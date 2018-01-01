  1. Realting.com
  2. Neue Gebäude
  3. Türkei
  4. Wohnanlage Masshtabnyy proekt premium-klassa v rayone Tyurkler - Alaniya

Wohnanlage Masshtabnyy proekt premium-klassa v rayone Tyurkler - Alaniya

Akarca, Türkei
von € 245,000
Teilen mit:
QR
Wohnanlage Masshtabnyy proekt premium-klassa v rayone Tyurkler - Alaniya
Beschreibung Beschreibung
Optionen Optionen
Wohnungen Wohnungen
Adresse Adresse
Medien Medien
Nachrichten Nachrichten

Über den Komplex

StayProperty presents you one of the largest and most unique projects in the Turkler - Alanya area. The project will consist of a luxurious 5-star hotel, investment apartments, townhouses and villas. The following plans are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1, ranging from 72 to 366 m2.The project also offers townhouses with a 2 + 1 panic, with a total area of 118 m2.The residence also has villas with a layout of 5 + 1, with a total area of 349 to 361 m2. Distance to the sea 300 meters. Famous for luxury hotels, Turkler occupies an important place in the tourism sector. There are few residential complexes under construction, but in the near future the area will develop. In Turkler, the new property is represented by luxurious complexes with the concept of hotel luxury. Here you can buy holiday apartments for rent, for permanent residence in the most comfortable conditions. There is a lunapark, a dolphinarium in Turkler. Many restaurants, shops, car rental services, travel agencies with excursions, souvenir shops. Social infrastructure is also available in neighboring areas of Konakly and Avsallar. The Kargi mountain river, which flows into the sea, passes through the area. On the shore of the bay with piers and breakwaters.
Standort des Neubaus
Akarca, Türkei
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnanlage New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmararegion, Türkei
Wohnviertel Bright One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Türkei
Wohnanlage Kvartiry ot zastroyschika v peshey dostupnosti ot plyazha v rayone Oba
Karakocali, Türkei
Wohnviertel Waterfall residence in Alanya,Tosmur
Karakocali, Türkei
Wohnanlage Apartamenty na stadii zaversheniya stroitelstva v rayone Kleopatra
Alanya, Türkei
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnanlage Masshtabnyy proekt premium-klassa v rayone Tyurkler - Alaniya
Akarca, Türkei
von € 245,000
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen.
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage Great unique penthouse in an exotic area of Alanya city center
Tirilar Mahallesi, Türkei
Die Wohnung befindet sich auf 2 Etagen und ist in sehr gutem Zustand, da der Eigentümer sie seit dem Kauf jedes Jahres regelmäßig gepflegt und renoviert hat. 3/4 Schlafzimmer ( Schlafzimmer Nr. 4 wurde in ein kleines gemütliches Wohnzimmer / Büro ) ( geändert. Wenn Sie 4 Schlafzimmer wünschen, kann dies später leicht geändert werden. ) 2 Küchen, eines auf jeder Etage2 schöne Wohnzimmer mit einzigartigen Möbeln im kraftvollen Stil2 Badezimmer3 Balkone und 1 TerrasseBemalte hübsche WändeOak Parkett in Schlafzimmern, Wohnzimmern und Flur. Fliesen in der Küche, Bad und Balkon sowie auf der Terrasse, Das ist voll 24m2 und teilweise überdacht. Neu verlegte Membran und Fliesen auf der Terrasse. Im 3. Stock befindet sich eine schöne bemalte Gipsdecke mit schönen Dekorationen. Holzdecke auf 4 Etagen3 Balkone sind glasiert dunkles Glas und aus der Sicht abgeschirmt, aber nicht die Ansicht. Im Inneren befinden sich