Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Ägäis

Wohnimmobilien mit Swimmingpool in Ägäis, Griechenland

Municipality of Rhodes
37
Rhodos
35
Gemeinde Mykonos
24
Municipality of Thira
15
Thira Municipal Unit
14
Mykonos
13
Gemeinde Andros
9
Municipality of Mytilene
7
Zeig mehr
26 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 2 Schlafzimmer in Ano Mera, Griechenland
Villa 2 Schlafzimmer
Ano Mera, Griechenland
Schlafräume 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 95 m²
€ 630,000
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer in Fira, Griechenland
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer
Fira, Griechenland
Schlafräume 5
Fläche 320 m²
€ 2,000,000
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer in Fira, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Fira, Griechenland
Schlafräume 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Fläche 450 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa 12 Schlafzimmer in Tourlos, Griechenland
Villa 12 Schlafzimmer
Tourlos, Griechenland
Schlafräume 12
Fläche 500 m²
€ 4,000,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Monolithos, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Monolithos, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 3
€ 850,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Parikia, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Parikia, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,200,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Kritika, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kritika, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 12 Zimmer in Gemeinde Mykonos, Griechenland
Villa 12 Zimmer
Gemeinde Mykonos, Griechenland
Zimmer 12
Anzahl der Badezimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,300,000
Villa 4 Zimmer in Klouvas, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Klouvas, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,600,000
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 720,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Afandou, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Afandou, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
Villa 8 Zimmer in Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,850,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Gennadi, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Gennadi, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,800,000
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer in Klouvas, Griechenland
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Klouvas, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 570,000
Villa 9 Zimmer in Gemeinde Mykonos, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Gemeinde Mykonos, Griechenland
Zimmer 9
Anzahl der Badezimmer 8
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Anaxos Skoutarou, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Anaxos Skoutarou, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
Villa 11 Zimmer in Plintri, Griechenland
Villa 11 Zimmer
Plintri, Griechenland
Zimmer 11
Anzahl der Badezimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 3 Zimmer in Ano Mera, Griechenland
Villa 3 Zimmer
Ano Mera, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 5,500,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Faros Armenistis, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Faros Armenistis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 8,700,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Faliraki, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Faliraki, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,450,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Dryos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Dryos, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,400,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Ano Mera, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Ano Mera, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Koskinou, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Koskinou, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 3
€ 2,500,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Plintri, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Plintri, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Plintri, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Plintri, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000

Immobilienangaben in Ägäis, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Seeblick
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen