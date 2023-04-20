Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Hauser in Limassol, Cyprus

Limassol
291
demos germasogeias
73
koinoteta agiou tychona
63
demos mesa geitonias
19
koinoteta mouttagiakas
18
koinoteta parekklesias
9
Yermasoyia
8
demos agiou athanasiou
6
Zeig mehr
589 immobilienobjekte total found
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 60 m² 1 Stockwerk
€ 431,500
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 110 m² 1 Stockwerk
€ 397,500
Villa 4 Zimmer in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 Zimmer
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 7 bath 504 m²
€ 9,600,000
Four bedroom villa with private berth, swimming pool and jacuzzi. The classical tone is set …
Villa 5 Zimmer in Moniatis, Cyprus
Villa 5 Zimmer
Moniatis, Cyprus
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 8 bath 826 m²
€ 6,300,000
The luxury home is situated in the picturesque location of Moniatis, at the very foot of the…
Villa 3 Zimmer in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 Zimmer
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath 239 m²
€ 3,900,000
Three bedroom villa with swimming pool, jacuzzi and private berth. The design draws on local…
Villa 5 Zimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath 510 m²
€ 4,300,000
This luxurious ultra-modern establishment with plots of 820 to 1050 m2, which consists of 4 …
Villa 6 Zimmer in Asomatos, Cyprus
Villa 6 Zimmer
Asomatos, Cyprus
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath 597 m²
€ 4,340,000
The new Golf Resort with the total area of 1.5 million m² is situated on the western outskir…
Villa 5 Zimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 Zimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath 594 m²
€ 4,300,000
A magnificent contemporary villa located in the most prestige area of Limassol - Potamos Yer…
Villa 5 Zimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 Zimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath 600 m²
€ 2,500,000
This new modern villa with panoramic sea view is located in the peaceful area of Germasoyeia…
Villa 4 Zimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 285 m²
€ 1,550,000
Agios Tychonas is one of the most sought-after locations in Limassol. This peaceful suburb i…
Villa 3 Zimmer in Asomatos, Cyprus
Villa 3 Zimmer
Asomatos, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 249 m²
€ 1,460,000
The new Golf Resort with the total area of 1.5 million m² is situated on the western outskir…
Villa 3 Zimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 3 Zimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 157 m²
€ 860,000
Located on the suburban hills of Limassol, the project comprises 7 luxuriously appointed 3 b…
Villa 3 Zimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 3 Zimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 176 m²
€ 635,000
A boutique project situated in the area of Paniotis within the Germasogeia municipality of L…
Villa 3 Zimmer in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 Zimmer
Moni, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 153 m²
€ 400,000
Limassol is expanding rapidly and suburban properties are becoming increasingly popular, due…
Villa 3 Zimmer in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 Zimmer
Moni, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 136 m²
€ 330,000
Limassol is expanding rapidly and suburban properties are becoming increasingly popular, due…
Villa 6 Zimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 6 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 9 bath
€ 20,000,000
This luxurious residence is located at the most exclusive seafront area of Limassol, only 15…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 Zimmer
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath 650 m²
€ 7,300,000
Situated in the prestigious area of Kalogiroi and within walking proximity to the new Russia…
Villa 5 Zimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 648 m²
€ 5,500,000
An impressive, secluded five-bedroom property, discreetly located in one of Limassol’s most …
Villa 5 Zimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 Zimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 7 bath 803 m²
€ 6,000,000
This modern house with breathtaking panoramic views to the sea and the mountains is set in …
Villa 5 Zimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath
€ 4,350,000
This gorgeous home is situated in the renowned and exclusive residential district of Agios T…
Villa 4 Zimmer in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 Zimmer
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath 299 m²
€ 4,000,000
Designed by a world-renowned team of architects and engineers, Limassol Marina combines eleg…
Villa 3 Zimmer in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 Zimmer
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath 239 m²
€ 2,900,000
Limassol Marina offers unique lifestyle in the most successful and daring developments in th…
Villa 3 Zimmer in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 Zimmer
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath 239 m²
€ 2,900,000
Limassol Marina offers unique lifestyle in the most successful and daring developments in th…
Villa 3 Zimmer in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 Zimmer
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath 253 m²
€ 3,300,000
Limassol Marina, one of the most daring and successful projects in Cyprus, offers a unique l…
Villa 4 Zimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath
€ 2,990,000
This super elegant villa is located in one of the most beautiful and prestigious areas of Li…
Villa 4 Zimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath
€ 2,300,000
Located in the prestigious suburb of Limassol, Ayios Tychonas, this brand new stunning villa…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 6 Zimmer
Palodeia, Cyprus
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath 598 m²
€ 1,390,000
This detached luxurious 6 bedroom villa located in a unique quiet area in Palodia, with clea…
Villa 3 Zimmer in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 Zimmer
Moni, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 230 m²
€ 910,000
The fully furnished three bedroom bungalow with two bathrooms and two utility rooms is waiti…
Villa 2 Zimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 2 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 131 m²
€ 495,000
This beautiful 2-bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse is situated in Agios Tychonas, a prestigious s…
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
236 m²
€ 1,711,000

Immobilienangaben in Limassol, Cyprus

mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
