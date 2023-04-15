Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Attika
  4. Region Attika
  5. Municipality of Saronikos

Haus, Wohnung, Studio am meer in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Griechenland

Anavyssos
18
45 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 7 Zimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,450,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 320 qm in Attika. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus einem Umkl…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Anavyssos, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 250,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 74 qm in Attika. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 1. Stock. Es besteht …
Villa 6 Zimmerin Anavyssos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,250,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 386 qm in Attika. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Anavyssos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Zu verkaufen 4-stöckiges Haus von 330 qm in Attika. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus 4 Schlafzi…
Villa 14 Zimmerin Anavyssos, Griechenland
Villa 14 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
14 Anzahl der Zimmer 10 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,500,000
Villa is located in Attica, in Avavissos is renowned for its leading luxury, warm atmosphere…
Stadthaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Stadthaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 189,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 90 qm in Attika .Die Maisonette hat 3 Werte. Das Untergeschoss b…
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmerin Anavyssos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 8 Zimmerin Anavyssos, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
There is provided for sale a 4-storey villa of 373 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Anavyssos, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 370,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 130 qm in Attika .Die Maisonette hat 3 Werte. Das Untergeschoss …
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmerin Anavyssos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 168,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckiges Haus von 227 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss Der erste Stock Ein herr…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 505,000
Zu verkaufen 5-stöckiges Haus von 300 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer. …
Villa 1 Zimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
Villa about total area of ​​240 square meters, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a guest apartme…
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 960,000
Zu verkaufen 4-stöckiges Haus von 271 qm in Attika. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus einem Schl…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Anavyssos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
Zu verkaufen 4-stöckiges Haus von 342 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzimm…
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmerin Mavro Lithari, Griechenland
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Mavro Lithari, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 472,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 180 qm in Attika .Die Maisonette hat 3 Werte. Das Erdgeschoss be…
Villa 14 Zimmerin agios nikolaos, Griechenland
Villa 14 Zimmer
agios nikolaos, Griechenland
14 Anzahl der Zimmer 9 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 770 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 595,000
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmerin agios nikolaos, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
agios nikolaos, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 54 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 2/1 Stockwerk
€ 280,000
For sale Apartment of 126 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Mavro Lithari, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Mavro Lithari, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 660,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin agios nikolaos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
agios nikolaos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath -1/1 Stockwerk
€ 490,000
For sale Apartment of 195 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the semi-basemen…
Villa 6 Zimmerin agios nikolaos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
agios nikolaos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 880,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 975,000
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Mavro Lithari, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Mavro Lithari, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 400 qm in Attika. Ein herrlicher Blick auf die Stadt, das Meer und de…

Immobilienangaben in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Schwimmbad
mit Seeblick
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen