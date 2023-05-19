  1. Realting.com
  2. Neue Gebäude
  3. Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  4. Wohnung im Neubau 1BR | The V Tower | Payment Plan

Wohnung im Neubau 1BR | The V Tower | Payment Plan

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von € 169,000
;
Wohnung im Neubau 1BR | The V Tower | Payment Plan
1 / 9 1
Beschreibung Beschreibung
Optionen Optionen
Wohnungen Wohnungen
Adresse Adresse
Medien Medien
Nachrichten Nachrichten

Über den Komplex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Wadi Al Safa 5, known as The V Tower by Tiger Group

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 50%
  • On Handover – 50%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Furnished
  • BUA; 648 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Leisure & Park
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Mosque
  • School & Institute
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Sports court
  • Green surrounding
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running area
  • Fitness centre
  • Gardens

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Standort des Neubaus
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate

Video-Review von Wohnung im Neubau 1BR | The V Tower | Payment Plan

Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohngebäude Danube Properties
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von € 197,811
Wohnanlage Premium Residence 110 in a prestigious area, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Wohnanlage Furnished apartments in the new Neva Residences with a swimming pool and a parking, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Wohnanlage Sovremennaya kvartira v samom serdce ostrova
Abu Dhabi, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von € 250,461
Wohnanlage Apartamenty s potryasayuschim vidom na gorizont
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von € 289,651
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnung im Neubau 1BR | The V Tower | Payment Plan
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von € 169,000
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen.
Andere Komplexe
Wohngebäude 1BR | Summer | Emaar
Wohngebäude 1BR | Summer | Emaar
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von € 332,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers freut sich, ein Apartment mit 1 Schlafzimmer im Hafen von Dubai Creek zu präsentieren, das von Emaar als Summer bekannt ist Schlüsselhighlights; Eine großartige Kombination aus Handwerk und gut organisierten architektonischen Entwürfen Direkter Zugang zum Creek Beach & Creek Canal Zu Fuß zum Dubai & Creek Tower Ausstattung & Ausstattung; 1 Schlafzimmer 1 Bad Unmöbliert Eingebauter Kleiderschrank Balkon / Terrasse Wäschebereich Lobby-, Lift- und Wartebereich Empfangsbereich Parkplatz Grillplatz Joggen, Radfahren & Laufstrecke Sportplatz Schule & Institut Gemeinschaftshalle Park & Freizeitbereich Restaurant & Cafe Supermarkt & Einkaufsviertel Tennis & Basketballplatz Fitnesscenter Restaurants und Einzelhandelsgeschäfte Spa & Sauna Zimmer Schwimmbad Fitnessstudio Gesundheitszentrum Kinderspielplatz Privater Innenhof Freiräume Stadtzentrum Sonnenuntergangsansichten Strandzugang Für weitere Informationen und Besichtigungen rufen Sie bitte an: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD unter Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers ist ein führendes Unternehmen, das sich auf die Vermittlung von Wohn- und Gewerbeimmobilien spezialisiert hat und seinen Eigentümern ONE STOP-Lösungen bietet/Vermieter und Investoren, um ihre Wunschergebnisse zu erzielen. Wir sind immer da, um unsere Kunden bei der Suche und Fertigstellung von Verkaufstransaktionen von Wohn- und Gewerbeimmobilien zu unterstützen, Gebäude und Grundstücke mit aktuellen Kenntnissen des UAEs-Immobilienmarktes und der Gesetze. Royal B I P Immobilienmakler ist bei der Real Estate Regulatory Authority ( RERA ) Nr. 28284
Wohngebäude 3BR | Como Residence | Nakheel
Wohngebäude 3BR | Como Residence | Nakheel
