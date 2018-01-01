  1. Realting.com
  Wohnanlage Apartamenty v novom komplekse v rayone Oba Alaniya

Wohnanlage Apartamenty v novom komplekse v rayone Oba Alaniya

Karakocali, Türkei
von € 140,000
Wohnanlage Apartamenty v novom komplekse v rayone Oba Alaniya
Über den Komplex

New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. Area from 48 to 150 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. The Oba embankment over the famous Ataturk Avenue and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and walking by the sea. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Karakocali, Türkei
Wohnanlage Apartamenty v novom komplekse v rayone Oba Alaniya
Karakocali, Türkei
von € 140,000
Wohnanlage Apartamenty v centre rayona Oba
Karakocali, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2023

Gerne bieten wir Ihnen ein gehobenes Projekt an, das aus einem 4-stöckigen Block und 28 Apartments besteht. Ausgezeichnete Apartments direkt im Zentrum von Oba-Alania, nur wenige Gehminuten vom Strand entfernt. Dort sind Apartments verfügbar: 1 + 1 von 44m2. bis zu 67m2. und 3 + 1 von 144m2. bis zu 198 m2. Das Wohnprojekt liegt nur 450 m vom Sandstrand, 100 m vom Carrefour-Supermarkt und nur wenige Gehminuten von allen Verbraucherbedürfnissen wie Geschäften, Restaurants, Banken, Boutiquen entfernt, Krankenhäuser und Schule.
Beginn des Projekts Januar 2022, Abschluss Juli 2023. Zahlungsmethode: Anzahlung von 40%, der Restbetrag wird bis zum Ende des Baus durch zinslose Raten geteilt.
Wohngebäude Basin Express Istanbul Apartment Compound
Marmararegion, Türkei
Warum dieses Eigentum 谷؟ Es befindet sich an der Basin Express Road, dem Rückgrat der Investitionen in Istanbul. U-Bahn-Stationen befinden sich auf beiden Seiten des Geländes von Norden und Süden. Es ist eine Investitionsmöglichkeit neben dem Atatürk International Airport und dem World Trade Center. Es ist eine integrierte Verbindung, die Folgendes umfasst: Wohnungen, Büros, soziale Räume und Geschäfte. Es bietet Hotelvorteile wie Empfangsservice und VIP-Transferservice.
Wohnanlage Luxury residence with a hotel and a shopping mall in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmararegion, Türkei
Bauherr: TRANIO

Wir bieten Apartments mit unterschiedlichen Layouts an.

Die Residenz besteht aus 62 Wohnungen, 99 Büros, einem Hotel mit 146 Zimmern und einem Einkaufszentrum. Hier finden Sie einen Parkplatz für 600 Autos, 54 Geschäfte, 18 Cafés und Restaurants.

Vorteile

Einzigartiges Merkmal — Der Boden ( -3 ) mit U-Bahn-Verbindung wird auch als sozialer Bereich für darstellende Künste und kulturelle Aktivitäten genutzt.

Da die gesamte soziale Infrastruktur Geschäfte, Cafés und Restaurants, Büros und ein Hotel — eröffnet, steigt der Preis des Projekts nur, sodass es sowohl für Wohnzwecke als auch für Investitionen geeignet ist.

Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur

Die Entwicklung befindet sich im Herzen des prestigeträchtigsten Stadtviertels. Sisli — befindet sich auf der europäischen Seite des Bosporus in der Nähe von Beyoglu und Besiktas. Jetzt ist Sisli das Geschäfts-, Kultur- und Handelszentrum von Istanbul. Die Gegend verfügt über eine gut ausgebaute Infrastruktur — Hotels, Restaurants, Geschäfte, Banken, Einkaufszentren, Theater und Kinos sowie Bildungseinrichtungen.

  • 1 Minute U-Bahnstation — direkt im Komplex
  • 5 min — Taksim-Platz
  • 18 min — Levent
  • 40 min — Flughafen
  • 50 Meter - Bushaltestelle
  • 1,5 km - Einkaufszentrum
