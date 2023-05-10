Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol
  4. koinoteta agiou tychona

Wohnimmobilien in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

147 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 6 Zimmer in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 6 Zimmer
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Fläche 472 m²
€ 2,750,000
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Fläche 462 m²
€ 5,532,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Fläche 510 m²
€ 4,300,000
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Fläche 170 m²
€ 3,000,000
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Fläche 164 m²
€ 2,550,000
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Fläche 199 m²
€ 2,785,000
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Fläche 138 m²
€ 2,400,000
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Fläche 135 m²
€ 2,185,500
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Fläche 148 m²
€ 1,800,000
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Fläche 213 m²
€ 1,950,000
Villa 4 Zimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Fläche 285 m²
€ 1,550,000
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Fläche 113 m²
€ 1,375,000
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Fläche 179 m²
€ 1,405,000
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Fläche 227 m²
€ 1,127,000
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Fläche 133 m²
€ 1,080,000
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Zimmer 1
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 84 m²
€ 630,000
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Fläche 121 m²
€ 490,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 6 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 9
€ 20,000,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Fläche 648 m²
€ 5,500,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
€ 4,350,000
Villa 4 Zimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
€ 2,990,000
Villa 4 Zimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
€ 2,300,000
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Fläche 224 m²
€ 2,300,000
Villa 2 Zimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 2 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Fläche 131 m²
€ 495,000
Studio 1 Schlafzimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Studio 1 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Schlafräume 1
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 73 m²
€ 660,000
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Schlafräume 3
Fläche 159 m²
€ 950,000
Villa 4 Zimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Zimmer 4
Etagenzahl 3
€ 570,000
Villa 3 Zimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Zimmer 3
Etagenzahl 2
€ 660,000
Villa 4 Zimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 Zimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,680,000
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Stockwerk 1/1
€ 340,000

Immobilienangaben in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen