Villen mit Bergblick kaufen in Ägäis, Griechenland

Gemeinde Mykonos
18
Municipality of Rhodes
17
Rhodos
16
Mykonos
10
demos parou
3
Municipality of Thira
3
Thira Municipal Unit
3
24 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 7 Zimmer in Monolithos, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Monolithos, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 3
€ 850,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 8 Zimmer in Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,300,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Pastida, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Pastida, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 380,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Ialysos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Ialysos, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Pastida, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Pastida, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Ialysos, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Ialysos, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Kritika, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kritika, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Afandou, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Afandou, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
Villa 8 Zimmer in Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,850,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Gennadi, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Gennadi, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,800,000
Villa 9 Zimmer in Gemeinde Mykonos, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Gemeinde Mykonos, Griechenland
Zimmer 9
Anzahl der Badezimmer 8
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 2 Zimmer in Gemeinde Mykonos, Griechenland
Villa 2 Zimmer
Gemeinde Mykonos, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Faros Armenistis, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Faros Armenistis, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 11 Zimmer in Plintri, Griechenland
Villa 11 Zimmer
Plintri, Griechenland
Zimmer 11
Anzahl der Badezimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 3 Zimmer in Ano Mera, Griechenland
Villa 3 Zimmer
Ano Mera, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 5,500,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Stenies, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Stenies, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 436,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Faros Armenistis, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Faros Armenistis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 8,700,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Faliraki, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Faliraki, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,450,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Ano Mera, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Ano Mera, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Ornos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Ornos, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,000,000
Villa 4 Zimmer in Kalathos, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Kalathos, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 770,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Koskinou, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Koskinou, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 3
€ 2,500,000

Immobilienangaben in Ägäis, Griechenland

