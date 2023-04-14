Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Cyprus
Zypern
Orounta
Wohnungen
Wohnung mit Swimmingpool in Orounta, Cyprus
Wohnung
24 immobilienobjekte total found
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
96 m²
€ 219,000
Luxuswohnung mit zwei Schlafzimmern zum Verkauf in der Provinz Paralimni - Famagusta, im 3. …
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
94 m²
€ 173,000
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
95 m²
€ 175,000
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
98 m²
€ 225,000
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
94 m²
€ 233,000
Luxuswohnung mit zwei Schlafzimmern zum Verkauf in der Provinz Paralimni - Famagusta, im 3. …
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
95 m²
€ 256,000
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
235 m²
€ 842,084
Drei-Zimmer-Wohnung zum Verkauf in Agios Athanasios - Provinz Limassol, mit 111 qm.m. überda…
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
86 m²
€ 110,000
For sale brand new two bedroom apartment in Tersefanou - Larnaka province. It has 75 sq.m. c…
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
144 m²
€ 255,000
Eine Wohnung mit drei Schlafzimmern zum Verkauf in der Provinz Oroklini - Larnaca. Es hat 11…
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
147 m²
€ 510,000
Drei-Zimmer-Wohnung zum Verkauf in Germasogia - Provinz Limassol, mit 131 qm überdachte Inne…
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
118 m²
€ 440,000
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 102 sq.m. covered int…
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
118 m²
€ 480,000
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 102 sq.m. covered int…
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
118 m²
€ 510,000
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 102 sq.m. covered int…
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
100 m²
€ 490,000
Two bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province,…
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
190 m²
€ 850,000
Wohnung mit drei Schlafzimmern und Dachgarten zum Verkauf in Germasogia - Provinz Limassol, …
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
125 m²
€ 470,000
Drei-Zimmer-Wohnung zum Verkauf in Germasogeia - Provinz Limassol, mit 97 qm.m. überdachte I…
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
106 m²
€ 335,000
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 82 sq.m. covered inte…
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Orounta, Cyprus
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
72 m²
€ 246,000
One bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 60 sq.m. covered inte…
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Orounta, Cyprus
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
65 m²
€ 169,500
One bedroom resale apartment for sale in Agios Tychonas - Limassol province, with 58 sq.m. c…
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
190 m²
€ 850,000
For sale under construction three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden in Agia Zoni …
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
111 m²
€ 497,000
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
118 m²
€ 850,000
Weiterverkauf von Apartments mit zwei Schlafzimmern zum Verkauf in Agios Tychonas - Provinz …
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
112 m²
€ 340,000
Three bedroom resale penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limass…
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
140 m²
€ 500,500
