Wohnanlage Penthausy v novom komplekse - rayon Avsallar

Über den Komplex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The residential complex includes 2 + 1 and 4 + 1 with an area of 105 and 165 m2, respectively. The distance to the sea is 1300 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life.