  4. Wohnanlage Novye apartamenty v Evropeyskom Stambule - rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe

Akarca, Türkei
von € 191,000
Über den Komplex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Kucyukchekmedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 81 to 158.89 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Akarca, Türkei
Andere Komplexe
Wohnviertel Apartments in cozy luxury complex Yenisey 6
Mahmutlar, Türkei
Die Abgeschiedenheit des Komplexes vom Meer beträgt nur 200 Meter und nur wenige Schritte von der Hauptstraße von Mahmutlar mit Restaurants, Cafés und Lebensmittelgeschäften entfernt. Zweimal pro Woche am Dienstag und am Samstag befindet sich der landwirtschaftliche Basar, auf dem Sie frisches Gemüse und Obst, Milchprodukte und vieles mehr kaufen können. Apartments mit einem Apartment mit zwei Schlafzimmern und Penthäusern mit drei Schlafzimmern. Das Gebäude des Komplexes mit 11 Etagen auf jeder Etage von 4 Wohnungen. 1 + 1 ( 66,30 m ² ) 2 + 1 ( 115 m ² ) Penthäuser 2 + 1 ( 129,6 m ², Es wurden nur hochwertige Materialien und die neuesten Architekturtechnologien mit modernem Design verwendet. Im Erdgeschoss befindet sich ein Bürobereich. Nachts haben das Gebiet des Komplexes und das Haus selbst eine schöne einzigartige Beleuchtung. Der Komplex verfügt über Kabel-TV, Satellit und Internet. Neben einem elektrischen Generator werden Sie im Komplex niemals ohne Strom bleiben. Offener Pool Aquapark Sauna Ein Fitnesscenter Spielplatz Eigener Parkplatz Generator Eingezäunter Bereich Sicherheit 7/24 Highlights von Yenisey 6 Apartments Edelstahltüren Klimaanlage in jedem Zimmer Jalousien mit Fernbedienung Elektrischer Warmwasserbereiter Einbauküche mit Granitoberflächen Im Waschbecken im Stil von Hilton, Dusche Whirlpool im Badezimmer der Penthäuser Fußböden aus hochwertigen Keramikfliesen Außerdem haben Sie die großartige Gelegenheit, sich keine Sorgen über die Auswahl von Haushaltsgeräten und Möbeln in der Wohnung zu machen, Wir werden es für Sie tun: *** Ein kompletter Satz hochwertiger Haushaltsgeräte ( Kühlschrank, Waschmaschine, Backofen, Kochfeld, Dunstabzugshaube, Geschirrspüler );*** Volle Auswahl an Möbeln und LCD-TV. Für weitere Informationen und Preise von Apartments mit Möbeln und Geräten kontaktieren Sie uns bitte.
Wohnanlage Furnished apartment from the owner
Mahmutlar, Türkei

Ein ausgezeichnetes Angebot in unserem Portfolio ist eine Wohnung des Eigentümers in der Region Mahmutlar mit einer Gesamtfläche von 115 m2. Die Aufteilung der Wohnung 2 + 1 umfasst ein Wohnzimmer in Kombination mit einer Küche im amerikanischen Stil, zwei Schlafzimmer, 1 Badezimmer, 1 Badezimmer und zwei Balkone. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 10. Stock und ist nach dem Südwesten der Welt ausgerichtet. Die Apartments sind wie auf den präsentierten Fotos komplett mit Möbeln ausgestattet. Der Gebäudekomplex 2000 verfügt über einen Außenpool, einen Pavillon zum Entspannen, einen Kinderspielplatz und einen Parkplatz auf dem Territorium. Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt ca. 1 km. Mahmutlar ist das russischsprachigeste Gebiet, die Bevölkerung beträgt ungefähr 50.000 Menschen, hier geht der Bauernmarkt dienstags und samstags zweimal vorbei.
Wohnanlage Kvartiry-dupleksy v perspektivnom rayone Alanii - Gazipasha
Alanya, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2024
Bauherr: Stay Property
Wir machen Sie auf neue Wohnungen in Gazipas - Alanya aufmerksam. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage dargestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.Die Fläche der Wohnungen beträgt 50 bis 100 Quadratmeter. Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt 1800 Meter. Beim Kauf von Immobilien in Gazipash – erhalten Sie nicht nur Quadratmeter am Meer, sondern auch Frieden. Gazipasha ist eine gemütliche Kleinstadt mit einem internationalen Flughafen. Wenn wir über Infrastruktur sprechen, ist die Stadt dem Touristen Alanya weniger als unterlegen, es gibt alles Notwendige für das Leben sowie Stille und Ruhe. Nachdem die Wohnungen in Alanya hochgegangen waren, wandten sich die Augen der Investoren speziell Gazipash zu. Hier tauchten moderne neue Gebäude auf, ohne hoteleigene, laute Komplexe. Die Infrastruktur von Wohnkomplexen ist ähnlichen Häusern in Alanya in keiner Weise unterlegen und gewinnt gleichzeitig den Preis erheblich. Wenn Sie im Moment eine neue Wohnung in Gazipash kaufen, können Sie noch Zeit haben, Ihr Budget erheblich zu sparen, und häufig haben Sie vom Entwickler zinslose Raten erhalten. 
