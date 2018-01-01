  1. Realting.com
  2. Neue Gebäude
  3. Türkei
  4. Wohnanlage Novye apartamenty na zavershayuschem etape stroitelstva v rayone Avsallar

Wohnanlage Novye apartamenty na zavershayuschem etape stroitelstva v rayone Avsallar

Avsallar, Türkei
von € 112,500
Teilen mit:
QR
Wohnanlage Novye apartamenty na zavershayuschem etape stroitelstva v rayone Avsallar
Beschreibung Beschreibung
Optionen Optionen
Wohnungen Wohnungen
Adresse Adresse
Medien Medien
Nachrichten Nachrichten

Über den Komplex

Stay Property offers new Avsallare apartments. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 43 to 115 square meters. Distance to the sea 1500 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Infrastructure Avsallar: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basic is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. It is easy to find a good choice of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and new apartments in Avsallar are easy to find, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Standort des Neubaus
Avsallar, Türkei
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnanlage Apartamenty v bystrorazvivayuschemsya rayone Bagdzhylar - Stambul
Akarca, Türkei
Wohnanlage Novyy maloetazhnyy proekt v rayone Inzhekum - Alaniya
Akarca, Türkei
Wohnanlage Novye apartamenty v otlichnoy lokacii - Kargydzhak
Akarca, Türkei
Wohnviertel Bargain penthouse apartment in Oba centrum
Karakocali, Türkei
Wohnanlage Novye kvartiry v centre rayona Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Türkei
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnanlage Novye apartamenty na zavershayuschem etape stroitelstva v rayone Avsallar
Avsallar, Türkei
von € 112,500
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen.
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage Easy Access to Airport - Villa & Residence
Basaksehir, Türkei
von € 430,087
160–312 m² 3 Wohnungen

Bahçeşehir

Einfacher Zugang zu Autobahn und Flughafen

Soziale Einrichtungen
Wohnanlage Shikarnye apartamenty ryadom s istoricheskim prolivom Bosfor
Akarca, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2023
Bauherr: Stay Property
Stay Property bietet neue Apartments im Istanbuler Stadtteil – Beikoz. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage dargestellt: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Die Fläche der Wohnung beträgt 171 bis 276 m2. Istanbul ist die größte Stadt der Türkei und liegt gleichzeitig in zwei Teilen der Welt: Europa und Asien. Die Stadt liegt am Ufer des Marmarameers und des Schwarzen Meeres, getrennt durch die Bosporusstraße. Istanbul ist nicht die Hauptstadt der Türkei, sondern das kulturelle, industrielle Finanzzentrum des Landes, eine der bedeutendsten Städte der Welt. Istanbul ist eine Stadt der Perspektiven, eine Wiege der Geschichte mit majestätischen Moscheen, einem einzigartigen kulturellen Erbe und Tausenden von Attraktionen. Wenn Sie also eine Wohnung in Istanbul kaufen, sind Sie immer im Zentrum der Welt. Im modernen Istanbul werden Immobilienprojekte gebaut, die mit ihrem Umfang und ihrem Komfort überraschen. Hier werden Komplexe mit origineller Architektur gebaut, und in letzter Zeit werden Resortkonzepte immer beliebter, in denen Innen- und Außenpools, Erholungsgebiete und Spa vorhanden sind. 
Residenz Modern and Luxury İstanbul,Fatih
Marmararegion, Türkei
von € 574,956
140–274 m² 2 Wohnungen
Kapitulation vor: 2024
  • Für diejenigen, die den alten Istanbuler Geist vermissen
  • im Herzen von Istanbul
  • das Leben, das Sie vermissen Wohnräume, die Sie vermissen
Realting.com
Gehen