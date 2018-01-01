  1. Realting.com
Wohnanlage Novyy elitnyy kompleks v rayone Chekmekey - Stambul

Akarca, Türkei
von € 238,000

Über den Komplex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Chekmekoy district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 80.5 to 266.07 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.



von € 238,000
Wohnanlage Novye apartamenty v 5 minutah ot avtomagistrali E-5 Stambul
Akarca, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2023
Bauherr: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 150.09 to 201.04 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Wohnanlage Kvartiry v novom komplekse - rayon Kargydzhak Alaniya
Akarca, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2024
Bauherr: Stay Property
Stay Property offers you new apartments in Kargicak. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 50 to 148 square meters. Distance to the sea 200 meters. New apartments in Kargıjak – coniferous forests with sea views.  If you need silence and tranquility, then you are in Kargicak, it is here that there is a unique combination of forests, mountains and excellent sea views.  A new residential fountain predominates in the area, because Kargyjak is quite actively built up with new residential complexes of various price categories. Area infrastructure: two supermarkets of the Migros network, also A 101, other stores, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. Buying new apartments in Kargyjak, you « kill with one shot, two birds with one stone » - an investment and a great place to live or relax.
Wohnviertel Beach walk modern apartment in Oba Alanya
Karakocali, Türkei
Dieses neu erbaute moderne Apartment befindet sich in der Innenstadt von Oba, nur wenige Gehminuten vom Strand, Cafés, Restaurants, Apotheke und Supermarkt entfernt. Der lokale Basar befindet sich direkt vor dem Komplex. Oba ist die sehr beliebte Gegend des Touristen mit ihrer gemütlichen Atmosphäre und seinen Menschen. Hier macht immer Spaß, egal wie die Jahreszeit ist. Der Komplex besteht aus 1 Block mit 43 hochwertigen Wohnungen. Die Wohnung ist sehr hochwertig mit eigenen gemeinsamen Einrichtungen. Alle Oberflächen und Geräte sind sehr hohe Anforderungen. Sie können den Pool, das Dampfbad, die Sauna und das Tischtennis-Türkisches Bad genießen. Ganz in der Nähe des Strandes High-End-Finish Hochwertige Materialien Spa-Center Fitnessstudio Schwimmbad
