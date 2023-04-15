Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Hauser in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Griechenland

Anavyssos
14
52 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 7 Zimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,450,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 320 qm in Attika. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus einem Umkl…
Ferienhaus 7 Schlafzimmerin Anavyssos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 7 Schlafzimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 290,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau 3 - Stockwerk Haus von 300 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3 S…
Villa 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
5 bath 500 m²
€ 500,000
Property Code: 1328 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 500 sq.m, 3 levels Saron…
Haus 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
3 bath 171 m²
€ 260,000
Immobiliencode: 1322 - ZU VERKAUF Neu gebaut 3 Schlafzimmer, Haus mit Gesamtfläche 171 qm, 3…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmerin agios nikolaos, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
agios nikolaos, Griechenland
4 bath 547 m²
€ 3,000,000
Ref: 1120 - Zu verkaufen Anavyssou Villa Gesamtfläche 547 qm. 3 Ebene auf einem Hügel vor de…
Haus 4 Schlafzimmerin Anavyssos, Griechenland
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
2 bath 225 m²
€ 350,000
Ref: 142 - Palia Fokea-Anavissos Einfamilienhaus 2 km von Stränden und Einkaufsmöglichkeiten…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmerin lakka, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
lakka, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 420,000
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Anavyssos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,250,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 386 qm in Attika. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Anavyssos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Zu verkaufen 4-stöckiges Haus von 330 qm in Attika. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus 4 Schlafzi…
Villa 14 Zimmerin Anavyssos, Griechenland
Villa 14 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
14 Anzahl der Zimmer 10 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,500,000
Villa is located in Attica, in Avavissos is renowned for its leading luxury, warm atmosphere…
Stadthaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Stadthaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 189,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 90 qm in Attika .Die Maisonette hat 3 Werte. Das Untergeschoss b…
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmerin Anavyssos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin lakka, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
lakka, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 640,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 8 Zimmerin Anavyssos, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
There is provided for sale a 4-storey villa of 373 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 370,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 130 qm in Attika .Die Maisonette hat 3 Werte. Das Untergeschoss …
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmerin Anavyssos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 168,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckiges Haus von 227 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss Der erste Stock Ein herr…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 505,000
Zu verkaufen 5-stöckiges Haus von 300 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer. …
Villa 1 Zimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
Villa about total area of ​​240 square meters, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a guest apartme…
Ferienhaus 1 Schlafzimmerin Anavyssos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 1 Schlafzimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 58,000
For sale 1-storey house of 57 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 960,000
Zu verkaufen 4-stöckiges Haus von 271 qm in Attika. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus einem Schl…
Ferienhaus 1 Schlafzimmerin Anavyssos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 1 Schlafzimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, livin…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Anavyssos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
Zu verkaufen 4-stöckiges Haus von 342 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzimm…
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Anavyssos, Griechenland
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 850,000
For sale maisonette of 426 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmerin Mavro Lithari, Griechenland
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Mavro Lithari, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 472,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 180 qm in Attika .Die Maisonette hat 3 Werte. Das Erdgeschoss be…
Villa 14 Zimmerin agios nikolaos, Griechenland
Villa 14 Zimmer
agios nikolaos, Griechenland
14 Anzahl der Zimmer 9 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 770 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 595,000
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 8 Zimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 355 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Anavyssos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 200,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckiges Haus von 95 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3 Schlafzimme…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…

