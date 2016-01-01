Villa 4BR | Marbella | Damac Porperties

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom townhouse, located in Al Barsha, known as Marbella by Damac Properties

Key Highlights;

Nestled at the Damac Lagoons, Dubai

Easy access to water features & beach areas

Attractive payment plan options available

Fully fledged with potential amenities & services



Amenities & Facilities;

4 Bedroom

5 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 2,273 Sqft

2 Car parking spot

Walk in closet

Powder room

Laundry area

Store area

Balcony / Terrace

Lawn

Garden area

Roof

Swimming pool

Gym

Dining & Retail outlet

Kid’s play area

Leisure & Park area

Basketball & Tennis court

Cycling, Jogging & Running track

Green surrounding

School & Institute

Sports court

Fitness centre

Hotels

Restaurant & Cafe

Shopping & Supermarket area

Community Hall

Spa & Sauna room

Water activity

Nearby Neighbourhood;

Remraam – 2.6Km

Damac Hills – 2.9Km

Sports City – 3.0Km

Motor City – 3.5Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

