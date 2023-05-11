Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
Villen mit Swimmingpool in Attika, Griechenland
105 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 8 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
8
4
1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Paiania, Griechenland
3
3
426 m²
€ 900,000
Villa 5 Zimmer
Municipality of Piraeus, Griechenland
5
1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 1 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
1
1
€ 1,640,000
Villa 1 Zimmer
Pachi, Griechenland
1
1
€ 2,650,000
Villa 10 Schlafzimmer
Athen, Griechenland
10
5
500 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 4 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
4
6
1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 1 Zimmer
Limenas Markopoulou, Griechenland
1
1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 5 Zimmer
Pikermi, Griechenland
5
3
1
€ 800,000
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer
Athen, Griechenland
5
2
€ 450,000
Villa 7 Zimmer
Kitsi, Griechenland
7
2
1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 5 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
5
4
1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
8
5
1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 9 Zimmer
Kitsi, Griechenland
9
5
€ 1,650,000
Villa 8 Zimmer
Agios Konstantinos, Griechenland
8
2
3
€ 1,000,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
6
3
4
€ 1,500,000
Villa 8 Zimmer
Kalyvia Thorikou, Griechenland
8
6
1
€ 3,150,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
6
3
1
€ 1,250,000
Villa 9 Zimmer
Chaidari, Griechenland
9
6
1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
7
6
1
€ 1,200,000
Villa 9 Zimmer
Agios Konstantinos, Griechenland
9
4
1
€ 2,620,000
Villa 10 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
10
6
1
€ 2,250,000
Villa 8 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
8
6
1
€ 1,500,000
Villa 7 Zimmer
alimos, Griechenland
7
3
1
€ 2,000,000
Villa 7 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
7
4
1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Kitsi, Griechenland
6
5
1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 7 Zimmer
Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
7
4
1
€ 1,500,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Kaki Thalassa, Griechenland
6
5
1
€ 1,050,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
6
5
1
€ 1,150,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Saint Spyridon, Griechenland
6
3
1
€ 1,200,000
