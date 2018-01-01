Wohnanlage Luxury Baccarat Residences in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate

von € 121,558

Kostenlose Auswahl an Immobilien. Objekte der besten Entwickler. Volle rechtliche Unterstützung der Transaktion. Modernes Studio-Apartment in einer Wohnanlage mit Familienkonzept. Möchten Sie eine Wohnung in Dubai kaufen? Tolle Idee! Wir helfen Ihnen bei der Umsiedlung und Registrierung des Wohnsitzes! Wir stellen Ihnen Folgendes zur Verfügung: - Eine Auswahl der besten Apartments von zuverlässigen Entwicklern; - Gewährleistung des jährlichen Kapitaleinkommens; - Zinsfreie Rate für 7 Jahre; - Kostenlose rechtliche Unterstützung; - Garantierte Übertragungssicherheit bei einer Transaktion; - Unterstützung bei der Überweisung von Zahlungsmitteln; - Wir werden das Objekt persönlich in Dubai oder online zeigen; - Unterstützung bei der Überweisung von Zahlungsmitteln. Die Glamz Residence ist ein neu möblierter Apartmentkomplex in der neuen Wohngegend von Al Furjan in Dubai, in der Nähe der U-Bahnstation und in der Nähe der Strände. Alle Apartments sind voll möbliert und in der höchsten Klasse ausgestattet. Die Verwendung modernster Innovationen macht diese Apartments einzigartig. Die Möbel verfügen über einen Sofatransformator, der sich leicht in ein Bett in voller Größe verwandelt. So erhalten Sie tagsüber ein geräumiges Wohnzimmer und nachts ein komfortables Gästezimmer. Alle Zimmer sind mit vollem Finish verkauft und verfügen über Panoramafenster und offene Balkone. Eigenschaften von Wohnungen: - Voll möbliert - Es gibt einen Balkon / eine Terrasse - Haushaltsgeräte: Kühlschrank, Waschmaschine, Geschirrspüler, Herd, TV, Mikrowelle - Klimaanlage - Sicherheitsalarm - Hochgeschwindigkeits-Internetzugang Infrastruktur und Projektausstattung: - Gut gepflegtes Landschaftsgebiet - Pools, eine Zone zum Bräunen und Erholen - Lobby- und Concierge-Service - Fitnessstudio - Restaurants und Geschäfte - Kinderspielplatz - Tennisplatz - Sportplatz Ort: - In der Nähe befinden sich die Einkaufszentren Discovery Pavilion und Battuta Mall - In der Nähe befinden sich Dubai Marina und JBR Walk - Zum Meer 5 km - Flughafen Al Maktoum 30 km Sie können den Kindergarten der Jebel Ali Village Nursery in 10 Minuten und die Arbor School in 20 Minuten zu Fuß erreichen. Al Furjan hat auch zwei Einkaufszentren: den östlichen und westlichen Pavillon des Al Furjan Pavilion, der in weniger als 10 Minuten erreicht werden kann. Gleichzeitig wird die Straße zum nächsten NMC Royal Hospital in DIP genommen. Mit Vergnügen werden wir alle Ihre Fragen beantworten, anrufen oder schreiben!