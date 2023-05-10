Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
84 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Bewertung
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
4
462 m²
€ 5,532,000
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
3
170 m²
€ 3,000,000
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
3
199 m²
€ 2,785,000
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2
2
164 m²
€ 2,550,000
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2
3
138 m²
€ 2,400,000
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2
2
135 m²
€ 2,185,500
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
4
213 m²
€ 1,950,000
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
4
148 m²
€ 1,800,000
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
2
179 m²
€ 1,405,000
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2
3
113 m²
€ 1,375,000
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2
3
227 m²
€ 1,127,000
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2
2
133 m²
€ 1,080,000
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1
1
84 m²
€ 630,000
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2
2
121 m²
€ 490,000
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
4
224 m²
€ 2,300,000
Studio 1 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1
1
73 m²
€ 660,000
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
159 m²
€ 950,000
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2
1
1/1
€ 340,000
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
1
1/1
€ 574,000
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
2
3/1
€ 1,357,000
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
198 m²
€ 1,289,000
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2
1
75 m²
€ 675,000
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5
480 m²
€ 13,920,000
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
2
240 m²
€ 5,988,000
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
232 m²
€ 880,000
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
351 m²
€ 4,390,000
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
178 m²
€ 1,300,000
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
190 m²
€ 1,320,000
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
4
2
2/1
€ 1,775,000
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1
1
€ 580,000
