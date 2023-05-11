Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Villen mit Swimmingpool in Attika, Griechenland

Municipality of Saronikos
28
Anavissos Municipal Unit
18
Agia Marina
13
Piräus
13
Kalyvia Thorikou
12
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
12
Limenas Markopoulou
11
Saronida Municipal Unit
10
105 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 8 Zimmer in Athen, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer in Paiania, Griechenland
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Paiania, Griechenland
Schlafräume 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Fläche 426 m²
€ 900,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Municipality of Piraeus, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Municipality of Piraeus, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Athen, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,640,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Pachi, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Pachi, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,650,000
Villa 10 Schlafzimmer in Athen, Griechenland
Villa 10 Schlafzimmer
Athen, Griechenland
Schlafräume 10
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Fläche 500 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 4 Zimmer in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 1 Zimmer in Limenas Markopoulou, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Limenas Markopoulou, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Pikermi, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Pikermi, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer in Athen, Griechenland
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer
Athen, Griechenland
Schlafräume 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
€ 450,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Kitsi, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Kitsi, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 5 Zimmer in Athen, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 8 Zimmer in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 9 Zimmer in Kitsi, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Kitsi, Griechenland
Zimmer 9
Etagenzahl 5
€ 1,650,000
Villa 8 Zimmer in Agios Konstantinos, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Agios Konstantinos, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 3
€ 1,000,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Athen, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 4
€ 1,500,000
Villa 8 Zimmer in Kalyvia Thorikou, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Kalyvia Thorikou, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,150,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Anavyssos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,250,000
Villa 9 Zimmer in Chaidari, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Chaidari, Griechenland
Zimmer 9
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
Villa 9 Zimmer in Agios Konstantinos, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Agios Konstantinos, Griechenland
Zimmer 9
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,620,000
Villa 10 Zimmer in Athen, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
Zimmer 10
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,250,000
Villa 8 Zimmer in Athen, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in alimos, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
alimos, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,000,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Athen, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Kitsi, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Kitsi, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Kaki Thalassa, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Kaki Thalassa, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,050,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Athen, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,150,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Saint Spyridon, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Saint Spyridon, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000

