  4. Wohnanlage Luxury Baccarat Residences in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Dubai, UAE

Wohnanlage Luxury Baccarat Residences in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von € 4,511,407
Wohnanlage Luxury Baccarat Residences in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Dubai, UAE
Über den Komplex

We offer luxury apartments with balconies, terraces and panoramic views of Burj Khalifa.

The residence features a hotel, a swimming pool with a terrace, a restaurant and a bar, a gym, a spa area, a kids' playroom, conference rooms.

Completion - June, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • DIFC Business Center - 5 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 5 minutes
  • Dubai Opera - 5 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 10 minutes
Wohnanlage New complex of townhouses Mag 22 close to the golf course and the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von € 999,670
Immobilienagentur: TRANIO
Wir bieten Stadthäuser mit Dachterrassen, Parkplätzen und Landschaftsgebiet. Fertigstellung - 4. Quartal 2024. Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur Dubai Creek - 15 Minuten Innenstadt von Dubai - 16 Minuten Burj Khalifa - 16 Minuten Dubai Mall - 16 Minuten Sheikh Zayed Road - 7 Minuten Burj Al Arab - 21 Minuten Golfplatz - 10 Minuten Business Bay - 15 Minuten Internationaler Flughafen Dubai - 20 Minuten
Wohngebäude 3BR | Elvira | Skyline
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von € 764,000
Kapitulation vor: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers freut sich, seinen Kunden ein fantastisches Apartment mit 3 Schlafzimmern im Dubai Hills Estate anbieten zu können, das von Emaar als Elvira bekannt ist. Es ist das bereicherndste Reiseziel mit Zugang zum Strand, Wasseraktivitäten und üppig grünen Landschaftsgebieten, die von Sehenswürdigkeiten gesäumt sind. Ausstattung & Ausstattung; 3 Schlafzimmer 3 Bad Unmöbliert BUA; 3.392 Quadratmeter Wäschebereich Lagerbereich Walk-in-Closet Offene Küche Balkon / Terrasse Restaurants und Einzelhandelsgeschäfte Restaurant & Cafe Grillplatz Schwimmbad Fitnessstudio Gesundheitszentrum Basketball- und Tennisplätze Supermärkte & Einkaufsviertel Radfahren, Joggen und Laufstrecke Schule & Institut Freizeit & Park Strandzugang Wasseraktivitäten Lage in der Nähe; Innenstadt von Dubai ( 15 Minuten ) Dubai Marina ( 15 min ) EXPO 2020 ( 25 Minuten ) Internationaler Flughafen Dubai ( 30 Minuten ) Internationaler Flughafen Al Maktoum ( 40 Minuten ) Für weitere Informationen und Besichtigungen rufen Sie bitte an: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD unter Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers ist ein führendes Unternehmen, das sich auf die Vermittlung von Wohn- und Gewerbeimmobilien spezialisiert hat und seinen Eigentümern ONE STOP-Lösungen bietet/Vermieter und Investoren, um ihre Wunschergebnisse zu erzielen. Wir sind immer da, um unsere Kunden bei der Suche und Fertigstellung von Verkaufstransaktionen von Wohn- und Gewerbeimmobilien zu unterstützen, Gebäude und Grundstücke mit aktuellen Kenntnissen des UAEs-Immobilienmarktes und der Gesetze. Royal B I P Immobilienmakler ist bei der Real Estate Regulatory Authority ( RERA ) Nr. 28284
Residenz
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von € 121,558
Immobilienagentur: DDA Real Estate
Kostenlose Auswahl an Immobilien. Objekte der besten Entwickler. Volle rechtliche Unterstützung der Transaktion. Modernes Studio-Apartment in einer Wohnanlage mit Familienkonzept. Möchten Sie eine Wohnung in Dubai kaufen? Tolle Idee! Wir helfen Ihnen bei der Umsiedlung und Registrierung des Wohnsitzes! Wir stellen Ihnen Folgendes zur Verfügung: - Eine Auswahl der besten Apartments von zuverlässigen Entwicklern; - Gewährleistung des jährlichen Kapitaleinkommens; - Zinsfreie Rate für 7 Jahre; - Kostenlose rechtliche Unterstützung; - Garantierte Übertragungssicherheit bei einer Transaktion; - Unterstützung bei der Überweisung von Zahlungsmitteln; - Wir werden das Objekt persönlich in Dubai oder online zeigen; - Unterstützung bei der Überweisung von Zahlungsmitteln. Die Glamz Residence ist ein neu möblierter Apartmentkomplex in der neuen Wohngegend von Al Furjan in Dubai, in der Nähe der U-Bahnstation und in der Nähe der Strände. Alle Apartments sind voll möbliert und in der höchsten Klasse ausgestattet. Die Verwendung modernster Innovationen macht diese Apartments einzigartig. Die Möbel verfügen über einen Sofatransformator, der sich leicht in ein Bett in voller Größe verwandelt. So erhalten Sie tagsüber ein geräumiges Wohnzimmer und nachts ein komfortables Gästezimmer. Alle Zimmer sind mit vollem Finish verkauft und verfügen über Panoramafenster und offene Balkone. Eigenschaften von Wohnungen: - Voll möbliert - Es gibt einen Balkon / eine Terrasse - Haushaltsgeräte: Kühlschrank, Waschmaschine, Geschirrspüler, Herd, TV, Mikrowelle - Klimaanlage - Sicherheitsalarm - Hochgeschwindigkeits-Internetzugang Infrastruktur und Projektausstattung: - Gut gepflegtes Landschaftsgebiet - Pools, eine Zone zum Bräunen und Erholen - Lobby- und Concierge-Service - Fitnessstudio - Restaurants und Geschäfte - Kinderspielplatz - Tennisplatz - Sportplatz Ort: - In der Nähe befinden sich die Einkaufszentren Discovery Pavilion und Battuta Mall - In der Nähe befinden sich Dubai Marina und JBR Walk - Zum Meer 5 km - Flughafen Al Maktoum 30 km Sie können den Kindergarten der Jebel Ali Village Nursery in 10 Minuten und die Arbor School in 20 Minuten zu Fuß erreichen. Al Furjan hat auch zwei Einkaufszentren: den östlichen und westlichen Pavillon des Al Furjan Pavilion, der in weniger als 10 Minuten erreicht werden kann. Gleichzeitig wird die Straße zum nächsten NMC Royal Hospital in DIP genommen. Mit Vergnügen werden wir alle Ihre Fragen beantworten, anrufen oder schreiben!
