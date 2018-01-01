  1. Realting.com
Wohnanlage Kvartiry s vidom na Princevye ostrova v aziatskoy chasti Stambula

Akarca, Türkei
von € 343,500
Über den Komplex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Kartal district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 58 to 367 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Standort des Neubaus
Akarca, Türkei
Wohngebäude Kadikoy Apartments Compound Istanbul
Marmararegion, Türkei
Warum dieses Eigentum 谷؟ Apartments mit herrlichem Blick auf die Prinzeninseln, mit fertiger Eigentumsurkunde und garantierten Mieteinnahmen. Eine unverwechselbare Lage in Fikrtepe, dem angesehensten asiatischen Viertel Istanbuls, neben Land- und Seetransporten. Entlang der Autobahn E5, die die europäische und asiatische Seite Istanbuls verbindet. Das Bezahlen in Raten ist nach flexiblen Zahlungsplänen möglich. Es ist ein Wohnprojekt, das für die Bedingungen der türkischen Staatsbürgerschaft geeignet ist. Eine 3-jährige Dollar-Mietgarantie für die Geschäfte mit einer garantierten Kapitalrendite von 5% in US-Dollar.
Wohnanlage Modern apartment close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmararegion, Türkei
Bauherr: TRANIO

Wir bieten Apartments mit einer Fläche von 138 m2 bis 290 m2.

Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur

Die Unterkunft befindet sich in einer ruhigen Gegend.
Wohnanlage Novye apartamenty na 1 beregovoy linii v elitnom rayone Kestel
Akarca, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2023
Bauherr: Stay Property
Stay Property bietet neue Apartments in Kestel. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage dargestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Die Fläche der Wohnung beträgt 46 bis 160 Quadratmeter. Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt 30 Meter. Obwohl Kestel neben Mahmutlar liegt, ist es grundlegend anders, hier sind alle Immobilien bis zu fünf Stockwerke und das meiste davon sind neue Gebäude, mit Hotelinfrastruktur und hellen, originellen Fassaden. Neue Apartments in Kestel haben aufgrund der Nähe zum Zentrum und zum Meer ein hohes Mietpotential, während die Gegend ruhig und nicht so überfüllt ist wie das Zentrum von Alanya. Es gibt Netzwerk türkische Supermärkte, es gibt einen Markt, Geschäfte, Restaurants, Cafés, städtische Schulen und Gärten, eine russischsprachige internationale Privatschule, eine große Universität. In der Nachbarregion Mahmutlar im Osten und im Zentrum von Alanya im Westen gibt es eine große Auswahl an Unterhaltungsmöglichkeiten, Einkaufszentren und Restaurants. Sie können in 5-10 Minuten zu beiden Seiten gelangen, der Transport bewegt sich aktiv, es gibt eine Autovermietung. 
