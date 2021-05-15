  1. Realting.com
  Wohnanlage Appartamenty v proekte premium-klassa - rayon Kestel

Wohnanlage Appartamenty v proekte premium-klassa - rayon Kestel

Akarca, Türkei
von € 270,000
Wohnanlage Appartamenty v proekte premium-klassa - rayon Kestel
Über den Komplex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Kestel. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 2. The area of the apartment is from 60 to 210 square meters. The distance to the sea is 700 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but it is fundamentally different from it, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is new buildings, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. There are network Turkish supermarkets, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental. 
Akarca, Türkei
Wohnanlage Appartamenty v proekte premium-klassa - rayon Kestel
Akarca, Türkei
von € 270,000
Wohnanlage Novye kvartiry v butik-proekte - Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2023
Bauherr: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency bietet neue Apartments in Mahmutlar an. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage dargestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. Die Fläche der Wohnung beträgt 47 bis 139 Quadratmeter. Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt 350 Meter. Das erste Gebiet, das beim Kauf neuer Wohnungen in Alanya berücksichtigt wird, ist Mahmutlar. In Mahmutlar werden eine große Auswahl und angemessene Preise kombiniert.  Der wichtigste Vorteil ist die vollwertige Infrastruktur der Region, mit der Sie ständig hier leben können. Die Gegend ist kompakt und praktisch, besteht aus 3 Hauptstraßen parallel zum Meer, hier ist es einfach zu navigieren. Entlang des Meeres und innerhalb der Gegend gibt es einen Radweg. Der Nahverkehr fährt regelmäßig von Mahmutlar zum Zentrum entlang der Promenade. Sie können die Busse № 1 und № 2 zur Festung Cleopatra nehmen. Viele Autovermietungsdienste. Neben einer Vielzahl von Restaurants, Geschäften, Supermärkten, zwei Bauernmärkten werden Mahmutlar, das große Einkaufszentrum Mahmutlar, das Kulturzentrum, der Sportkomplex MahmutlarSpor und ein weiteres Projekt in Kürze in Mahmutlar durchgeführt, einschließlich Basketballplatz, Tennisplatz, Umkleideräume und Sozialzonen.
Wohnviertel Premium Class Project on the first coastline in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Türkei
Das Hauptmerkmal des Projekts ist seine günstige Lage, nur 50 Meter vom Mittelmeer entfernt, was es auf dem Immobilienmarkt noch flüssiger macht. Dieser neue Wohnkomplex wird auf einem 10.000 m2 großen Grundstück errichtet, das 3 Wohnblöcke mit 12 Etagen und 337 Luxusapartments umfasst. Für den maximalen Komfort zukünftiger Bewohner werden eine reiche soziale Infrastruktur und ein Privatstrand mit kostenlosen Sonnenliegen und Sonnenschirmen bereitgestellt. • 1 + 1 ( 57-60 M2 ) • 2 + 1 ( von 88 M2 ) • Penthäuser Unterführung zum Strand Privater Strand mit kostenlosen Sonnenliegen und Sonnenschirmen Außenpool mit großem Wasserpark Beheizter Innenpool und Mini-Wasserpark Sauna Türkischer Hamam Römischer Dampfbad Massageräume Toilette Fitnessstudio Spielzimmer ( Billard, Tischtennis ) Kinderspielzimmer Geschäftsraum für Präsentationen Empfang 24/7 Restaurant Lobby Bar Grillplatz Kinderspielplatz Basketballplatz Golfplatz Tiefgarage Außenparkplatz Elektrischer Generator Wi-Fi in öffentlichen Bereichen Sicherheit 25/7 und Videoüberwachung Bewegung in Golfwagen rund um den Komplex Tennisplatz Basketballspielplatz Pavillons und Grillplatz Bis zum Ende des Baus des Komplexes gibt es einen zinslosen Ratenzahlungsplan mit einer Anzahlung von 30%. Wohnungen in der Ausgrabungsphase gelten preislich als attraktiver - sie sind billiger als fertige Wohnungen. Experten zufolge kann der Preisunterschied zwischen 10% und 50% liegen. Baubeginn: 15.05.2021 Fertigstellung des Baus: 23.03.2023
Wohngebäude Istanbul Bahcelievler Apartment compound
Marmararegion, Türkei
Warum dieses Eigentum 谷؟ Architekturdesigns, die die Harmonie des architektonischen Ansatzes mit der Landschaft Istanbuls darstellen. Erleben Sie ein neues Gefühl in einem geschlossenen Naturschutzgebiet. Das Projekt befindet sich in einem strategischen Bereich mit Blick auf die Hauptstraßen. Bereit und geeignet für Investitionen und die Erlangung der türkischen Staatsbürgerschaft.