Bildschirmvorhänge und schöne Lattenvorhänge sowie Lampen und Scheinwerfer in der Decke. Externe elektrische Sonnenschutz im Wohnzimmer. Klimaanlage / Wärmepumpe in 5 Zimmern. In diesem Jahr wurden 2 Einheiten neu gekauft. Wasserwärme in allen Zimmern in Innenräumen und ein schönes "Englisch" elektrischer Kamin, der auch Wärme liefert Warmwasser aus der Solarheizung auf dem Dach mit zusätzlichen Heizelementen und 2 Warmwasserbereitern im Badezimmer Reinigen Sie das Wasser zum Kochen in einer Einrichtung unter Die Küchentheke Whirlpool und eine große, schöne Dusche mit Radio Einzigartige schöne Teppiche sowie alle Möbel, Vorhänge und neuen weißen Waren sind im Lieferumfang enthalten. Hier müssen Sie nur einziehen! Nur etwa 100 NOK pro Monat an gemeinsamen Kosten, die den Aufzug abdecken und in den öffentlichen Bereichen innen und außen reinigen. Strom für Gemeinschaftsräume und Hausmeister.
Wohnanlage Stroyaschiesya apartamenty s otlichnym raspolozheniem v evropeyskom Stambule
Akarca, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2023
Bauherr: Stay Property
Wir bieten Ihnen neue Apartments im Istanbuler Stadtteil – Beilikyu. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage dargestellt: 3 + 1, 5 + 2. Die Fläche der Wohnung beträgt 183 bis 357 m2. Istanbul ist die größte Stadt der Türkei und liegt gleichzeitig in zwei Teilen der Welt: Europa und Asien. Die Stadt liegt am Ufer des Marmarameers und des Schwarzen Meeres, getrennt durch die Bosporusstraße. Istanbul ist nicht die Hauptstadt der Türkei, sondern das kulturelle, industrielle Finanzzentrum des Landes, eine der bedeutendsten Städte der Welt. Istanbul ist eine Stadt der Perspektiven, eine Wiege der Geschichte mit majestätischen Moscheen, einem einzigartigen kulturellen Erbe und Tausenden von Attraktionen. Wenn Sie eine Wohnung in Istanbul kaufen, sind Sie daher immer im Zentrum der Welt. Immobilien zeichnen sich je nach Region durch einen Boden aus. In der Nähe des Meeres befinden sich niedrige Häuser, Luxusvillen. In Schlafbereichen gibt es viele Hochhäuser, Wolkenkratzer. Wenn Sie in Istanbul Immobilien investieren, erhalten Sie gute Kapitalgewinne und hohe Mieteinnahmen, da in der Stadt ständig Ausländer, Studenten, Touristen und gesicherte türkische Staatsbürger aus anderen Regionen leben. 
Wohnanlage Uyutnyy kompleks s centralnym raspolozheniem v rayone Eyyupsultan
Akarca, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2023
Bauherr: Stay Property
Stay Property bietet neue Apartments im Istanbuler Stadtteil – Eyupsultan. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage vorgestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.Die Fläche der Wohnung beträgt 55 bis 225 m2.Istanbul ist die größte Stadt der Türkei und liegt gleichzeitig in zwei Teilen der Welt: Europa und Asien. Die Stadt liegt am Ufer des Marmarameers und des Schwarzen Meeres, getrennt durch die Bosporusstraße. Istanbul ist nicht die Hauptstadt der Türkei, sondern das kulturelle, industrielle Finanzzentrum des Landes, eine der bedeutendsten Städte der Welt. Istanbul ist eine Stadt der Perspektiven, der Wiegengeschichte mit majestätischen Moscheen, dem einzigartigen kulturellen Erbe und Tausenden von Sehenswürdigkeiten. Wenn Sie also eine Wohnung in Istanbul kaufen, sind Sie immer im Zentrum der Welt. Im modernen Istanbul werden Immobilienprojekte gebaut, die Sie mit ihrem Umfang und ihrem Komfort überraschen. Hier werden Komplexe mit origineller Architektur gebaut, und in letzter Zeit werden Resortkonzepte immer beliebter, in denen Innen- und Außenpools, Erholungsgebiete und Spa vorhanden sind.
Realting.com
Gehen