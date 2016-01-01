  1. Realting.com
Villa 4BR | Marbella | Damac Porperties

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von € 473,000
Villa 4BR | Marbella | Damac Porperties
Über den Komplex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom townhouse, located in Al Barsha, known as Marbella by Damac Properties

Key Highlights;

  • Nestled at the Damac Lagoons, Dubai
  • Easy access to water features & beach areas
  • Attractive payment plan options available
  • Fully fledged with potential amenities & services
Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,273 Sqft
  • 2 Car parking spot
  • Walk in closet
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Store area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lawn
  • Garden area
  • Roof
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Fitness centre
  • Hotels
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Community Hall
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Water activity

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Remraam – 2.6Km
  • Damac Hills – 2.9Km
  • Sports City – 3.0Km
  • Motor City – 3.5Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284q

Villa Garden Homes Frond C, PALM JUMEIRAH
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate

Technische Daten

  • Typ - Villa am Strand
  • Größe - 5.000 sq ft
  • Anzahl der Schlafzimmer - 4 Bett
  • Anzahl der Badezimmer - 5 Bäder 
  • 30 Minuten von der Innenstadt entfernt
  • 30 Minuten vom Flughafen entfernt
  • Unmöbliert
  • Bald frei
  • Referenznummer. COIN-GHFC-05

Eigenschaften

Skyline-Ansicht von Dubai Marina

Gut gepflegt

Strandzugang

Privater Pool

Teilweise verbesserter Innenraum

Unterschriftenort


 

Über Bereich

 

Grundstücksgröße von 6.500 sqft. mit einer inneren Wohnfläche von 5.000 sqft. 

 

Palm Jumeirah ist eines der verschiedenen Projekte, die die Messlatte für das Leben am Wasser, Luxusunterkünfte und moderne Entwicklungen in Dubai höher gelegt haben. Auf der künstlichen Insel gibt es drei prominente Nur-Villen-Gemeinden, darunter Garden Homes. Die Villa befindet sich auf der Krone des palmenförmigen Archipels und ist in hervorragendem Zustand mit einem privaten Garten und Pool gehalten.

 
Villa 3BR | Greenwoods | Townhouse
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Kapitulation vor: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers freut sich, ein luxuriöses Stadthaus mit 3 Schlafzimmern in Damac Hills anbieten zu können, das von Damac als Greenwoods bekannt ist.

Schlüsselhighlights;

  • Stand der Technik einstündige Stadthausentwicklung
  • Einfacher und attraktiver 4-Jahres-Zahlungsplan
  • Rund um die Uhr Sicherheit
  • Atemberaubende Aussicht auf Damac Hills

Ausstattung & Ausstattung;

  • 3 Schlafzimmer
  • 4 Bad
  • Unmöbliert
  • Balkon / Terrasse
  • Wäschebereich
  • Walk-in-Closet
  • Spielzimmer
  • Zimmermädchen
  • Dach
  • Sitzbereich
  • Garten / Rasen
  • Parkplatz
  • Vergnügungspark
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Kinderspielplatz
  • Freizeit & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarkt & Einkaufsviertel
  • Spa & Sauna Zimmer
  • Lauf-, Rad- und Joggingstrecke
  • Fitnesscenter
  • Tennis & Basketballplatz
  • Yoga & Meditationsbereich

Für weitere Informationen und Besichtigungen rufen Sie bitte an: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD unter

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers ist ein führendes Unternehmen, das sich auf die Vermittlung von Wohn- und Gewerbeimmobilien spezialisiert hat und seinen Eigentümern ONE STOP-Lösungen bietet/Vermieter und Investoren, um ihre Wunschergebnisse zu erzielen. Wir sind immer da, um unsere Kunden bei der Suche und Fertigstellung von Verkaufstransaktionen von Wohn- und Gewerbeimmobilien zu unterstützen, Gebäude und Grundstücke mit aktuellen Kenntnissen des UAEs-Immobilienmarktes und der Gesetze. Royal B I P Immobilienmakler ist bei der Real Estate Regulatory Authority ( RERA ) Nr. 28284
Villa 3 Bedrooms Villa in World Class Community
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Kapitulation vor: 2025

In den Camelia Villas finden Sie ein Zuhause in einer Gemeinde mit einem einzigartigen Charme - eine Sammlung von Stadthäusern, die von Sporteinrichtungen, Wasserattraktionen und anderen außergewöhnlichen Erlebnissen umgeben sind. Dies ist ein gut gelebtes Leben.

Bei Camelia sind keine zwei Tage gleich. Schritte von Ihrer Haustür entfernt sind die fröhliche Stimmung am Malibu Beach und andere Erfahrungen. Fahren Sie mit den Wellen, fangen Sie ein übermütiges Fußballspiel oder kuscheln Sie jeden Tag ein Kaninchen auf seine eigene einzigartige Weise.

Die Gemeinschaft

DAMAC Hills 2 ist eine Master-Community, die ein einzigartiges Wohnerlebnis – kuratiert, das von Wasser, Sport und Spaß für alle Altersgruppen inspiriert ist. DAMAC Hills 2, früher bekannt als AKOYA, bietet Cluster von nachdenklich gestalteten Apartments, Stadthäusern und Villen, die von Sportplätzen, Paintball-Arcade, Freiluftkino und unter anderem verschiedenen Attraktionen umgeben sind, der neue Wellenpool - Malibu Beach.

Das DAMAC Hills 2 ist völlig eigenständig und wächst ständig. Es ist ruhig und aktiv, abseits des Trubels der Stadt und bietet dennoch einfachen Zugang zu seinen Geschäfts- und Freizeitzentren. Neben den neuen und aufregenden Funktionen beherbergt die Community ein Einkaufszentrum mit einem Supermarkt, einer Gesundheitsklinik, einem Fitnessstudio im Freien, Imbisswagen und vielem mehr.

