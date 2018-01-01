Wohnanlage Luxury Baccarat Residences in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von € 4,511,407
Über den Komplex
We offer luxury apartments with balconies, terraces and panoramic views of Burj Khalifa.
The residence features a hotel, a swimming pool with a terrace, a restaurant and a bar, a gym, a spa area, a kids' playroom, conference rooms.
Completion - June, 2026.Location and nearby infrastructure
- DIFC Business Center - 5 minutes
- Burj Khalifa - 5 minutes
- Dubai Opera - 5 minutes
- Dubai International Airport - 10 minutes
Standort des Neubaus
Makler des Verkäufers
Lizenz: 1058348
Sprachen: English, Русский
Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Dubai
