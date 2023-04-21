Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albanien
  3. Süd-Albanien
  4. Qark Vlora
  5. Wohnungen

Wohnungen in Qark Vlora, Albanien

Vlora
140
Orikum
18
Bashkia Sarande
7
Himare
5
Sarande
5
268 immobilienobjekte total found
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Himare, Albanien
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Himare, Albanien
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 110 m² 1 Stockwerk
€ 45,000
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Vlora, Albanien
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Vlora, Albanien
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 73 m² 7 Stockwerk
€ 56,000
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Radhime, Albanien
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Radhime, Albanien
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 72 m² 1/4 Stockwerk
€ 108,000
Wohnung in Vlora, Albanien
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
109 m²
€ 128,000
The house is 109 m2 and has 300 m2 of land. It is divided into 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a …
Wohnung in Vlora, Albanien
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
42 m²
€ 45,000
OPPORTUNITY! Service unit for sale near "Ali Demi" Highschoool.It is organised in one room w…
Wohnung in Orikum, Albanien
Wohnung
Orikum, Albanien
44 m² 3 Stockwerk
€ 67,000
Super apartment for sale in one of the best areas of Orikum, the apartment is 1+1 and is div…
Wohnung in Orikum, Albanien
Wohnung
Orikum, Albanien
44 m² 3 Stockwerk
€ 67,000
Super apartment for sale in one of the best areas of Orikum, the apartment is 1+1 and is div…
Wohnung in Vlora, Albanien
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
78 m² 2 Stockwerk
€ 92,800
Apartment 2+1 for sale located in a new high quality construction.The apartament is position…
Wohnung in Ceprat, Albanien
Wohnung
Ceprat, Albanien
900 000 m²
€ 99,000
For sale are 7 plots of land with a total area of 900,000 m2. Ideal for agritourism or for s…
Wohnung in Vlora, Albanien
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
112 m² 4 Stockwerk
€ 130,000
SALE Apartment 2+2+1 Vlore The apartment has a total area of 112 square meters and is locat…
Wohnung in Vlora, Albanien
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
74 m² 1 Stockwerk
€ 100,000
Super apartament 2+1 in one of the most beautiful area of vlora Apartment 2+1 for sale ,pos…
Wohnung in Orikum, Albanien
Wohnung
Orikum, Albanien
61 m² 5 Stockwerk
€ 68,000
Apartment for sale in Orikum, located in the center of the city and very close to the sea. T…
Wohnung in Vlora, Albanien
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
103 m² 7 Stockwerk
€ 229,900
Do you want to be the owner of an apartment in the best area of Vlora? Pay attention to our …
Wohnung in Vlora, Albanien
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
84 m² 4 Stockwerk
€ 105,000
Apartment 2+1  for sale in Cold Water area, with a fantastic view of the sea, unfurnished. T…
Wohnung in Vlora, Albanien
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
103 m² 4 Stockwerk
€ 128,750
Apartment 2+1 for sale located in a new high quality construction.Perfect location,in one of…
Wohnung in Vlora, Albanien
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
74 m² 7 Stockwerk
€ 66,600
Sale new apartment 1+1 near boulevard in Vlore GREAT location for living  GREAT options for…
Wohnung in Vlora, Albanien
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
129 m² 3 Stockwerk
€ 256,000
Apartment for sale in the most sought-after area  in Lungomare promenade,, with a modern and…
Wohnung in Vlora, Albanien
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
121 m² 7 Stockwerk
€ 157,300
Apartment for sale 2+1 in the area of Lungomare, in the second line of construction, near th…
Wohnung in Vlora, Albanien
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
120 m²
€ 88,000
The house  is located 2 min walk from the sea..Good and quiet neighborhood.It consists 120m2…
Wohnung in Vlora, Albanien
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
56 m² 3 Stockwerk
€ 45,000
Apartment 1+1 is located in a very quiet and peaceful neighborhood , 10 minutes walk to the …
Wohnung in Vlora, Albanien
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
450 m²
€ 668,900
For Sale! Villa in Vlore! The villa is made in a modern European style, perfectly keeping th…
Wohnung in Vlora, Albanien
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
58 m² 8 Stockwerk
€ 86,250
Apartment 1+1 for sale,positioned on the 8th floor of a new high quality building recently f…
Wohnung in Vlora, Albanien
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
85 m² 8 Stockwerk
€ 126,750
Apartment 2+1 with side sea view for sale,positioned on the 8th floor of a new high quality …
Wohnung in Vlora, Albanien
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
80 m²
€ 60,000
Villa for sale in one of the quietest areas of Vlora. It has an area of 71 m2 on the first f…
Wohnung in Vlora, Albanien
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
338 m² 2 Stockwerk
€ 144,800
Do you want to become the owner of a huge apartment (store, office, mini hotel) in a perspec…
Wohnung in Vlora, Albanien
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
132 m² 3 Stockwerk
€ 132,000
 Apartment 2+1 in one of the most beautiful hills of the city of Vlora with a fantastic view…
Wohnung in Panaje, Albanien
Wohnung
Panaje, Albanien
135 m²
€ 170,000
Villa for sale in one of the most beautiful villages of the city of Vlora, only three kilome…
Wohnung in Vlora, Albanien
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
126 m² 8 Stockwerk
€ 244,000
For Sale!!! VIP apartment Lungo Mare Vlore!!! Great solution for living in a resort town wit…
Wohnung in Vlora, Albanien
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
122 m² 6 Stockwerk
€ 183,000
Super option! Apartment with a straight sea view and a great location.Apartment 1+1 at first…
Wohnung in Vlora, Albanien
Wohnung
Vlora, Albanien
68 m² 2 Stockwerk
€ 95,032
Apartment 1+1 for sale ,positioned in the 2nd floor of a new building under construction loc…

Immobilienangaben in Qark Vlora, Albanien

mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
mit Seeblick
günstige
luxuriös
