Wohnanlage Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - Avsallar Alaniya

Avsallar, Türkei
von € 98,000
Wohnanlage Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - Avsallar Alaniya
Über den Komplex

We are presented with new apartments in Alanya – Avsallar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 36 to 86.5 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1400 meters. When it comes to new apartments in Avsallar, we recommend that you consider it if sandy beaches are important to you, as well as coniferous forests with which the area is rich. Avsallar is 20 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 95 km away. This is a green suburb, but with a full social infrastructure. The main street in Avsallar looks unusual, it is hidden from the scorching sun by tree crowns. The infrastructure of the district: in Avsallar there is all the basic infrastructure, including schools, first-aid posts, pharmacies, shops, etc. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns is characterized by a special tourist atmosphere. Real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for relaxing at sea and surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey.
Standort des Neubaus
Avsallar, Türkei
Wohnanlage Zhiloy Kompleks v otkrytom rayone pod VNZh Oba
Karakocali, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2023

Elka Homes präsentiert den Wohnkomplex in der Region Oba. Der Bereich ist für VNZH geöffnet.

Dieser Komplex befindet sich auf einer Fläche von 2266 m2. Der Komplex besteht aus zwei Blöcken. Zum Verkauf stehen 36 Wohnungen verschiedener Layouts: Zweizimmerwohnungen 1 + 1 mit einer Fläche von 50 m2, Dreizimmerwohnungen 2 + 1 mit einer Fläche von 90 m2 und Fünfzimmer-Maisonetten auf den letzten Etagen mit einer Fläche von 185 m2.

Die Entfernung vom Meer beträgt ca. 2.500 Meter. Zu Fuß erreichen Sie Geschäfte, Cafés, Bushaltestellen, Kindergärten und private öffentliche Schulen.

Die Infrastruktur des Komplexes umfasst: einen Außenpool, einen Pavillon, einen Spielplatz, ein Kinderspielzimmer, einen Ruheraum, eine Sauna, ein Dampfbad, einen Fitnessraum, einen offenen Parkplatz und eine Lobby.

Der Abschluss des Baus ist für Dezember 2023 geplant.
Wohnviertel Furnished 3 bedroom penthouse with seperate kitchen
Mahmutlar, Türkei
-Basic Apartment Immobilien bieten Ihnen ein luxuriöses Penthouse mit 3 Schlafzimmern, das bezugsfertig ist.   Highlights dieses Penthouse in Alanya-Luxury möbliert - Zentral gelegen - Separate Küche Zentral gelegenes Penthouse in Mahmutlar in der Nähe des MeeresDieses Penthouse in zentraler Lage in Mahmutlar, Alanya. Mahmutlar ist ein attraktives Gebiet für Immobilienkäufer. Meistens ist ein Neubauhaus hier und Sie können alles finden, was Sie wollen. Es ist nur 300 Meter vom Strand entfernt und alle täglichen Annehmlichkeiten sind nur wenige Schritte entfernt. Dieses Penthouse ist mit hochwertigen Möbeln, Beleuchtung und Küchengeräten ausgestattet.  Das Haus bestand aus 3 Bädern und 3 Schlafzimmern, einer Küche und einem Wohnzimmer. Der Komplex verfügt über einen Swimmingpool, eine Sauna, eine Pergola, einen Grill, einen Hausmeister und Überwachungskameras
Wohnanlage Residence Avrupa Sakli Vadi with an apart-hotel and a park close to business districts of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmararegion, Türkei
Bauherr: TRANIO

Die Residenz umfasst ein Apart-Hotel ( 2 Gebäude ), ein Bürogebäude und 3 Wohnblöcke. Auf dem Territorium finden Sie einen Landschaftspark mit Springbrunnen, einen Swimmingpool, einen Fitnessraum und eine Tiefgarage.

Fertigstellung - 3. Quartal 2023.

Vorteile
  • Ratenzahlungsplan für 11 Monate mit 50% Erstzahlung.
  • 15% Rabatt für die Zahlung des gesamten Betrags auf einmal.
  • Geeignet für die Staatsbürgerschaft.
Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur

Die Unterkunft befindet sich zwischen dem Belgrad Forest und zwei Hauptgeschäftsvierteln Istanbuls - Maslak und Levent. Aufgrund seiner Lage in der Nähe des Autobahnes TEM ( E80 ) erreichen Sie bequem die zentralen Bereiche, den Flughafen und die Bosporus-Brücken.

  • TEM Highway - 450 Meter
  • Bosporusbrücke - 10 km
  • Bushaltestelle - 400 Meter
  • U-Bahnstation - 2,6 km
  • Park - 8 Minuten
  • Großes Einkaufszentrum - 2 Minuten
  • Universität - 8 Minuten
  • Istanbul Flughafen - 22 Minuten
