkaufen 1 -stöckiges Haus von 90 Quadratmetern in Attika. Das Haus besteht aus 2 Schlaf…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Gymno, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 230,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckiges Haus von 204 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Das Erdgeschoss be…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
alyke, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 250,000
Zu verkaufen 1 -stöckiges Haus von 120 Quadratmetern in Attika. Das Haus besteht aus 2 Schla…
