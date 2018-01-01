  1. Realting.com
  Neue Gebäude
  3. Türkei
  Wohnanlage Novye apartamenty v rayone Oba - Alaniya

Wohnanlage Novye apartamenty v rayone Oba - Alaniya

Karakocali, Türkei
von € 129,000
Wohnanlage Novye apartamenty v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Über den Komplex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 52 to 104 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2200 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Standort des Neubaus
Karakocali, Türkei
Wohngebäude Sea View Apartments Compound in Zeytinburnu Istanbul
Marmararegion, Türkei
Warum dieses Eigentum 谷؟ Es ist der Titel für Luxus und Exzellenz mit direktem Blick auf das Marmarameer in der Nähe des Bosporus, mit einer staatlichen Garantie und unter der Aufsicht der Gemeinde Istanbul. Es ist eine der besten Wohnviertel in Istanbul; Aufgrund seiner besonderen Einrichtungen, die alle Anforderungen der Bewohner erfüllen. Das Projekt erinnert an das warme Leben in der Nachbarschaft, da es alte Gebäude mit Restaurants, Geschäften, Cafés umfasst, und eine Theaterhalle.
Wohnanlage Roskoshnyy kompleks s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Gazipasha
Alanya, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2023
Bauherr: Stay Property
Stay Property bietet neue Apartments in Gazipas. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage dargestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. Die Fläche der Wohnung beträgt 55,5 bis 108,5 Quadratmeter. Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt 2300 Meter. Gazipasha ist eine Stadt in der Südtürkei vor der Küste des Mittelmeers neben Alanya. Das Erscheinen des internationalen Flughafens im Jahr 2011 gab eine neue Entwicklungsrunde sowohl der Stadt als auch des Immobilienmarktes. Gazipasha hat 50 km Sandufer, es gibt den berühmten Selinus Strand 2,5 km lang, schöne felsige Ufer, an denen Sie inmitten von Nadelbäumen schwimmen können. Trotz des langen und breiten Strandes mit sanftem Meer gibt es in Gazipasha nur wenige Hotels. Die Landwirtschaft wird entwickelt. Die Bevölkerung der Stadt beträgt etwa 50.000 Menschen. Es gibt alles fürs Leben: große Supermärkte, Märkte, Geschäfte, Boutiquen, Kettenrestaurants, Kinderkindergärten, Schulen, Hochschulen, Universitäten. Immobilien in Gazipasha sind für diejenigen geeignet, die in eine türkische Stadt mit dem Meer ziehen möchten, mit der Aussicht, einen Job zu finden, ein Unternehmen zu eröffnen und Kinder zu erziehen. Darüber hinaus ist dies eine großartige Investition und eine bequeme Option für ein Ferienresort. Diese Eigenschaft eignet sich zur Erlangung der türkischen Staatsbürgerschaft. Um die Details zu klären, schreiben Sie uns einen Chat, bestellen Sie einen Anruf oder hinterlassen Sie einen Antrag. Wir helfen Ihnen gerne weiter!
Wohnanlage New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and a fitness center close to the city center and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmararegion, Türkei
Bauherr: TRANIO

Die Residenz verfügt über eine angelegte Grünfläche und Loungebereiche, Geschäfte und ein Sicherheitssystem, eine Garage, einen Kinderspielplatz, einen Swimmingpool, eine Sauna, ein türkisches Bad und ein Dampfbad, ein Fitnesscenter.

Fertigstellung - Juni 2024.

Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur

Die Unterkunft befindet sich im Herzen von Basaksehir, in der Nähe des Flughafens, in unmittelbarer Nähe des Botanischen Parks und der U-Bahnstation.

  • Flughafen - 20 km
  • Stadtzentrum - 20 km
  • U-Bahnstation - 500 Meter
  • Einkaufszentrum - 500 Meter
  • Bushaltestelle - 10 Meter
