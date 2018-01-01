Wohnanlage New Canal Front Residences with a swimming pool on the bank of the canal, Al Wasl, Dubai, UAE
von € 1,010,557
We offer luxury apartments with balconies, terraces and panoramic views.
The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a landscaped terrace, a bike path along the canal, a kids' playroom, a barbecue area.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near restaurants and shopping malls, gree and recreation areas, an access to Sheikh Zayed Road.
- DIFC Business Center - 5 minutes
- Burj Khalifa - 5 minutes
- Jumeirah Beach - 5 minutes
- Dubai Mall - 5 minutes
- Business Bay - 5 minutes