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von € 7,939,000
Kapitulation vor: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers freut sich, ein Apartment mit 3 Schlafzimmern in Palm Jumeirah, bekannt als Como Residence von Nakheel, anbieten zu können Ausstattung & Ausstattung; 3 Schlafzimmer 4 Bad Unmöbliert BUA; 6.500 Quadratmeter Zimmermädchen Wäschebereich Pulverraum Bürobereich Lagerbereich Zurück Küche Outdoor Lounge Terrasse Lobby-, Lift- und Wartebereich Empfang Grillplatz Schwimmbad Fitnessstudio Restaurants und Einzelhandelsgeschäfte Kinderspielplatz Freizeit & Park Restaurant & Cafe Basketball & Tennisplatz Radfahren, Laufen und Joggen Schule & Institute Fitnesscenter Spa & Sauna Zimmer Strandzugang Concierge-Dienste Business Center mit Tagungsräumen Separates Fahrerviertel Jede Einheit verfügt über unabhängige und sichere Ablagefächer Nahe gelegene Nachbarschaft; Dubai Media City – 2,2 km Akazienstraßen – 3,2 km Die Grünen – 3,3 km Die Ansichten – 3,4 km Für weitere Informationen und Besichtigungen rufen Sie bitte an: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD unter Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers ist ein führendes Unternehmen, das sich auf die Vermittlung von Wohn- und Gewerbeimmobilien spezialisiert hat und seinen Eigentümern ONE STOP-Lösungen bietet/Vermieter und Investoren, um ihre Wunschergebnisse zu erzielen. Wir sind immer da, um unsere Kunden bei der Suche und Fertigstellung von Verkaufstransaktionen von Wohn- und Gewerbeimmobilien zu unterstützen, Gebäude und Grundstücke mit aktuellen Kenntnissen des UAEs-Immobilienmarktes und der Gesetze. Royal B I P Immobilienmakler ist bei der Real Estate Regulatory Authority ( RERA ) Nr. 28284
Wohngebäude Canal Heights|Golden Visa Assistance|Prime Buy
VIP
Wohngebäude Canal Heights|Golden Visa Assistance|Prime Buy
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von € 304,000
Kapitulation vor: -2026
Canal Heights ( Luxusapartments von de GRISOGONO in Business Bay ) Chic Tower hat den Begriff des Luxus neu definiert. Und jetzt machen Sie sich bereit, denn am Dubai-Kanal ist ein neues Juwel entstanden. Willkommen bei DAMAC Canal Heights, gebrandmarkt von de GRISOGONO, einem luxuriösen Wohnerlebnis am Wasser, das die Schönheit und Perfektion der wunderbarsten Kreation der Natur verkörpert ... der blauen Perle. DAMAC Canal Heights erweckt natürliche Elemente mit einer Vielzahl von Annehmlichkeiten zum Leben, die das ganze Jahr über Gelassenheit und Wohlbefinden versprechen. Dieses atemberaubende Anwesen umfasst ein wahres Juwel des lebendigen Lebens mit einzigartigen Mehrzweckdomes, die als Wellness-Kokonservative dienen, intimen kulinarischen Erlebnissen, und ein perfekter Raum für private Feiern und Versammlungen. Hervorragende Wassermerkmale wie Unendlichkeitsrunden und schalenförmige Pools sowie die Essenz der blauen Perle erzeugen eine zeitlose, fließende Energie in der gesamten Unterkunft, Verwandeln Sie es in eine facettenreiche Wahl des Heimerlebnisses. Inspiriert vom griechischen Wort "Chrysogonos" –, was "von Gold gezeugt" bedeutet – de GRISOGONO ist eine Luxusmarke, die 1993 vom Schwarzdiamantenspezialisten Fawaz Gruosi gegründet wurde, ein Italiener libanesischer Abstammung. de GRISOGONO geht auf traditionellen Hochschmuck zurück, der während der Genfer Renaissance des 16. Jahrhunderts Gunst fand. Selbst als modernes Atelier bleibt die Marke der alten Handwerkskunst treu, während sich ihre besten Zeitmesser und Schmuck weiterentwickeln. Die Gemeinschaft Der DAMAC Canal Heights de GRISOGONO erhebt sich am Rande des spektakulären Dubai-Kanals in Business Bay –, nur wenige Minuten von anderen berühmten DAMAC-Projekten wie Safa Two und AYKON City entfernt. Als das Herz des neuen Dubai bezeichnet, Business Bay ist von einem der begehrtesten Viertel der Stadt umgeben, wie dem legendären Burj-Gebiet mit seinen weltberühmten Sehenswürdigkeiten und der Sheikh Zayed Road. Eine kurze Autofahrt vom DAMAC Canal Heights de GRISOGONO entfernt befinden sich die städtischen Freizeitstraßen des City Walk sowie der klassische Jumeira Beach.
Realting.com
Gehen