Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Griechenland
Attika
Villa
Villen mit Bergblick kaufen in Attika, Griechenland
108 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 13 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
13
6
682 m²
5
€ 4,300,000
Villa 9 Zimmer
Saint Spyridon, Griechenland
9
1
€ 850,000
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
7
3
1
€ 1,450,000
Villa 4 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
4
6
1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 1 Zimmer
Limenas Markopoulou, Griechenland
1
1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 5 Zimmer
Pikermi, Griechenland
5
3
1
€ 800,000
Villa 5 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
5
4
1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 9 Zimmer
Kitsi, Griechenland
9
5
€ 1,650,000
Villa 1 Zimmer
Saint Spyridon, Griechenland
1
1
€ 550,000
Villa 8 Zimmer
Kalyvia Thorikou, Griechenland
8
6
1
€ 3,150,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
6
3
1
€ 1,250,000
Villa 14 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
14
10
1
€ 4,500,000
Villa 9 Zimmer
Chaidari, Griechenland
9
6
1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 10 Zimmer
Lavrion, Griechenland
10
7
1
€ 800,000
Villa 9 Zimmer
Agios Konstantinos, Griechenland
9
4
1
€ 2,620,000
Villa 8 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
8
6
1
€ 1,500,000
Villa 8 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
8
4
1
€ 1,500,000
Villa 8 Zimmer
Rafina, Griechenland
8
3
1
€ 550,000
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Penteli, Griechenland
7
2
1
€ 1,300,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Kitsi, Griechenland
6
5
1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Kaki Thalassa, Griechenland
6
5
1
€ 1,050,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
6
5
1
€ 1,150,000
Villa 1 Zimmer
Saronis, Griechenland
1
1
€ 500,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Thymari, Griechenland
6
6
1
€ 1,800,000
Villa 1 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
1
1
€ 1,300,000
Villa 13 Zimmer
Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
13
6
1
€ 1,500,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Kitsi, Griechenland
6
3
1
€ 1,600,000
Villa 12 Zimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
12
8
5
€ 6,500,000
Villa 11 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
11
6
1
€ 6,500,000
Villa 10 Zimmer
Koropi, Griechenland
10
4
1
€ 320,000
