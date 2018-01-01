  1. Realting.com
  2. Neue Gebäude
  3. Türkei
  4. Wohnanlage Novyy proekt po koncepcii Home ofdice v rayone Saryer

Wohnanlage Novyy proekt po koncepcii Home ofdice v rayone Saryer

Akarca, Türkei
von € 301,250
Über den Komplex

Stay Property offers new home office apartments in Istanbul – Saryer district. The following layouts are presented in the project: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 71 to 263 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Standort des Neubaus
Akarca, Türkei
Wohnanlage Stylish apartments in the Oba district
Alanya, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2023

Ein neues Investitionsprojekt befindet sich in der prestigeträchtigen Gegend von Oba und wird auf einem 2650 m² großen Grundstück errichtet. Der Komplex besteht aus 2 Blöcken mit 22 Wohnungen, insgesamt 44 Wohnungen mit verschiedenen Layouts. Zum Verkauf werden solche Apartmentoptionen angeboten wie: 1 + 1, 2 + 1 3 + 1. Alle Apartments sind in modernem Stil eingerichtet und mit hochwertigen Materialien ausgestattet. Alle Fenster bieten einen schönen Blick auf die Berge und das Meer. Der Bezirk Oba ist der nächstgelegene Bereich zum Zentrum von Alanya. Hier sind ein neues Krankenhaus, große Einkaufszentren der Stadt: Kochtash, Metro und Alanium, Landschaftsparks und eine Promenade. Für Käufer werden bis zum Abschluss des Baus zinslose Ratenzahlungen geleistet.
Baubeginn des Projekts April 2022, Inbetriebnahme Juni 2023.
Wohnanlage Stroyaschiesya apartamenty v 50 m ot morya - rayon Kestel
Akarca, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2024
Bauherr: Stay Property
Stay Property bietet neue Apartments in Kestel. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage dargestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Die Fläche der Wohnungen beträgt 58 bis 100 Quadratmeter. Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt 60 Meter. Obwohl Kestel neben Mahmutlar liegt, ist es grundlegend anders, hier sind alle Immobilien bis zu fünf Stockwerke und das meiste davon sind neue Gebäude, mit Hotelinfrastruktur und hellen, originellen Fassaden. Neue Apartments in Kestel haben aufgrund der Nähe zum Zentrum und zum Meer ein hohes Mietpotential, während die Gegend ruhig und nicht so überfüllt ist wie das Zentrum von Alanya. Es gibt Netzwerk türkische Supermärkte, es gibt einen Markt, Geschäfte, Restaurants, Cafés, städtische Schulen und Gärten, eine russischsprachige internationale Privatschule, eine große Universität. In der Nachbarregion Mahmutlar im Osten und im Zentrum von Alanya im Westen gibt es eine große Auswahl an Unterhaltungsmöglichkeiten, Einkaufszentren und Restaurants. Sie können in 5-10 Minuten zu beiden Seiten gelangen, der Transport bewegt sich aktiv, es gibt eine Autovermietung. 
Wohnanlage Proekt na etape stroitelstva - 50 metrov ot plyazha Kleopatra
Alanya, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2023
Bauherr: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments on Cleopatra Beach. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 67.5 to 78 m2.The distance to the sea is 50 meters. New real estate on Cleopatra – is always exclusive, because there are not so many places for new houses. Only here is the maximum demand for apartments in a new housing stock. As a rule, all new projects are often sold even before the complex is put into operation. Do not miss the unique version of real estate in the new building on Cleopatra in Alanya. This area is considered elite, one of the most expensive locations on the Mediterranean Sea. The 2.5 km long Cleopatra beach is distinguished by a comfortable shore with pleasant sand to the touch, has a quality mark « Blue Flag » and fully justifies it. Cleopatra infrastructure: shops, supermarkets, boutiques, markets, services, salons, offices, hospitals, pharmacies. There are also many schools, both public and private.
