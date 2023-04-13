Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Wohnung in Region Mittelgriechenland, Griechenland

demos chalkideon
30
Chalkida
29
demos molou - agiou konstantinou
6
Nea Palatia
5
Lamia
3
Municipality of Thiva
3
demos istiaias-aidepsou
2
Loutra Edipsou
2
49 immobilienobjekte total found
Wohnung 1 Zimmerin demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,000,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 1406 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Die Wohnung befindet sich auf dem Bod…
Wohnung 1 Zimmerin Nireos Strand, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Nireos Strand, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,580,000
For sale Apartment of 480 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Wohnung 1 Zimmerin demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 310,000
For sale Apartment of 450 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Wohnung 1 Zimmerin Loutra Edipsou, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Loutra Edipsou, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 370,000
For sale Apartment of 396 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Studio 1 Schlafzimmerin Markopoulo Oropou, Griechenland
Studio 1 Schlafzimmer
Markopoulo Oropou, Griechenland
1 bath 32 m²
€ 60,000
Oropos nordöstlich von Athen, Chalkoutsi-Gebiet, 32 m2 Studio. Ecke im ersten Stock in ausge…
Wohnung 1 Zimmerin Skala Oropou, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Skala Oropou, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 3/1 Stockwerk
€ 53,000
For sale Apartment of 30 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 90 m² 1/5 Stockwerk
€ 100,000
Die Wohnung steht mit einer Gesamtfläche von 90 Quadratmetern zum Verkauf.m.& nbsp; im 1. St…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Psachna, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Psachna, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 2/1 Stockwerk
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 101 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Plaka Dilesi, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Plaka Dilesi, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 3/1 Stockwerk
€ 145,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmerin Limni, Griechenland
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
Limni, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmerin Nea Palatia, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Nea Palatia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath -1/1 Stockwerk
€ 25,000
For sale Apartment of 30 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the semi-basement…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Mesochori, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Mesochori, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 4/1 Stockwerk
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
Wohnung 4 Zimmerin ampelochori, Griechenland
Wohnung 4 Zimmer
ampelochori, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 165,000
Three new apartments in Peania, Attika. - Flat on the second floor has an area of ​​97 squar…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmerin Agios Loukas, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Agios Loukas, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 2/1 Stockwerk
€ 55,650
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 43 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Die Wohnung befindet sich im 2. Stock. …
Wohnung 1 Zimmerin Seta, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Seta, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 28,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin ampelochori, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
ampelochori, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 4/1 Stockwerk
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Kallithea, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 265,000
For sale Apartment of 117 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Seta, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Seta, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 65,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 63 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Die Wohnung befindet sich im Erdgeschos…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Fylla, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Fylla, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 155,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 73 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment …
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmerin demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 62 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 145,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 91 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 77 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmerin Panorama, Griechenland
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
Panorama, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 220,000
For sale Apartment of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmerin demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath -1/1 Stockwerk
€ 335,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 200 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Die Wohnung befindet sich im Untergesc…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Akti, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Akti, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 3/1 Stockwerk
€ 99,000
For sale Apartment of 74 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmerin Akti, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Akti, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 67,000
For sale Apartment of 55 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Kamena Vourla, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Kamena Vourla, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 60,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 40 qm in Zentralgriechenland. Die Wohnung befindet sich im Erdgesch…
Wohnung 1 Zimmerin Eretria, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 82,000
For sale apartment in the area of Eretria, on the island of Evia. The apartment is located 1…

Immobilienangaben in Region Mittelgriechenland, Griechenland

