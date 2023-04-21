Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
244 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Villa 5 Zimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
6 bath
594 m²
€ 4,300,000
A magnificent contemporary villa located in the most prestige area of Limassol - Potamos Yer…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
235 m²
€ 3,900,000
Standing at 125 metres, this project is among the tallest buildings in Cyprus, boasting unin…
Villa 5 Zimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
6 bath
600 m²
€ 2,500,000
This new modern villa with panoramic sea view is located in the peaceful area of Germasoyeia…
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
215 m²
€ 1,740,000
This modern project is located a tranquil safe neighbourhood in a thriving location, a centr…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
134 m²
€ 1,370,000
Positioned along the stylish seaside promenade in east Limassol, the Resort is within walkin…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
150 m²
€ 1,131,000
A new premium-class residential complex in Germasogeia, Limassol, is the perfect combination…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
155 m²
€ 1,024,000
Located in the popular Agios Athanasios area of Limassol, this brand new three bedroom penth…
Villa 3 Zimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
157 m²
€ 860,000
Located on the suburban hills of Limassol, the project comprises 7 luxuriously appointed 3 b…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
112 m²
€ 850,000
This modern project is located a tranquil safe neighbourhood in a thriving location, a centr…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
155 m²
€ 850,000
Limassol has always been a city with the most trendy, modern, innovative and luxurious prope…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
183 m²
€ 725,000
A boutique project situated in the area of Paniotis within the Germasogeia municipality of L…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
144 m²
€ 751,920
A new premium-class residential complex in Germasogeia, Limassol, is the perfect combination…
Villa 3 Zimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
176 m²
€ 635,000
A boutique project situated in the area of Paniotis within the Germasogeia municipality of L…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
112 m²
€ 585,520
A new premium-class residential complex in Germasogeia, Limassol, is the perfect combination…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
135 m²
€ 600,000
A modern and classically stylish development in the heart of Limassol, a mere 650 meters fro…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
99 m²
€ 429,900
Amazing and unique, this modern residential building is situated Germasogeia, the most attra…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
118 m²
€ 444,000
The modern 3-storey residential development is located in the popular Germasogeia area of Li…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
121 m²
€ 345,000
Located in the elegant area of Agios Athanasios in Limassol, close to the municipal park, gr…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
67 m²
€ 235,000
Located in the elegant area of Agios Athanasios in Limassol, close to the municipal park, gr…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
67 m²
€ 250,000
Located in the elegant area of Agios Athanasios in Limassol, close to the municipal park, gr…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
6 bath
650 m²
€ 7,300,000
Situated in the prestigious area of Kalogiroi and within walking proximity to the new Russia…
Villa 5 Zimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
7 bath
803 m²
€ 6,000,000
This modern house with breathtaking panoramic views to the sea and the mountains is set in …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
179 m²
€ 2,896,650
The exclusive 2 bedroom apartment with a huge veranda and panoramic sea views is located in …
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
132 m²
€ 1,395,000
The luxury three bedroom apartment is part of a premier residential development providing th…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
74 m²
€ 1,357,000
The exclusive 1 bedroom apartment with a huge veranda and panoramic sea views is located in …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
125 m²
€ 1,050,000
Splashing of the waves, the gentle rustle of trees, a fresh sea breeze, and subtle eucalyptu…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
108 m²
€ 595,000
A beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment is located in the heart of Limassol Germasogeia a…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
118 m²
€ 550,000
Germasogeia area in Limassol is one of the city’s most vibrant and prestigious neighbourhood…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 bath
85 m²
€ 495,000
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 bath
88 m²
€ 392,000
