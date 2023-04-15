Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Griechenland
Neue Häuser in Griechenland
Alle Neubauten in Griechenland
7
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Griechenland
Wohn-
Wohnung in Griechenland
Studio
Haus in Griechenland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Chalet
Grundstück in Griechenland
VIP-Immobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Griechenland
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Andere
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Griechenland
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Immobilientyp:
Wohnung
Studio
Penthouse
Haus
Schloss
Chalet
Ferienhaus
Villa
Stadthaus
Doppelhaus
Category:
Neubauten
Wiederverkauf
im Bau
Tags:
Gesamt fläche:
Grundstücksfläche:
Zimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Schlafräume:
1
2
3
4
5+
Die Badezimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Wählen das Jahr der Fertigstellung:
Verkäufer:
alle
Nachrichtenagentur
Privatverkäufer
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Griechenland
Attika
Region Attika
Municipality of Saronikos
Hütten & cottages
Cottage in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Griechenland
Anavyssos
8
Ferienhaus
Alles löschen
24 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Ferienhaus 7 Schlafzimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 290,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau 3 - Stockwerk Haus von 300 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3 S…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
lakka, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 420,000
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Zu verkaufen 4-stöckiges Haus von 330 qm in Attika. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus 4 Schlafzi…
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
lakka, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 640,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 168,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckiges Haus von 227 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss Der erste Stock Ein herr…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 505,000
Zu verkaufen 5-stöckiges Haus von 300 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer. …
Ferienhaus 1 Schlafzimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 58,000
For sale 1-storey house of 57 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 960,000
Zu verkaufen 4-stöckiges Haus von 271 qm in Attika. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus einem Schl…
Ferienhaus 1 Schlafzimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, livin…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer
6 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
Zu verkaufen 4-stöckiges Haus von 342 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzimm…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 595,000
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 200,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckiges Haus von 95 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3 Schlafzimme…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Mavro Lithari, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 660,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
6 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
agios nikolaos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 100,000
The unfinished detached house is located in Anavisos area
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
agios nikolaos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 975,000
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
agios nikolaos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 3
€ 430,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 470,000
For sale 3-storey house of 306 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Immobilienangaben in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Griechenland
mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte