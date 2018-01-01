Wohnanlage Novyy ZhK so vsemi udobstvami v krasivom rayone Pendik

  1. Realting.com
Akarca, Türkei
von € 288,750
Über den Komplex

Stay Property offers new apartments and villas in Istanbul – Pendik district. The residential complex includes apartments of the following layouts: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 4 + 2, as well as villas 5 + 1. The area of the apartments is from 118 to 286 m2, villas - from 381 to 413 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Akarca, Türkei
Der Komplex mit einer Gesamtfläche von 1400 m2 besteht aus einem 5-stöckigen Block in einem eingezäunten Gebiet, nur 100 m vom Strand entfernt. Die Panoramaverglasung der Apartments sorgt für hohe Sonneneinstrahlung und bietet einen unvergesslichen Blick auf das Meer und das Stiergebirge. Die Vorteile des Projekts sind niedrige, geräumige Planungslösungen, eine einzigartige eigene Infrastruktur und die Lage an der zweiten Küste in der Region Alanya Kargicak. Die Eigentümer der Apartments haben uneingeschränkten Zugang zu den Dienstleistungen und dem einwandfreien Service auf internationaler Ebene sowie zu allen zugehörigen Infrastrukturen, darunter: ein Außenpool, eine Sauna, ein Fitnessstudio, ein Kinderspielzimmer, ein Kinderbecken und vieles mehr.   Die Gesamtzahl der Wohnungen - 24 Stk. 1 + 1 – ( 20 ) von 58,4 m2 bis 64,3 m2 2 + 1 – ( 2 ) Duplex 128,6 m2 3 + <TAG1 Spielzimmer Kinderspielplatz Lobby Außenparkplatz Aufzug Gartengenerator Zentraler Satellitensystem-Hausmeister Baubeginn - April 2022 Bauabschluss - Mai 2023.
In Demirtash wird ein moderner Komplex gebaut, der komfortable Apartments von Zera Homes zum Verkauf anbietet. Der Komplex besteht aus einem Block, ein charakteristisches Merkmal ist modernes Design. Der Bau des Komplexes wird von einem zuverlässigen Unternehmen durchgeführt. Die Frist für die Fertigstellung der Anlage endet 2023.  Aufteilung der Wohnungen 1 + 1, 2 + 1, Fläche 44 m ² - 81 m ².

Die Infrastruktur des Komplexes in Demirtash umfasst:

Wasserpark
Grillen
Kinderbecken
Kino
Fitness
Innenpool
Parkplatz
Spielplatz
Spielzimmer
Generator
Sauna
Pool
Wasserrutschen

Die Apartments sind komfortabel gestaltet, die Küche ist mit dem Wohnzimmer kombiniert, sie wird mit einem hochwertigen Küchenset des Entwicklers ausgestattet, mit den mitgelieferten Abteilen für Haushaltsgeräte, die Apartments werden in einem sauberen Finish gemietet, doppelt verglaste PVC-Fenster, Stahleingangstür, Sanitär und Duschen werden installiert. Die Entfernung zum Strand beträgt 750 Meter. Beim Kauf einer Wohnung in der Bauphase erhalten der Käufer angenehme Boni in Form von Raten und Rabatten.  

Wenn Sie mit der Frage des Kaufs von Immobilien auf Kredit konfrontiert sind, bietet unser Unternehmen Zera Homes seinen Kunden Unterstützung bei der Beschaffung eines Hypothekendarlehens zu den günstigsten Konditionen. Unsere erfahrenen Experten werden ausführlich erläutern, wie Sie Immobilien in der Türkei im Rahmen einer Hypothek kaufen können. Wir werden während des gesamten Prozesses bei Ihnen sein, von der Auswahl einer Bank über das Sammeln aller erforderlichen Dokumente bis hin zur baldigen Prüfung Ihrer Bewerbung. Nach Genehmigung des Antrags begleitet Sie Ihr persönlicher Manager in allen Phasen des Kaufs vor der Registrierung der Immobilieneigentumsrechte ( von Tapu ).
Warum dieses Eigentum 谷؟ Luxusapartments in Kartal, dem Investitionsviertel der anatolischen Seite von Istanbul. Alle wichtigen Verkehrsadern in Istanbul sind zu Fuß erreichbar. Es hat direkten Blick auf das Marmarameer, die Princess Islands und den Aydos-Wald. Es besteht die Möglichkeit, in Raten mit flexiblen Zahlungsplänen mit einer fertigen Eigentumsurkunde zu kaufen. Es erfüllt die Staatsbürgerschaftsbedingungen im Rahmen der Immobilieninvestition in der Türkei.
