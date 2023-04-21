Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Cyprus
Neue Häuser in Cyprus
Alle Neubauten in Cyprus
37
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Cyprus
Wohn-
Wohnung in Cyprus
Penthouse
Studio
Haus in Cyprus
Villa
Ferienhaus
Herrenhaus
Stadthaus
Bungalow
Grundstück in Cyprus
VIP-Immobilien in Cyprus
Makler finden in Cyprus
Immobilienagenturen in Cyprus
Immobilienmakler in Cyprus
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Cyprus
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Cyprus
Makler finden in Cyprus
Immobilienagenturen in Cyprus
Immobilienmakler in Cyprus
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Cyprus
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Immobilientyp:
Wohnung
Studio
Wohnungen auf mehreren Ebenen
Penthouse
Haus
Schloss
Bungalow
Herrenhaus
Ferienhaus
Villa
Stadthaus
Doppelhaus
Zimmer
Category:
Neubauten
Wiederverkauf
im Bau
Tags:
Gesamt fläche:
Grundstücksfläche:
Zimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Schlafräume:
1
2
3
4
5+
Die Badezimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Wählen das Jahr der Fertigstellung:
Verkäufer:
alle
Nachrichtenagentur
Privatverkäufer
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Cyprus
Paphos
Peyia
Villa
Villen in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa
Alles löschen
129 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Villa 7 Zimmer
Peyia, Cyprus
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
8 bath
800 m²
€ 5,800,000
This magnificent beach front luxury villa might be just what you've been dreaming of. There …
Villa 4 Zimmer
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
511 m²
€ 5,200,000
This amazing house is a unique opportunity to invest and own a superior property in Cyprus. …
Villa 5 Zimmer
Peyia, Cyprus
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
340 m²
€ 2,600,000
A truly unique property in a unique location – this is the bespoke luxury villa built in the…
Villa 4 Zimmer
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
266 m²
€ 1,800,000
Situated on an elevated position, this soon to be completed villa has been beautifully desig…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Peyia, Cyprus
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
345 m²
€ 1,700,000
A premium-grade family built-up area with generous parking spaces, designer architecture, co…
Villa 3 Zimmer
Peyia, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
248 m²
€ 1,500,000
The residences are rested on a hilltop in one of the most picturesque locations in Pafos. Th…
Villa 4 Zimmer
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
293 m²
€ 1,050,000
A brand new development comprising boutique-style residences, this new level of opulence is …
Villa 4 Zimmer
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
310 m²
€ 1,025,000
The new residential boutique development of just 13 luxury villas is created to suit the hig…
Villa 4 Zimmer
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
265 m²
€ 935,000
The new residential boutique development of just 13 luxury villas is created to suit the hig…
Villa 3 Zimmer
Peyia, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
233 m²
€ 755,000
The new residential boutique development of just 13 luxury villas is created to suit the hig…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Peyia, Cyprus
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
7 bath
1 082 m²
€ 22,000,000
This is a rare gem on the Cyprus coast. Rarely can you find a villa on a plot as large as 13…
Villa 4 Zimmer
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
490 m²
€ 4,000,000
This desirable four-bedroom villa, set on the Western coast of Cyprus is part of the island’…
Villa 3 Zimmer
Peyia, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
220 m²
€ 2,000,000
The views and privacy that this property offers are a privilege to find. Situated just withi…
Villa 4 Zimmer
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
352 m²
€ 1,400,000
This amazing 4 bedroom villa is set in a prime location in Coral Bay, near Pafos. It was ind…
Villa 4 Zimmer
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
232 m²
€ 1,300,000
Waking up to the best views ever – the deep blue of the Mediterranen within meters from your…
Villa 4 Zimmer
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
210 m²
€ 1,200,000
Bordering with the award-winning Cap St George Resort, this beautiful fully modernized and r…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Peyia, Cyprus
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
€ 957,000
Built in elegant classical style, this 5-bedroom private villa boasts impressive panoramic s…
Villa 4 Zimmer
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
270 m²
€ 990,000
Appropriately named Swallow's Nest, this hidden gem boasts spectacular views and yet the vil…
Villa 4 Zimmer
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
180 m²
€ 950,000
The stunning modern villa is located in a peaceful area of Akamas, offering amazing sea view…
Villa 4 Zimmer
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
315 m²
€ 730,000
This contemporary villa in Peyia stands out with its spacious layout and the generous plot s…
Villa 3 Zimmer
Peyia, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
199 m²
€ 750,000
This unique detached villa is situated on a large plot in the sought-after Coral Bay area, P…
Villa 3 Zimmer
Peyia, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
140 m²
€ 700,000
A beautiful house in the heart of Peyia, fully furnished and equipped with the latest techno…
Villa 3 Zimmer
Peyia, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
140 m²
€ 450,000
This villa is carefully designed in an elegant and traditional Mediterranean style, which re…
Villa 2 Zimmer
Peyia, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
113 m²
€ 349,000
This semi-detached villa is located in a neat little development of 6 units in the heart of …
Villa 7 Zimmer
Peyia, Cyprus
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 3
€ 4,000,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 500 qm in Paphos. Die Eigentümer werden die Möbel mit dem …
Villa 4 Zimmer
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 684,000
Zu verkaufen 1-stöckige Villa von 205 qm in Paphos. besteht aus 4 Schlafzimmern. Die Eigentü…
Villa 4 Zimmer
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 728,000
Zu verkaufen 1-stöckige Villa von 205 qm in Paphos. besteht aus 4 Schlafzimmern. Die Eigentü…
Villa 3 Zimmer
Peyia, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,014,000
Zu verkaufen 1-stöckige Villa von 338 qm in Paphos. besteht aus 3 Schlafzimmern. Die Eigentü…
Villa 3 Zimmer
Peyia, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 741,000
Zu verkaufen 1-stöckige Villa von 202 qm in Paphos. besteht aus 3 Schlafzimmern. Die Eigentü…
Villa 3 Zimmer
Peyia, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 704,000
Zu verkaufen 1-stöckige Villa von 200 qm in Paphos. besteht aus 3 Schlafzimmern. Die Eigentü…
Nächste zeigen 30 immobilienobjekte
1
2
3
4
5
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte