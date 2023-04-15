Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Haus, Wohnung, Studio am meer in Regionalbezirk Achaia, Griechenland

Municipality of Aigialeia
19
Egio
13
Patras
11
Municipality of West Achaea
4
Municipal Unit of Dymi
4
Municipal Unit of Paralia
4
Municipal Unit of Aegira
3
Municipal Unit of Rio
3
Villa 10 Zimmerin Egira, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Egira, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 680,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 449 qm in Ostpeloponnes . Das Untergeschoss besteht aus 2 …
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin chrysanthi, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
chrysanthi, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 159,000
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Skioessa, Griechenland
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Skioessa, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Kato Achea, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kato Achea, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,750,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 600 Quadratmetern in Westpeloponnes. Das Erdgeschoss best…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Patras, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Patras, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 297 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Diyeliotika, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Diyeliotika, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 4/1 Stockwerk
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Platani, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Platani, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 380,000
For sale maisonette of 195 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Kato Alissos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Kato Alissos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Patras, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Patras, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale 3-storey house of 352 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Skioessa, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Skioessa, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 3/1 Stockwerk
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Platani, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Platani, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
For sale 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bed…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Skioessa, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Skioessa, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 6/1 Stockwerk
€ 255,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 175 qm in Westpeloponnes. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 6. Stock. Es…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Skioessa, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Skioessa, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 6/1 Stockwerk
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 78 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Skioessa, Griechenland
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Skioessa, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 178 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Lampinos, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Lampinos, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 65,000
For sale Apartment of 41 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Aigialeia, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Aigialeia, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmerin Valimitika, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Valimitika, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
Ferienhaus 9 Schlafzimmerin trapeza, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 9 Schlafzimmer
trapeza, Griechenland
12 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 3
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 10 Zimmerin Platani, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Platani, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 3
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of 2 bed…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Niforaika, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Niforaika, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…

