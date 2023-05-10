Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Villen am Meer in Regionalbezirk Argolis, Griechenland

Municipality of Ermionida
22
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
13
Municipal Unit of Ermioni
7
22 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 6 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
Villa 12 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 12 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
Zimmer 12
Anzahl der Badezimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 11 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 11 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
Zimmer 11
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 5 Zimmer in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 900,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in dorouphi, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
dorouphi, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,285,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Villa 11 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 11 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
Zimmer 11
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,500,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in dorouphi, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
dorouphi, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 990,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Thermisia, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Thermisia, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 4 Zimmer in Thermisia, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Thermisia, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 460,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Argos-Mykene, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Argos-Mykene, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,700,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Nea Ephidauros, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Nea Ephidauros, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
Villa 12 Zimmer in Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
Villa 12 Zimmer
Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
Zimmer 12
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,000,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in lakkes, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
lakkes, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 4 Zimmer in agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 790,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000

Immobilienangaben in Regionalbezirk Argolis, Griechenland

