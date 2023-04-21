Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol
  4. demos germasogeias

Wohnimmobilien in demos germasogeias, Cyprus

Yermasoyia
36
244 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 5 Zimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 Zimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath 594 m²
€ 4,300,000
A magnificent contemporary villa located in the most prestige area of Limassol - Potamos Yer…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath 235 m²
€ 3,900,000
Standing at 125 metres, this project is among the tallest buildings in Cyprus, boasting unin…
Villa 5 Zimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 Zimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath 600 m²
€ 2,500,000
This new modern villa with panoramic sea view is located in the peaceful area of Germasoyeia…
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath 215 m²
€ 1,740,000
This modern project is located a tranquil safe neighbourhood in a thriving location, a centr…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 134 m²
€ 1,370,000
Positioned along the stylish seaside promenade in east Limassol, the Resort is within walkin…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 150 m²
€ 1,131,000
A new premium-class residential complex in Germasogeia, Limassol, is the perfect combination…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 155 m²
€ 1,024,000
Located in the popular Agios Athanasios area of Limassol, this brand new three bedroom penth…
Villa 3 Zimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 3 Zimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 157 m²
€ 860,000
Located on the suburban hills of Limassol, the project comprises 7 luxuriously appointed 3 b…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 112 m²
€ 850,000
This modern project is located a tranquil safe neighbourhood in a thriving location, a centr…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 155 m²
€ 850,000
Limassol has always been a city with the most trendy, modern, innovative and luxurious prope…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 183 m²
€ 725,000
A boutique project situated in the area of Paniotis within the Germasogeia municipality of L…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 144 m²
€ 751,920
A new premium-class residential complex in Germasogeia, Limassol, is the perfect combination…
Villa 3 Zimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 3 Zimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 176 m²
€ 635,000
A boutique project situated in the area of Paniotis within the Germasogeia municipality of L…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 112 m²
€ 585,520
A new premium-class residential complex in Germasogeia, Limassol, is the perfect combination…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 135 m²
€ 600,000
A modern and classically stylish development in the heart of Limassol, a mere 650 meters fro…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 99 m²
€ 429,900
Amazing and unique, this modern residential building is situated Germasogeia, the most attra…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 118 m²
€ 444,000
The modern 3-storey residential development is located in the popular Germasogeia area of Li…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 121 m²
€ 345,000
Located in the elegant area of Agios Athanasios in Limassol, close to the municipal park, gr…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 67 m²
€ 235,000
Located in the elegant area of Agios Athanasios in Limassol, close to the municipal park, gr…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 67 m²
€ 250,000
Located in the elegant area of Agios Athanasios in Limassol, close to the municipal park, gr…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 Zimmer
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath 650 m²
€ 7,300,000
Situated in the prestigious area of Kalogiroi and within walking proximity to the new Russia…
Villa 5 Zimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 Zimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 7 bath 803 m²
€ 6,000,000
This modern house with breathtaking panoramic views to the sea and the mountains is set in …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 179 m²
€ 2,896,650
The exclusive 2 bedroom apartment with a huge veranda and panoramic sea views is located in …
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 132 m²
€ 1,395,000
The luxury three bedroom apartment is part of a premier residential development providing th…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 74 m²
€ 1,357,000
The exclusive 1 bedroom apartment with a huge veranda and panoramic sea views is located in …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 125 m²
€ 1,050,000
Splashing of the waves, the gentle rustle of trees, a fresh sea breeze, and subtle eucalyptu…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 108 m²
€ 595,000
A beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment is located in the heart of Limassol Germasogeia a…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 118 m²
€ 550,000
Germasogeia area in Limassol is one of the city’s most vibrant and prestigious neighbourhood…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 bath 85 m²
€ 495,000
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 bath 88 m²
€ 392,000

Immobilienangaben in demos germasogeias, Cyprus

mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen