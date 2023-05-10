Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Griechenland
Ägäis
Villa
Villen mit Bergblick kaufen in Ägäis, Griechenland
Gemeinde Mykonos
18
Municipality of Rhodes
17
Rhodos
16
Mykonos
10
demos parou
3
Municipality of Thira
3
Thira Municipal Unit
3
Villa 7 Zimmer
Monolithos, Griechenland
7
3
3
€ 850,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
6
4
1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
8
3
1
€ 3,300,000
Villa 5 Zimmer
Pastida, Griechenland
5
2
1
€ 380,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Ialysos, Griechenland
6
3
1
€ 1,600,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Pastida, Griechenland
6
2
1
€ 400,000
Villa 5 Zimmer
Ialysos, Griechenland
5
2
1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kritika, Griechenland
5
4
1
€ 1,100,000
Villa 7 Zimmer
Afandou, Griechenland
7
3
1
€ 1,400,000
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
8
3
1
€ 1,850,000
Villa 5 Zimmer
Gennadi, Griechenland
5
2
1
€ 1,800,000
Villa 9 Zimmer
Gemeinde Mykonos, Griechenland
9
8
1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 2 Zimmer
Gemeinde Mykonos, Griechenland
2
2
1
€ 650,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Faros Armenistis, Griechenland
6
3
1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 11 Zimmer
Plintri, Griechenland
11
7
1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 3 Zimmer
Ano Mera, Griechenland
3
1
€ 5,500,000
Villa 1 Zimmer
Stenies, Griechenland
1
1
€ 436,000
Villa 1 Zimmer
Faros Armenistis, Griechenland
1
1
€ 8,700,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Faliraki, Griechenland
6
4
1
€ 1,450,000
Villa 7 Zimmer
Ano Mera, Griechenland
7
6
1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Ornos, Griechenland
6
3
1
€ 4,000,000
Villa 4 Zimmer
Kalathos, Griechenland
4
3
1
€ 770,000
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
7
4
1
€ 1,400,000
Villa 1 Zimmer
Koskinou, Griechenland
1
3
€ 2,500,000
