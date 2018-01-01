  1. Realting.com
Wohnanlage Proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Kestel

Akarca, Türkei
von € 176,000
Über den Komplex

StayProperty offers new apartments in Kestel. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 42.5 to 154 square meters. The distance to the sea is 750 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but it is fundamentally different from it, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is new buildings, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. There are network Turkish supermarkets, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental. 
Die Faralya Residence ist eine Luxuswohnanlage mit allen Annehmlichkeiten in der Entwicklungsgegend von Payallar in der Nähe von Alanya, in der Nähe aller notwendigen Infrastrukturen. Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt 2.100 Meter. Für die Bewohner des Komplexes ist ein permanenter kostenloser Shuttleservice geplant. Payallar ist eine malerische Küstenregion, 14 km vom Zentrum von Alanya und 58 km vom Flughafen Gazipasha entfernt. Payallar hat einen breiten Strandstreifen und ausgezeichnete Strände. Es gibt eine gute Busverbindung zwischen Payallar und Alanya, Busse fahren im Sommer alle 5-7 Minuten und im Winter alle 10-12 Minuten. Das Stadtzentrum von Alanya erreichen Sie in 15 Minuten. Die Faralya Residence besteht aus zwei neunstöckigen Wohnblöcken, zu denen 112 komfortable Apartments mit verschiedenen Layouts und Bereichen gehören: Apartments 1 + 1 mit einer Fläche von 54 bis 62 Quadratmetern. m, Wohnungen 2 + 1, von 72 bis 74 Quadratmetern. m, Duplexe 2 + 1 und 3 + 1, von 99 bis 172 Quadratmetern. m. Komplex kombiniert die drei wichtigsten Komponenten eines guten Gehäuses: Qualität, Komfort und Zugänglichkeit. Die Unterbringung in Payallar wird aufgrund der hervorragenden natürlichen Bedingungen und der Nähe zum Zentrum von Alanya jedes Jahr teuer. Die Frist für die Fertigstellung der Anlage endet im Juni 2024.
Stay Property bietet neue Apartments im Istanbuler Stadtteil – Kyagytkhan. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage vorgestellt: 2 + 1. Die Fläche der Wohnung beträgt 90 bis 95 m2. Istanbul ist die größte Stadt der Türkei und liegt gleichzeitig in zwei Teilen der Welt: Europa und Asien. Die Stadt liegt am Ufer des Marmarameers und des Schwarzen Meeres, getrennt durch die Bosporusstraße. Istanbul ist nicht die Hauptstadt der Türkei, sondern das kulturelle, industrielle Finanzzentrum des Landes, eine der bedeutendsten Städte der Welt. Istanbul ist eine Stadt der Perspektiven, eine Wiege der Geschichte mit majestätischen Moscheen, einem einzigartigen kulturellen Erbe und Tausenden von Attraktionen. Wenn Sie also eine Wohnung in Istanbul kaufen, sind Sie immer im Zentrum der Welt. Im modernen Istanbul werden Immobilienprojekte gebaut, die mit ihrem Umfang und ihrem Komfort überraschen. Hier werden Komplexe mit origineller Architektur gebaut, und in letzter Zeit werden Resortkonzepte immer beliebter, in denen Innen- und Außenpools, Erholungsgebiete und Spa vorhanden sind. 
Im Demirtash-Gebiet von wird ein neuer 9-stöckiger Wohnkomplex stattfinden. Alanya. Das Objekt besteht aus zwei 9- und 7-stöckigen Blöcken. Planer werden Ihnen vorgestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1 Gesamtfläche variiert zwischen 44,5 m2 und 177,5 m2. Die Apartments werden mit hochwertiger, sauberer Dekoration gemietet. Die Infrastruktur auf dem Gelände umfasst alles, was für ein dauerhaftes Leben und einen komfortablen Aufenthalt erforderlich ist. Jeder Block hat seinen eigenen: einen Außenpool (, einer davon ist olympisch groß ), einen Innenpanorama-Pool, eine Sauna, ein Dampfbad, ein Fitnessstudio, ein Hamam und eine komfortable Lobby. Das Gebiet des Objekts ist eingezäunt und mit einem grünen Garten angelegt.
Darüber hinaus ein Kinderspielplatz, ein Picknickplatz, ein Parkplatz und Bereiche zum Aufladen von Elektrofahrrädern. Und der angenehmste kostenlose Shuttle – zum Strand.

Verpassen Sie nicht die großartige Gelegenheit, Immobilien vom Entwickler zu den niedrigsten Preisen vom Meer zu kaufen!

