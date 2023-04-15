Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Griechenland
Neue Häuser in Griechenland
Alle Neubauten in Griechenland
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Griechenland
Wohnung in Griechenland
Studio
Haus in Griechenland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Chalet
Grundstück in Griechenland
VIP-Immobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Griechenland
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Anlageimmobilien in Griechenland
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Griechenland
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Immobilien Nachrichten
45 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,450,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 320 qm in Attika. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus einem Umkl…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
1/1 Stockwerk
€ 250,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 74 qm in Attika. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 1. Stock. Es besteht …
Villa 6 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,250,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 386 qm in Attika. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Zu verkaufen 4-stöckiges Haus von 330 qm in Attika. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus 4 Schlafzi…
Villa 14 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
14 Anzahl der Zimmer
10 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,500,000
Villa is located in Attica, in Avavissos is renowned for its leading luxury, warm atmosphere…
Stadthaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 189,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 90 qm in Attika .Die Maisonette hat 3 Werte. Das Untergeschoss b…
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
There is provided for sale a 4-storey villa of 373 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
1/1 Stockwerk
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 370,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 130 qm in Attika .Die Maisonette hat 3 Werte. Das Untergeschoss …
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 168,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckiges Haus von 227 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss Der erste Stock Ein herr…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 505,000
Zu verkaufen 5-stöckiges Haus von 300 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer. …
Villa 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
Villa about total area of 240 square meters, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a guest apartme…
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 960,000
Zu verkaufen 4-stöckiges Haus von 271 qm in Attika. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus einem Schl…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer
6 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
Zu verkaufen 4-stöckiges Haus von 342 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzimm…
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Mavro Lithari, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 472,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 180 qm in Attika .Die Maisonette hat 3 Werte. Das Erdgeschoss be…
Villa 14 Zimmer
agios nikolaos, Griechenland
14 Anzahl der Zimmer
9 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 770 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 595,000
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
agios nikolaos, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
1/1 Stockwerk
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 54 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
2/1 Stockwerk
€ 280,000
For sale Apartment of 126 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Mavro Lithari, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 660,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
6 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
agios nikolaos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
-1/1 Stockwerk
€ 490,000
For sale Apartment of 195 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the semi-basemen…
Villa 6 Zimmer
agios nikolaos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 880,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 975,000
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Mavro Lithari, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 400 qm in Attika. Ein herrlicher Blick auf die Stadt, das Meer und de…
Nächste zeigen 30 immobilienobjekte
