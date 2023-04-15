Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Haus, Wohnung, Studio mit Swimmingpool in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Griechenland

Anavyssos
18
15 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 6 Zimmerin Anavyssos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,250,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 386 qm in Attika. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
Villa about total area of ​​240 square meters, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a guest apartme…
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Anavyssos, Griechenland
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 850,000
For sale maisonette of 426 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
Villa 14 Zimmerin agios nikolaos, Griechenland
Villa 14 Zimmer
agios nikolaos, Griechenland
14 Anzahl der Zimmer 9 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 770 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 8 Zimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 355 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath -1/1 Stockwerk
€ 490,000
For sale Apartment of 195 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the semi-basemen…
Villa 6 Zimmerin agios nikolaos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
agios nikolaos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 6 Zimmerin agios nikolaos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
agios nikolaos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 520,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 880,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 820 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3 Schlafzimm…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Mavro Lithari, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Mavro Lithari, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 510 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzimm…
Villa 8 Zimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1300 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedro…

