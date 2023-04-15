Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Haus, Wohnung, Studio in Regionalbezirk Achaia, Griechenland

Municipality of Aigialeia
19
Egio
13
Patras
11
Municipality of West Achaea
4
Municipal Unit of Dymi
4
Municipal Unit of Paralia
4
Municipal Unit of Aegira
3
Municipal Unit of Rio
3
51 immobilienobjekt total found
Wohnung 3 Zimmerin Patras, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
Patras, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 45,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floor…
Villa 10 Zimmerin Egira, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Egira, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 680,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 449 qm in Ostpeloponnes . Das Untergeschoss besteht aus 2 …
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin chrysanthi, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
chrysanthi, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 159,000
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Andirio, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Andirio, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 125,555
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Stadthaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Patras, Griechenland
Stadthaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Patras, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 165,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Skioessa, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Skioessa, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 2/1 Stockwerk
€ 95,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmerin Skioessa, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Skioessa, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 2/1 Stockwerk
€ 39,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 50 qm in Westpeloponnes. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 2. Stock. Es …
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmerin Skioessa, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Skioessa, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 3/1 Stockwerk
€ 60,000
For sale Apartment of 39 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
Wohnung 1 Zimmerin Skioessa, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Skioessa, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 28,000
For sale Apartment of 28 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
Wohnung 1 Zimmerin Skioessa, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Skioessa, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath -1/1 Stockwerk
€ 28,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 28 qm in Westpeloponnes. Die Wohnung befindet sich im Untergeschoss…
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Skioessa, Griechenland
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Skioessa, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmerin romanos, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
romanos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Patras, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Patras, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 390,000
For sale 2-storey house of 306 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Skioessa, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Skioessa, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckiges Haus von 360 qm in Westpeloponnes. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus eine…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Kato Achea, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kato Achea, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,750,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 600 Quadratmetern in Westpeloponnes. Das Erdgeschoss best…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Kato Alissos, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kato Alissos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Patras, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Patras, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 297 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
Stadthaus 6 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Aigialeia, Griechenland
Stadthaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Aigialeia, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Diyeliotika, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Diyeliotika, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 4/1 Stockwerk
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Platani, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Platani, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 380,000
For sale maisonette of 195 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Kato Alissos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Kato Alissos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmerin Patras, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Patras, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 140,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bed…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Patras, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Patras, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale 3-storey house of 352 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Diakopto, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Diakopto, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Andirio, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Andirio, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 2/1 Stockwerk
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 94 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Skioessa, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Skioessa, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 3/1 Stockwerk
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Platani, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Platani, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
For sale 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bed…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Skioessa, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Skioessa, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 6/1 Stockwerk
€ 255,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 175 qm in Westpeloponnes. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 6. Stock. Es…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Patras, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Patras, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 65,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 120 qm in Westpeloponnes. Die Wohnung befindet sich im Erdgeschoss.…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Skioessa, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Skioessa, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 6/1 Stockwerk
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 78 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …

Immobilienangaben in Regionalbezirk Achaia, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
mit Seeblick
günstige
luxuriös
