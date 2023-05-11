Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Villen mit Bergblick kaufen in Attika, Griechenland

Municipality of Saronikos
28
Anavissos Municipal Unit
18
Agia Marina
13
Piräus
13
Kalyvia Thorikou
12
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
12
Limenas Markopoulou
11
Saronida Municipal Unit
10
108 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 13 Zimmer in Athen, Griechenland
Villa 13 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
Zimmer 13
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Fläche 682 m²
Etagenzahl 5
€ 4,300,000
Villa 9 Zimmer in Saint Spyridon, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Saint Spyridon, Griechenland
Zimmer 9
Etagenzahl 1
€ 850,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,450,000
Villa 4 Zimmer in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 1 Zimmer in Limenas Markopoulou, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Limenas Markopoulou, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Pikermi, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Pikermi, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Athen, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 9 Zimmer in Kitsi, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Kitsi, Griechenland
Zimmer 9
Etagenzahl 5
€ 1,650,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Saint Spyridon, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Saint Spyridon, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
Villa 8 Zimmer in Kalyvia Thorikou, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Kalyvia Thorikou, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,150,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Anavyssos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,250,000
Villa 14 Zimmer in Anavyssos, Griechenland
Villa 14 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
Zimmer 14
Anzahl der Badezimmer 10
Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,500,000
Villa 9 Zimmer in Chaidari, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Chaidari, Griechenland
Zimmer 9
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 10 Zimmer in Lavrion, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Lavrion, Griechenland
Zimmer 10
Anzahl der Badezimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
Villa 9 Zimmer in Agios Konstantinos, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Agios Konstantinos, Griechenland
Zimmer 9
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,620,000
Villa 8 Zimmer in Athen, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
Villa 8 Zimmer in Anavyssos, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
Villa 8 Zimmer in Rafina, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Rafina, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Municipality of Penteli, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Penteli, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,300,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Kitsi, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Kitsi, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Kaki Thalassa, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Kaki Thalassa, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,050,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Athen, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,150,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Saronis, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Saronis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Thymari, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Thymari, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,800,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Athen, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,300,000
Villa 13 Zimmer in Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
Villa 13 Zimmer
Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
Zimmer 13
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Kitsi, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Kitsi, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
Villa 12 Zimmer in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
Villa 12 Zimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
Zimmer 12
Anzahl der Badezimmer 8
Etagenzahl 5
€ 6,500,000
Villa 11 Zimmer in Athen, Griechenland
Villa 11 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
Zimmer 11
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Etagenzahl 1
€ 6,500,000
Villa 10 Zimmer in Koropi, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Koropi, Griechenland
Zimmer 10
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 320,000

