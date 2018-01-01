  1. Realting.com
  Neue Gebäude
  Türkei
  Wohnanlage Kvartiry v komplekse s razvitoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Oba

Wohnanlage Kvartiry v komplekse s razvitoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Oba

Karakocali, Türkei
von € 156,000
Wohnanlage Kvartiry v komplekse s razvitoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Oba
Über den Komplex

Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 51 to 125 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Karakocali, Türkei
Wohnanlage Kvartiry v komplekse s razvitoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Oba
Karakocali, Türkei
von € 156,000
Wohnanlage New residential complex close to the marina, in a residence area with swimming pools, equestrian club, and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmararegion, Türkei
Bauherr: TRANIO

Die Wohnanlage neben dem Yachthafen verfügt über Apartments mit 2 bis 5 Schlafzimmern, Terrassen mit Panoramablick auf das Meer, geräumige Landschaftsbereiche mit Palmen, Erholungsgebiete und Gewässer.

Der Wohnkomplex ist Teil eines modernen Urbanisierungsprojekts, der Küstenstadt Istanbul mit 55 km Küste.

Es besteht die Möglichkeit, einen Rabatt von bis zu 10% zu erhalten%.

Optionen:

  • 2 Schlafzimmer: $ 695.000 - $ 828.000
  • 3 Schlafzimmer: $ 823.000 - $ 1.390.000
  • 4 Schlafzimmer: $ 974.000 - $ 2.535.000
  • 5 Schlafzimmer: $ 2.067.000 - $ 2.882.000
Ausstattung und Ausstattung des Hauses

Weitere Annehmlichkeiten des Projekts sind ein Einkaufszentrum, eine Schule, ein Kindergarten, ein Krankenhaus, Cafés und Restaurants mit Meerblick, eine Sauna, eine Vitaminbar, ein PlayStation-Raum, Wassersport, ein Tennisplatz, ein Reitclub, Sommerkino, Shuttle alle 15 Minuten und Moschee.

Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur

Das Projekt befindet sich direkt an der Küste des Marmarameers und 10 km vom zukünftigen neuen Kanal entfernt, der größer als der Bosporus ist.

Verschiedene Cafés und Restaurants mit Küche aus verschiedenen Ländern, Apotheken und Bushaltestellen sind zu Fuß erreichbar.

Mit dem Auto:

  • Marmara Park Einkaufszentrum — 15 min.
  • Istanbul New Airport — 50 min.
  • E5 Autobahn — 11 min
  • Nisantashi — 40 min
  • Taksim-Platz — 40 min
Wohnanlage Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya ZhK - rayon Oba
Karakocali, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2023
Bauherr: Stay Property
Neue Wohnungen zum Verkauf in Oba - Alanya. Das Haus hat Wohnungslayouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Fläche von 45 bis 100 Quadratmetern. Entfernung zum Meer 2000 Meter. Der Oba-Damm überblickt die berühmte Allee von Atatürk und ist für Radfahren, Joggen, Outdoor-Sport, Strandsport und Seewege ausgestattet. Vom Zentrum von Alanya aus ist die Region Oba durch die natürliche Grenze – des Flusses Oba Tea mit karbonisierten und verstreuten grünen Ufern getrennt. Was ist in der Gegend von Oba: Alanyum Einkaufszentrum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, U-Bahn, Türkisches Bim, A101, Şok, Migros usw., Koçtaş Baumarkt, Vatan Technologiegeschäft, Boutiquen und Firmengeschäfte führender Marken. Hier ist das größte staatliche Krankenhaus in Alanya. Die Strände in Oba sind Sand und Kieselsteine mit Infrastruktur für Erholung und Sport. Lower Beide am Meer sind aktiver, touristischer, es gibt viele Hotels und etwas weniger neue Projekte, denn dann in Upper Both können Sie jederzeit Wohnungen in neuen Häusern kaufen
Wohnanlage Novye kvartiry v verhney Obe - Alanya
Karakocali, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2023
Bauherr: Stay Property
Stay Property bietet neue Apartments in der europäischen Region Oba – Alanya. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage vorgestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Die Fläche der Wohnung beträgt 52 bis 121 Quadratmeter. Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt 3200 Meter. Dann ist der Bezirk Oba gut: Aufgrund seiner Nähe zum Zentrum und der maximalen sozialen Infrastruktur ist die Region bei Käufern und Investoren immer sehr gefragt. Dies gilt sowohl für den touristischeren unteren Teil der Region als auch für den mehr schlafenden oberen Oba. Hier finden auch die Transporte in der gesamten Region, die Hauptautobahnen —, die Autobahn D-400 und die neue Ringstraße aktiv statt. Beide haben ein Einkaufszentrum, große Supermärkte für Ausrüstung, Bauprodukte, Möbel, Haushaltswaren, Schnitzel und Boutiquen für Kleidung, die größten Netzwerk-Supermärkte. Neue Immobilienprojekte in beiden sind immer die flüssigsten, sind von hoher Qualität, die Preise hier sind überdurchschnittlich. Die meisten Komplexe eignen sich nicht nur zur Entspannung, sondern auch zum dauerhaften Aufenthalt. Die Entfernung vom Meer der Gebäude im oberen Beide wird durch das Vorhandensein eines Transfers zum Meer und in die Innenstadt im Paket der öffentlichen Dienstleistungen bestimmt, dies ist jedoch nicht in allen Projekten zu finden. 
