Albanien
Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Albanien
Neue Häuser in Albanien
Alle Neubauten in Albanien
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Albanien
Wohn-
Wohnung in Albanien
Penthouse
Studio
Haus in Albanien
Villa
Grundstück in Albanien
VIP-Immobilien in Albanien
Makler finden in Albanien
Immobilienagenturen in Albanien
Immobilienmakler in Albanien
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Albanien
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Albanien
Makler finden in Albanien
Immobilienagenturen in Albanien
Immobilienmakler in Albanien
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Albanien
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Immobilientyp:
Wohnung
Studio
Penthouse
Haus
Villa
Category:
Neubauten
Wiederverkauf
im Bau
Tags:
Gesamt fläche:
Grundstücksfläche:
Zimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Schlafräume:
1
2
3
4
5+
Die Badezimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Wählen das Jahr der Fertigstellung:
Verkäufer:
alle
Nachrichtenagentur
Privatverkäufer
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Albanien
Süd-Albanien
Qark Vlora
Wohnungen
Wohnungen in Qark Vlora, Albanien
Vlora
140
Orikum
18
Bashkia Sarande
7
Himare
5
Sarande
5
Wohnung
Alles löschen
268 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Himare, Albanien
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
110 m²
1 Stockwerk
€ 45,000
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Vlora, Albanien
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
73 m²
7 Stockwerk
€ 56,000
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Radhime, Albanien
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
72 m²
1/4 Stockwerk
€ 108,000
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
109 m²
€ 128,000
The house is 109 m2 and has 300 m2 of land. It is divided into 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a …
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
42 m²
€ 45,000
OPPORTUNITY! Service unit for sale near "Ali Demi" Highschoool.It is organised in one room w…
Wohnung
Orikum, Albanien
44 m²
3 Stockwerk
€ 67,000
Super apartment for sale in one of the best areas of Orikum, the apartment is 1+1 and is div…
Wohnung
Orikum, Albanien
44 m²
3 Stockwerk
€ 67,000
Super apartment for sale in one of the best areas of Orikum, the apartment is 1+1 and is div…
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
78 m²
2 Stockwerk
€ 92,800
Apartment 2+1 for sale located in a new high quality construction.The apartament is position…
Wohnung
Ceprat, Albanien
900 000 m²
€ 99,000
For sale are 7 plots of land with a total area of 900,000 m2. Ideal for agritourism or for s…
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
112 m²
4 Stockwerk
€ 130,000
SALE Apartment 2+2+1 Vlore The apartment has a total area of 112 square meters and is locat…
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
74 m²
1 Stockwerk
€ 100,000
Super apartament 2+1 in one of the most beautiful area of vlora Apartment 2+1 for sale ,pos…
Wohnung
Orikum, Albanien
61 m²
5 Stockwerk
€ 68,000
Apartment for sale in Orikum, located in the center of the city and very close to the sea. T…
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
103 m²
7 Stockwerk
€ 229,900
Do you want to be the owner of an apartment in the best area of Vlora? Pay attention to our …
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
84 m²
4 Stockwerk
€ 105,000
Apartment 2+1 for sale in Cold Water area, with a fantastic view of the sea, unfurnished. T…
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
103 m²
4 Stockwerk
€ 128,750
Apartment 2+1 for sale located in a new high quality construction.Perfect location,in one of…
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
74 m²
7 Stockwerk
€ 66,600
Sale new apartment 1+1 near boulevard in Vlore GREAT location for living GREAT options for…
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
129 m²
3 Stockwerk
€ 256,000
Apartment for sale in the most sought-after area in Lungomare promenade,, with a modern and…
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
121 m²
7 Stockwerk
€ 157,300
Apartment for sale 2+1 in the area of Lungomare, in the second line of construction, near th…
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
120 m²
€ 88,000
The house is located 2 min walk from the sea..Good and quiet neighborhood.It consists 120m2…
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
56 m²
3 Stockwerk
€ 45,000
Apartment 1+1 is located in a very quiet and peaceful neighborhood , 10 minutes walk to the …
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
450 m²
€ 668,900
For Sale! Villa in Vlore! The villa is made in a modern European style, perfectly keeping th…
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
58 m²
8 Stockwerk
€ 86,250
Apartment 1+1 for sale,positioned on the 8th floor of a new high quality building recently f…
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
85 m²
8 Stockwerk
€ 126,750
Apartment 2+1 with side sea view for sale,positioned on the 8th floor of a new high quality …
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
80 m²
€ 60,000
Villa for sale in one of the quietest areas of Vlora. It has an area of 71 m2 on the first f…
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
338 m²
2 Stockwerk
€ 144,800
Do you want to become the owner of a huge apartment (store, office, mini hotel) in a perspec…
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
132 m²
3 Stockwerk
€ 132,000
Apartment 2+1 in one of the most beautiful hills of the city of Vlora with a fantastic view…
Wohnung
Panaje, Albanien
135 m²
€ 170,000
Villa for sale in one of the most beautiful villages of the city of Vlora, only three kilome…
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
126 m²
8 Stockwerk
€ 244,000
For Sale!!! VIP apartment Lungo Mare Vlore!!! Great solution for living in a resort town wit…
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
122 m²
6 Stockwerk
€ 183,000
Super option! Apartment with a straight sea view and a great location.Apartment 1+1 at first…
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
68 m²
2 Stockwerk
€ 95,032
Apartment 1+1 for sale ,positioned in the 2nd floor of a new building under construction loc…
Nächste zeigen 30 immobilienobjekte
1
2
3
...
9
Immobilienangaben in Qark Vlora, Albanien
mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
mit Seeblick
günstige
luxuriös
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte