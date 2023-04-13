Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Realting.com
Griechenland
Thessalien - Mittelgriechenland
Region Mittelgriechenland
Wohnungen
Wohnung in Region Mittelgriechenland, Griechenland
49 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,000,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 1406 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Die Wohnung befindet sich auf dem Bod…
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Nireos Strand, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,580,000
For sale Apartment of 480 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 310,000
For sale Apartment of 450 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Loutra Edipsou, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 370,000
For sale Apartment of 396 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Studio 1 Schlafzimmer
Markopoulo Oropou, Griechenland
1 bath
32 m²
€ 60,000
Oropos nordöstlich von Athen, Chalkoutsi-Gebiet, 32 m2 Studio. Ecke im ersten Stock in ausge…
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Skala Oropou, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
3/1 Stockwerk
€ 53,000
For sale Apartment of 30 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
90 m²
1/5 Stockwerk
€ 100,000
Die Wohnung steht mit einer Gesamtfläche von 90 Quadratmetern zum Verkauf.m.& nbsp; im 1. St…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Psachna, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
2/1 Stockwerk
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 101 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Plaka Dilesi, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
3/1 Stockwerk
€ 145,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
Limni, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
1/1 Stockwerk
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Nea Palatia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
-1/1 Stockwerk
€ 25,000
For sale Apartment of 30 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the semi-basement…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Mesochori, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
4/1 Stockwerk
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
Wohnung 4 Zimmer
ampelochori, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 165,000
Three new apartments in Peania, Attika. - Flat on the second floor has an area of 97 squar…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Agios Loukas, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
2/1 Stockwerk
€ 55,650
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 43 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Die Wohnung befindet sich im 2. Stock. …
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Seta, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
1/1 Stockwerk
€ 28,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
ampelochori, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
4/1 Stockwerk
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
1/1 Stockwerk
€ 265,000
For sale Apartment of 117 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Seta, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 65,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 63 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Die Wohnung befindet sich im Erdgeschos…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Fylla, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
1/1 Stockwerk
€ 155,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 73 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment …
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
1/1 Stockwerk
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 62 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
1/1 Stockwerk
€ 145,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
1/1 Stockwerk
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 91 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
1/1 Stockwerk
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 77 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
Panorama, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 220,000
For sale Apartment of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
1/1 Stockwerk
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
-1/1 Stockwerk
€ 335,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 200 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Die Wohnung befindet sich im Untergesc…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Akti, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
3/1 Stockwerk
€ 99,000
For sale Apartment of 74 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Akti, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
1/1 Stockwerk
€ 67,000
For sale Apartment of 55 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Kamena Vourla, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 60,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 40 qm in Zentralgriechenland. Die Wohnung befindet sich im Erdgesch…
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 82,000
For sale apartment in the area of Eretria, on the island of Evia. The apartment is located 1…
Nächste zeigen 30 immobilienobjekte
1
2
