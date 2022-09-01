  1. Realting.com
  2. Neue Gebäude
  3. Türkei
  4. Wohnanlage Unikalnyy vysotnyy ZhK nedaleko ot universiteta v rayone Kestel

Wohnanlage Unikalnyy vysotnyy ZhK nedaleko ot universiteta v rayone Kestel

Akarca, Türkei
von € 170,000
Teilen mit:
QR
Wohnanlage Unikalnyy vysotnyy ZhK nedaleko ot universiteta v rayone Kestel
1 / 4
Beschreibung Beschreibung
Optionen Optionen
Wohnungen Wohnungen
Adresse Adresse
Medien Medien
Nachrichten Nachrichten

Über den Komplex

We bring to your attention new apartments in Kestel - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 54 to 103 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2300 meters. Kestel is a prestigious, young and quickly built-up area of Alanya. Located 5 km from the center of Alanya. The advantage of new projects in Kestel is their location near the sea, often even on the first line. Only houses up to 5 floors, luxury real estate are built here. In the west, along the Dim Chai River, there is also an old housing stock. And east, towards Mahmutlar, the Kestel area is all modern. Alanya city center can be reached in 10 minutes, and in neighboring Mahmutlar there are many Russian-language, a large selection of shops and restaurants, shopping centers. The infrastructure in Kestel has network supermarkets, restaurants, beautiful parks, schools and kindergartens, including a private school and a garden with instruction in Russian. New apartments in Kestel will suit those who would like to buy resort real estate without old housing stock around. New markets, services, salons are constantly opening here. Good beaches, the center is nearby, luxury complexes, a high level of comfort.
Standort des Neubaus
Akarca, Türkei
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnanlage Property for sale in Mahmutlar area
Karakocali, Türkei
Wohnanlage Elitnyy proekt v rayone Kestel - Alaniya
Akarca, Türkei
Wohnanlage Spacious bright apartments with wide balconies in a new residential complex, Istanbul, Turkey
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Türkei
Wohnanlage Novye kvartiry s udobnoy planirovkoy v rayone Avsallar Alaniya
Avsallar, Türkei
Wohngebäude Safakoy Istanbul Apartment compound
Marmararegion, Türkei
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnanlage Unikalnyy vysotnyy ZhK nedaleko ot universiteta v rayone Kestel
Akarca, Türkei
von € 170,000
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen.
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmararegion, Türkei
Bauherr: TRANIO

Eines der größten Wohnimmobilienprojekte in Istanbul. Neben Apartments umfasst es Büros, ein Einkaufszentrum und ein 5-Sterne-Hotel. Die ersten 11 Etagen werden vom Hotel bewohnt, dann gibt es 320 Apartments, von denen 197 voll möbliert sind. Darüber hinaus gibt es einen privaten Pool, ein Spa, ein Restaurant, einen Konferenzraum, das größte Kino der Stadt, einen Concierge-Service, einen 24-Stunden-Sicherheitsdienst und andere Annehmlichkeiten, die den Bewohnern zur Verfügung stehen.

Vorteile

Praktisches Zahlungssystem in mehreren Phasen.

Möglicher Ratenzahlungsplan für 3 Jahre, Anzahlung 25%.

Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur

Uskudar ist eines der angesehensten Wohngebiete der Stadt auf asiatischer Seite Istanbuls. Der Komplex befindet sich neben dem Emaar-Platz. Es gibt alle Arten von Transportmitteln, einschließlich der U-Bahn. Es ist leicht, zum Taksim-Platz ( 11 km ), zur Bosporus-Brücke ( 12 km ), zum internationalen Flughafen Sabiha Gokcen ( 25 km ) zu gelangen.

  • U-Bahnstation - 1,4 km
  • Bushaltestelle - 300 Meter
  • Medizinisches Zentrum - 6 Minuten
  • Einkaufszentrum - 100 Meter
  • Buhara Park - 500 Meter
  • Seepromenade - 10 Minuten
  • Flughafen Sabiha Gokcen - 28 Minuten
Wohnanlage Stilnyy novyy proekt v rayone Kargydzhak - Alaniya
Akarca, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2024
Bauherr: Stay Property
Neue Wohnungen zum Verkauf in Kargyjak werden zum Verkauf angeboten. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage präsentiert: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Die Fläche der Wohnung beträgt 54 bis 134 Quadratmeter. Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt 2000 Meter. Wenn Sie neue Wohnungen zwischen Nadelwäldern benötigen, befinden Sie sich in Kargyjak: einer der grünsten und malerischsten Gegenden von Alanya, 13 km vom Zentrum entfernt. Kargicak erstreckt sich über 4 km entlang des Meeres und 4 km in Richtung Berge. In Kargicak, hauptsächlich neuen Immobilien, ist die Gegend jung und elitär. Viele Wohnkomplexe an der ersten Meereslinie mit direktem Meerblick. Gleichzeitig ist natürlich zu berücksichtigen, dass neue Gebäude in Kargicak eine hervorragende Investition sind. Bezirksinfrastruktur: Migros, A101-Supermärkte, andere Geschäfte, Tankstellen, Apotheke, Geldautomaten, Haltestellen für öffentliche Verkehrsmittel, Schulen, ein Park mit Grillplätzen an der Promenade, Camping und Perle-Restaurant, türkisches Fast Food mit Lieferung. Freitags findet ein Bauernbasar und dienstags ein Basar 1 km vom Platz — im benachbarten Mahmutlar statt. Es gibt Transport entlang der Promenade, es gibt Taxiservice und Mietwagen.
Wohnviertel Apartments in a prestigious rapidly developing area
Avsallar, Türkei
Der Bezirk Avsallar verfügt über eine entwickelte Infrastruktur. Nur wenige Gehminuten vom Komplex entfernt befinden sich Bildungseinrichtungen: Schulen, Hochschulen und Kindergärten. Zum Einkaufen können die Bewohner des Wohnkomplexes zahlreiche Geschäfte in der Nähe besuchen, sowie Cafés, Bars und Restaurants in der Nähe. Mit privaten Verkehrsmitteln erreichen Sie das Zentrum von Alanya in etwa 15 Minuten. Zusätzlich zu den persönlichen Verkehrsmitteln können die Bewohner des Komplexes öffentliche Verkehrsmittel nutzen: Bus oder Taxi. Dieser Komfortklasse-Komplex eines Entwicklers mit einem ausgezeichneten Ruf befindet sich in einer ruhigen Familiengegend an einem Ort mit günstiger Ökologie, nur 1 km vom Strand von Incekum und einem Kiefernwald entfernt. In einer solchen Nachbarschaft können Sie zu jeder Jahreszeit Zeit im Freien verbringen, Picknicks machen oder morgens joggen. Der Komplex befindet sich auf einer kleinen geschlossenen Fläche von 950 m2, wobei verschiedene Layouts von Wohnungen in feinem Finish in Betrieb genommen werden.   Baubeginn des Komplexes: 01.09.2022 Abschluss des Baus des Komplexes: 01.09.2023 Anzahlung 30% der Zahlungsbilanz in Raten für den gesamten Bauzeitraum des Komplexes.
Realting.com
Gehen