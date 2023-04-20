Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Cyprus
Neue Häuser in Cyprus
Alle Neubauten in Cyprus
37
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Cyprus
Wohn-
Wohnung in Cyprus
Penthouse
Studio
Haus in Cyprus
Villa
Ferienhaus
Herrenhaus
Stadthaus
Doppelhaus
Bungalow
Grundstück in Cyprus
VIP-Immobilien in Cyprus
Makler finden in Cyprus
Immobilienagenturen in Cyprus
Immobilienmakler in Cyprus
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Cyprus
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Cyprus
Makler finden in Cyprus
Immobilienagenturen in Cyprus
Immobilienmakler in Cyprus
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Cyprus
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Immobilientyp:
Wohnung
Studio
Wohnungen auf mehreren Ebenen
Penthouse
Haus
Schloss
Bungalow
Herrenhaus
Ferienhaus
Villa
Stadthaus
Doppelhaus
Zimmer
Category:
Neubauten
Wiederverkauf
im Bau
Tags:
Gesamt fläche:
Grundstücksfläche:
Zimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Schlafräume:
1
2
3
4
5+
Die Badezimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Wählen das Jahr der Fertigstellung:
Verkäufer:
alle
Nachrichtenagentur
Privatverkäufer
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Cyprus
Limassol
Häuser
Hauser in Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol
291
demos germasogeias
73
koinoteta agiou tychona
63
demos mesa geitonias
19
koinoteta mouttagiakas
18
koinoteta parekklesias
9
Yermasoyia
8
demos agiou athanasiou
6
koinoteta armenochoriou
6
Ypsonas
6
Episkopi
4
Trachoni
2
koinoteta akrountas
1
koinoteta phoinikarion
1
Zeig mehr
Weniger anzeigen
Haus
Alles löschen
589 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
60 m²
1 Stockwerk
€ 431,500
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
110 m²
1 Stockwerk
€ 397,500
Villa 4 Zimmer
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
7 bath
504 m²
€ 9,600,000
Four bedroom villa with private berth, swimming pool and jacuzzi. The classical tone is set …
Villa 5 Zimmer
Moniatis, Cyprus
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
8 bath
826 m²
€ 6,300,000
The luxury home is situated in the picturesque location of Moniatis, at the very foot of the…
Villa 3 Zimmer
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
239 m²
€ 3,900,000
Three bedroom villa with swimming pool, jacuzzi and private berth. The design draws on local…
Villa 5 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
510 m²
€ 4,300,000
This luxurious ultra-modern establishment with plots of 820 to 1050 m2, which consists of 4 …
Villa 6 Zimmer
Asomatos, Cyprus
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
6 bath
597 m²
€ 4,340,000
The new Golf Resort with the total area of 1.5 million m² is situated on the western outskir…
Villa 5 Zimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
6 bath
594 m²
€ 4,300,000
A magnificent contemporary villa located in the most prestige area of Limassol - Potamos Yer…
Villa 5 Zimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
6 bath
600 m²
€ 2,500,000
This new modern villa with panoramic sea view is located in the peaceful area of Germasoyeia…
Villa 4 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
285 m²
€ 1,550,000
Agios Tychonas is one of the most sought-after locations in Limassol. This peaceful suburb i…
Villa 3 Zimmer
Asomatos, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
249 m²
€ 1,460,000
The new Golf Resort with the total area of 1.5 million m² is situated on the western outskir…
Villa 3 Zimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
157 m²
€ 860,000
Located on the suburban hills of Limassol, the project comprises 7 luxuriously appointed 3 b…
Villa 3 Zimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
176 m²
€ 635,000
A boutique project situated in the area of Paniotis within the Germasogeia municipality of L…
Villa 3 Zimmer
Moni, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
153 m²
€ 400,000
Limassol is expanding rapidly and suburban properties are becoming increasingly popular, due…
Villa 3 Zimmer
Moni, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
136 m²
€ 330,000
Limassol is expanding rapidly and suburban properties are becoming increasingly popular, due…
Villa 6 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
9 bath
€ 20,000,000
This luxurious residence is located at the most exclusive seafront area of Limassol, only 15…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
6 bath
650 m²
€ 7,300,000
Situated in the prestigious area of Kalogiroi and within walking proximity to the new Russia…
Villa 5 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
648 m²
€ 5,500,000
An impressive, secluded five-bedroom property, discreetly located in one of Limassol’s most …
Villa 5 Zimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
7 bath
803 m²
€ 6,000,000
This modern house with breathtaking panoramic views to the sea and the mountains is set in …
Villa 5 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
6 bath
€ 4,350,000
This gorgeous home is situated in the renowned and exclusive residential district of Agios T…
Villa 4 Zimmer
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
299 m²
€ 4,000,000
Designed by a world-renowned team of architects and engineers, Limassol Marina combines eleg…
Villa 3 Zimmer
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
239 m²
€ 2,900,000
Limassol Marina offers unique lifestyle in the most successful and daring developments in th…
Villa 3 Zimmer
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
239 m²
€ 2,900,000
Limassol Marina offers unique lifestyle in the most successful and daring developments in th…
Villa 3 Zimmer
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
253 m²
€ 3,300,000
Limassol Marina, one of the most daring and successful projects in Cyprus, offers a unique l…
Villa 4 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
€ 2,990,000
This super elegant villa is located in one of the most beautiful and prestigious areas of Li…
Villa 4 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
€ 2,300,000
Located in the prestigious suburb of Limassol, Ayios Tychonas, this brand new stunning villa…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Palodeia, Cyprus
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
598 m²
€ 1,390,000
This detached luxurious 6 bedroom villa located in a unique quiet area in Palodia, with clea…
Villa 3 Zimmer
Moni, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
230 m²
€ 910,000
The fully furnished three bedroom bungalow with two bathrooms and two utility rooms is waiti…
Villa 2 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
131 m²
€ 495,000
This beautiful 2-bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse is situated in Agios Tychonas, a prestigious s…
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
236 m²
€ 1,711,000
Nächste zeigen 30 immobilienobjekte
1
2
3
...
20
Immobilienangaben in Limassol, Cyprus
mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte