Wohnung 3 Zimmer
Patras, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 45,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floor…
Villa 10 Zimmer
Egira, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 680,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 449 qm in Ostpeloponnes . Das Untergeschoss besteht aus 2 …
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
chrysanthi, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 159,000
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Andirio, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 125,555
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Stadthaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Patras, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 165,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Skioessa, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
2/1 Stockwerk
€ 95,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Skioessa, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
2/1 Stockwerk
€ 39,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 50 qm in Westpeloponnes. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 2. Stock. Es …
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Skioessa, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
3/1 Stockwerk
€ 60,000
For sale Apartment of 39 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Skioessa, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
1/1 Stockwerk
€ 28,000
For sale Apartment of 28 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Skioessa, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
-1/1 Stockwerk
€ 28,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 28 qm in Westpeloponnes. Die Wohnung befindet sich im Untergeschoss…
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Skioessa, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
romanos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Patras, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 390,000
For sale 2-storey house of 306 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Skioessa, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckiges Haus von 360 qm in Westpeloponnes. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus eine…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kato Achea, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,750,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 600 Quadratmetern in Westpeloponnes. Das Erdgeschoss best…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kato Alissos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Patras, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 297 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
Stadthaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Aigialeia, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Diyeliotika, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
4/1 Stockwerk
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Platani, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 380,000
For sale maisonette of 195 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Kato Alissos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Patras, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 140,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bed…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Patras, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale 3-storey house of 352 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Diakopto, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Andirio, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
2/1 Stockwerk
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 94 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Skioessa, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
3/1 Stockwerk
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Platani, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
For sale 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bed…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Skioessa, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
6/1 Stockwerk
€ 255,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 175 qm in Westpeloponnes. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 6. Stock. Es…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Patras, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 65,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 120 qm in Westpeloponnes. Die Wohnung befindet sich im Erdgeschoss.…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Skioessa, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
6/1 Stockwerk
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 78 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
