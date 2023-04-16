Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Neue Gebäude
Haus, Wohnung, Studio am meer in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
2/1 Stockwerk
€ 1,200,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 164 qm in Limassol. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 2. Stock. Es beste…
Villa 4 Zimmer
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 2
€ 780,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau 2 -stöckige Villa von 181 qm in Limassol. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus ei…
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,720,000
Dieses exklusive Anwesen mit 2 Schlafzimmern und 2 Bädern bietet Blick auf das Mittelmeer un…
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,041,000
This exclusive 2 bedroom (plus studio), 3 bathroom property boasts views towards the Mediter…
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,603,800
This exclusive 3 bedroom, 3 bathroomproperty boasts views towards the Mediterranean Sea and …
Villa 1 Zimmer
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,500,000
A lovely villa situated in a quite residential area with only a 2 minuts drive to the Four s…
Wohnung 5 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
3/1 Stockwerk
€ 3,700,000
For sale Apartment of 500 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 990,000
For sale a luxury penthouse in Cyprus. The penthouse is located in one of the modern multi-a…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,450,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 520 qm in Limassol. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Sch…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
Detaillierte InfoBedingung: Im Bau ( 3 Monate zur Lieferung ) Titel: Ja Überdachte Veranda: …
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
3/1 Stockwerk
€ 499,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 172 qm in Limassol. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 3. Stock. Es beste…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 590,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau. Wohnung von 159 qm in Limassol. Die Wohnung befindet sich im Erdgeschos…
Villa 7 Zimmer
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,900,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 532 qm in Limassol. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Schl…
Villa 5 Zimmer
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 970,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Villa 7 Zimmer
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,700,000
6-bedroom villa. Advantage: Located on the hill. It has beautiful sea and city view, surroun…
Villa 7 Zimmer
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,800,000
Location: Moutagiaka - Limassol6-bedroom villa. Advantage: Located on the hill. It has beaut…
Wohnung 4 Zimmer
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 730,000
It is an ultra-luxurious 5-floor project, boasting one opulent apartment per floor and offer…
Villa 4 Zimmer
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 3
€ 695,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 273 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
