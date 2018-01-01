  1. Realting.com
Wohnanlage Novyy kompleks v delovom centre Alanii - rayon Oba

Karakocali, Türkei
von € 194,000
Wohnanlage Novyy kompleks v delovom centre Alanii - rayon Oba
Über den Komplex

New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Area from 59 to 198 square meters. Distance to the sea 450 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk's famous avenue and is equipped for cycling, jogging, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Standort des Neubaus
Karakocali, Türkei

Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage Residential complex for a comfortable life
Mahmutlar, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2023

Der Wohnkomplex befindet sich im Zentrum der beliebtesten Gegend von Alanya – Mahmutlar. Der Weg zur Mittelmeerküste wird für nur 750 m nicht schwierig sein. Die Lage des Komplexes ermöglicht es Ihnen, kontinuierlich bequem zu leben oder eine Wohnung zur Miete zu mieten, da sich die Residenz in einem ruhigen Teil von Mahmutlar befindet. Darüber hinaus befindet sich die gesamte städtische Infrastruktur nur 150 m entfernt. Samstags in einer Entfernung von 500 m vom Komplex verläuft der Bauernmarkt. Das Projekt ist eine rentable Investition. Schließlich garantiert der Erwerb von Immobilien in der Phase der Gründungsgrube einen Gewinn von bis zu 30% der Anschaffungskosten. Beim Kauf wird bis Juli 2023 ein flexibles System für zinslose Raten bereitgestellt. Die Gebäudefläche beträgt 1177m2. Der Komplex wird aus einem Block mit insgesamt 50 Wohnungen bestehen. Der Wohnsitz präsentiert: 1 + 1 ( 52m2. - 61m2. ) und zweistufige Penthäuser 2 + 1 ( 110m2. -141m2. ). Der Preis für die Apartments beinhaltet: voll saubere Dekoration, eingebautes Küchenset, ausgestattete Badezimmer.
Wohnanlage Masshtabnyy ZhK premium-klassa v 100 m ot peschanyh plyazhey i lazurnogo morya
Akarca, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2025
Bauherr: Stay Property
Die neuen Wohnungen in Kargicak - Alanya werden Ihnen vorgestellt. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage vorgestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.Die Fläche der Wohnung beträgt 58 bis 165 m2.Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt 100 Meter. Wenn es um neue Immobilien in Kargicak geht, ist es sofort erwähnenswert, dass es Liebhaber der Ruhe und Frieden bieten wird. Ich möchte auch darauf hinweisen, dass Kargyjak eine der grünsten und malerischsten Gegenden ist, 13 km vom Zentrum von Alanya entfernt. Kargicak erstreckt sich über 4 km entlang des Meeres und 4 km in Richtung Berge. Schöne Panoramen öffnen sich auf den Bergen der Nadelwälder, Alanya und des Meeres. Gebietsinfrastruktur: zwei Supermärkte des Migros-Netzes, auch A 101, andere Geschäfte, Tankstellen, eine Apotheke, Geldautomaten, Haltestellen für öffentliche Verkehrsmittel, Schulen, Ein Park mit Grillplätzen an der Promenade, Camping und dem berühmten Perle Restaurant, Restaurants mit verschiedenen Küchen an der Küste und in der gesamten Region, Pizza, türkisches Fast Food mit Lieferung. Freitags findet ein Bauernbasar und dienstags ein Basar 1 km vom Platz — im benachbarten Mahmutlar statt. Es gibt Transport entlang der Promenade, es gibt Taxiservice und Mietwagen. Das Meer in Kargicak ist sauber, die Strände sind breit sandig und kieselig mit einem komfortablen Strand und einer wunderschönen Umgebung.
Wohnanlage Elitnye apartamenty ot zastroyschika
Seki, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2023

Das neue Investitionsprojekt befindet sich in einem umweltfreundlichen und sich schnell entwickelnden Gebiet von Demirtash. Das Projekt wurde so ins Leben gerufen, dass sich die Bewohner wohl und wohl fühlen. In diesem Wohnprojekt, das aus 60 Apartments besteht, wird ein schöner Blick auf das Meer und die Berge eröffnet. Apartments mit Layout 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 werden in einem sauberen Finish mit modernem und stilvollem Design gemietet. Alle Apartments sind hell, geräumig und komfortabel.
Der Komplex verfügt über die erforderliche Infrastruktur: einen Außenpool mit Whirlpool,
Innenpool mit Whirlpool, Garten mit Landschaftsgestaltung, Grillplatz mit Pavillon,
Kinderspielplatz, SPA-Zone, Massageräume, Fitnessraum, Ruheraum.
Die Fertigstellung ist für das 2. Quartal 2023 geplant.

