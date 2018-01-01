  1. Realting.com
Wohnanlage Luvi Residense

Alanya, Türkei
von € 125,000
Wohnanlage Luvi Residense
Über den Komplex

The new Stay Investment project, 4.8 km from Gazipasha International Airport and 1 km from the clean wide beach - Luvi Residense. The residential complex Luvi Residense includes an internal public area as in hotels 5*. This is a comfortable option for a quiet, quiet life in sunny Turkey, as well as an optimal purchase for long-term rental. At the construction stage, you can buy an apartment in Gazipasha Turkey inexpensively, with an obvious prospect of rising costs in the coming years. The residence consists of one building for 60 apartments and a large territory. Even such inexpensive real estate in Turkey gives the right to apply for a residence permit for the whole family. Hurry to make a reserve, part of the apartments 1 + 1 has already been sold and only a few duplexes 2 + 1 have remained on sale. Gazipasha – is the green, most environmentally friendly area where fruits and vegetables are grown for export. Most of the inhabitants live and work here constantly, even outside the season, the town is not empty, like some areas of Alanya. Given this, in Gazipasha, real estate is optimally suitable for permanent residence. End of construction Luvi Residense: December 2022.
Standort des Neubaus
Alanya, Türkei
Wohnanlage Luvi Residense
Alanya, Türkei
von € 125,000
Wohnanlage Novyy maloetazhnyy ZhK v perspektivnom rayone Payallar
Akarca, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2024
Bauherr: Stay Property
Stay Property bietet neue Apartments in Payallar - Alanya. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage dargestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Die Fläche der Wohnung beträgt 41 bis 89 Quadratmeter. Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt 900 Meter. Dank des Plans zur aktiven Entwicklung der zahlreichen freien Gebiete der Region wird es bald eine neue luxuriöse Alanya geben. In den Jahren 2022-2023 begann in Payallar der Bau einer bisher beispiellosen Anzahl von Wohnungen, die sich alle durch eine vollständige Infrastruktur und geräumige Bereiche auszeichnen. Im Allgemeinen ist es ein entwickeltes Gebiet, in dem es eine eigene umfangreiche Infrastruktur gibt, aber der größte Teil der Entwicklung wird durch einfache türkische Häuser dargestellt. Die Bewohner sind im Tourismus tätig, es gibt viele Hotels am Meer. Grund- und weiterführende Schulen, Lyzeum, Krankenhaus, Klinik, Zahnmedizin, Supermärkte, Tankstellen, Geldautomaten, Apotheken arbeiten. Im Nachbardorf Konakly an der Küste befindet sich ein städtischer Waldpark mit Grillmöglichkeiten. In Payallar wird es bald eine neue 4 km lange Promenade mit Erholungsgebieten, Parks, einem Radweg und einem Spielplatz geben. Auf einem 13,4 Hektar großen Grundstück wird ein modernes Krankenhaus gebaut. Das Gebiet liegt 10 km vom Zentrum von Alanya entfernt. Der Flughafen Antalya liegt 100 km entfernt.
Wohnanlage Novyy proekt s unikalnym vidom na Bosfor i prostornymi pomescheniyami
Akarca, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2024
Bauherr: Stay Property
Wir bieten Ihnen neue Apartments im Bezirk Istanbul – Uskudar an. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage vorgestellt: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.Die Fläche der Wohnung beträgt 157 bis 413 m2.Istanbul ist die größte Stadt der Türkei und liegt gleichzeitig in zwei Teilen der Welt: Europa und Asien. Die Stadt liegt am Ufer des Marmarameers und des Schwarzen Meeres, getrennt durch die Bosporusstraße. Istanbul ist nicht die Hauptstadt der Türkei, sondern das kulturelle, industrielle Finanzzentrum des Landes, eine der bedeutendsten Städte der Welt. Istanbul ist eine Stadt der Perspektiven, der Wiegengeschichte mit majestätischen Moscheen, dem einzigartigen kulturellen Erbe und Tausenden von Sehenswürdigkeiten. Wenn Sie eine Wohnung in Istanbul kaufen, sind Sie daher immer im Zentrum der Welt. Immobilien unterscheiden sich je nach Fläche. Näher am Meer befinden sich niedrige Häuser, Luxusvillen. In Schlafbereichen gibt es viele Hochhäuser, Wolkenkratzer. Investitionen in Istanbul-Immobilien bringen Ihnen eine gute Kapitalerhöhung und hohe Mieteinnahmen, da die Stadt ständig Ausländer, Studenten, Touristen und gesicherte türkische Bürger aus anderen Regionen hat.
Wohnanlage New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Türkei
Bauherr: TRANIO

Wir bieten Apartments mit Balkon und Meerblick.

Die Residenz verfügt über eine große Grünfläche, Loungebereiche und Wanderwege, ein Fitnesscenter, einen Kinderspielplatz, einen Swimmingpool, eine dreistöckige Garage und Sicherheit rund um die Uhr.

Fertigstellung - Oktober 2023.

Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur
  • U-Bahnstation - 2 Minuten
  • Kartalbrücke - 2 Minuten
  • Kartal Center - 5 Minuten
  • Marina - 5 Minuten
  • Kartal Coast - 5 Minuten
  • Flughafen - 15 Minuten
