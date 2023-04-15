Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
  4. Region Westgriechenland

Berghütte kaufen in Regionalbezirk Achaia, Griechenland

Municipality of Aigialeia
19
Egio
13
Patras
11
Municipality of West Achaea
4
Municipal Unit of Dymi
4
Municipal Unit of Paralia
4
Municipal Unit of Aegira
3
Municipal Unit of Rio
3
Zeig mehr
21 immobilienobjekt total found
Villa 10 Zimmerin Egira, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Egira, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 680,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 449 qm in Ostpeloponnes . Das Untergeschoss besteht aus 2 …
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin chrysanthi, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
chrysanthi, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 159,000
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmerin romanos, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
romanos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Stadthaus 6 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Aigialeia, Griechenland
Stadthaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Aigialeia, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Diakopto, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Diakopto, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Andirio, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Andirio, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 2/1 Stockwerk
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 94 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Skioessa, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Skioessa, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 3/1 Stockwerk
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Platani, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Platani, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
For sale 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bed…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Skioessa, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Skioessa, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 6/1 Stockwerk
€ 255,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 175 qm in Westpeloponnes. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 6. Stock. Es…
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Skioessa, Griechenland
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Skioessa, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 178 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Aigialeia, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Aigialeia, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 215,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Lampinos, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Lampinos, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 65,000
For sale Apartment of 41 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Aigialeia, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Aigialeia, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmerin Diakopto, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Diakopto, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 170,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 be…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Elaionas, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Elaionas, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 275,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Villa 10 Zimmerin Platani, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Platani, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 3
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of 2 bed…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Niforaika, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Niforaika, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Aigialeia, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Aigialeia, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 250,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckiges Haus von 106 Quadratmetern in Ostpeloponnes . Das Erdgeschoss beste…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Diakopto, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Diakopto, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 265,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 182 qm in Ostpeloponnes . Das Untergeschoss besteht aus ei…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Diakopto, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Diakopto, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 265,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 180 Quadratmetern in Ostpeloponnes . Das Untergeschoss be…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Diakopto, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Diakopto, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 265,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 182 qm in Ostpeloponnes . Das Untergeschoss besteht aus ei…

Immobilienangaben in Regionalbezirk Achaia, Griechenland

mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
mit Seeblick
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen