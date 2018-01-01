  1. Realting.com
Wohnanlage Zhiloy kompleks ryadom s glavnoy dorogoy E5 v Stambule

Akarca, Türkei
von € 465,000
Wohnanlage Zhiloy kompleks ryadom s glavnoy dorogoy E5 v Stambule
Über den Komplex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Zeytinburnu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 106 to 219 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Standort des Neubaus
Akarca, Türkei
Wohnanlage Privlekatelnyy obekt v istoricheskom centre Topkapy
Akarca, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2025
Bauherr: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Zeytinburnu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 69.79 to 266.99 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Wohnanlage LOTUS FLAWA
Marmararegion, Türkei

Mitten in Shishli und Nishantashi entsteht ein völlig neues Projekt, einer der ersten Bereiche, die bei der Erwähnung Istanbuls in den Sinn kommen. LOTUS FLAWA liegt im Herzen der Straßen von Halaskargazi, Rumeli und Valikonga. Dies ist ein umfassendes Projekt, das aus Wohngebäuden, Büros, Hotels und Einkaufszentren besteht. Der Auftragnehmer des Projekts, das Nishantashi, dem angesehensten Punkt der Stadt, eine andere Farbe verleihen wird, war Bertuğbey İnşaat, und das Architekturprojekt wurde von Tabanlıoğlu Architecture durchgeführt. LOTUS FLAWA erstreckt sich über eine Fläche von neuntausend Quadratmetern und die gesamte bebaute Fläche beträgt 97.000 Quadratmeter. LOTUS FLAWA, zu dem auch die Rekonstruktion alter Werke in dem Gebiet gehört, in dem sie gegründet wurde, sollte mit der traditionellen Architektur dieses historischen Istanbuler Gebiets harmonieren.

Halakargazi Street, eines der wertvollsten Zentren Istanbuls in Bezug auf Leben und Handelsfähigkeit der Stadt, hat sich aus einem Gebiet mit Wohnungen und Beispielen für Luxuswohnungen entwickelt und ist seit Beginn des 20. Jahrhunderts zu Symbolen des modernen Lebens in einer Region geworden, in der sich kleine Unternehmen konzentrieren. Infolge dieses Prozesses, der sich seit den 1980er Jahren besonders beschleunigt hat, ist die historische Entwicklung des Gebiets trostlos und abgenutzt geworden. In dieser Zeit, als sich auch das Benutzerprofil der Gebäude änderte, wurden Wohnungen, die den größten Teil ihrer Wohneigenschaften verloren hatten, im Laufe der Zeit zu Lagern, wodurch die Region ihre Flächen verloren hat. Mit dem LOTUS FLAWA-Projekt haben wir einen wichtigen Schritt unternommen, um den früheren Ruhm dieser kostbaren Region Istanbul wiederherzustellen und sie in einen dynamischen und modernen Lebensraum zu verwandeln. Wir bemühen uns sicherzustellen, dass dieser Schritt der Beginn der Entwicklung und Verbesserung unseres Gebiets ist.

Das größte Ziel des Projekts, das idealerweise die einzigartige historische Textur der Region, in der es sich befindet, und die moderne Architektur kombiniert, ist, Damit « die Grundlage darin besteht, das moderne Lebensmodell im modernen Shishli » zu akzeptieren und seinen Bewohnern alle Arten von Annehmlichkeiten und Annehmlichkeiten zu bieten ... Wir glauben, dass LOTUS FLAWA mit seinem dynamischen Design, der Qualität des städtischen Lebens und seinen Nachbarn sowohl Shishli als auch Istanbul einen Mehrwert verleihen wird.

Sie können sich an unser Verkaufsbüro wenden, um Informationen zu LOTUS FLAWA zu erhalten, das durch sein exzellentes und luxuriöses Design, einen Außenpool und große öffentliche Bereiche in der obersten Etage beeindruckt, sorgfältig durchdachte Landschaft und zentrale Lage.
Wohnanlage VELUX Yalikavak
Derekoey, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2023

Velux Yalıkavak liegt an der ersten Küste in einer malerischen Bucht und erstreckt sich über eine Fläche von 65000 m2. Die folgenden Arten von Immobilien 42 Residenzen 2 + 1 und 3 + 1, 33 Villen 4 + 1 und 5 + 1 und 10 Herrenhaus 6 + 1 sind nach Ihrer Wahl vorgesehen , alle mit Blick auf die azurblaue Ägäis.

Velux Yalıkavak liegt an der ersten Küste und hat einen eigenen Sandstrand und Pier, 250 m² lang.  Nähplätze für Privatyachten werden ebenfalls zur Verfügung gestellt. Sea Taxi Service angeboten. Das Konzept des Wohnkomplexes Velux Yalıkavak umfasst 2 berühmte Restaurants, eine Loungebar, eine Snek Beach Bar, einen offenen olympischen Pool, ein Fitnesscenter, ein Spa, einen Kids Club, einen Spielplatz,Orte zum Laden von Elektrofahrzeugen. Ebenfalls auf dem Gebiet des Komplexes befindet sich ein Boutique-Hotel für Ihre Gäste. Concierge-Service, Reinigung, technischer Support, Baggy-Service rund um den gesamten Wohnkomplex. 24 Stunden Sicherheit. Wenn Sie in Velux Yalıkavak wohnen, erhalten Sie den Komfort eines 5-Sterne-Luxushotels.

Der Komplex wird Ende 2023 voll funktionsfähig sein.

2 + 1 Wohnsitz                                                                          von 104m2 bis 151m2                 

3 + 1 Residenzen mit privatem Pool von 148 m2 bis 206 m2

4 + 1 Villen mit privatem Pool von 305m2 bis      400 m2

5 + 1 Villen mit privatem Pool von 378m2 bis      640 m2

6 + 1 Herrenhaus mit privatem Pool von 583 m2 bis 685 m2

Für ein komfortables ganzjähriges Leben in der Anlage in allen Wohngebäuden werden « Smart House » -Systeme installiert, Fußbodenheizung, automatische Konditionierung mit einer gilden Klimatisierung, hochwertige Küchenmöbel, Alle Haushaltsgeräte der Marke Gaggenau, Granit- und Parkettböden von höchster Qualität, Terrassen und Balkone mit Teakholzboden und reichem Landschaftsdesign im gesamten Komplex.

Das Unternehmen, der Entwickler SF Yıldız İnşaat, ist seit 2010 in Betrieb. Während seines Bestehens hat das Unternehmen viele Projekte von Wohnkomplexen, Geschäftszentren, Villen und Wohnhäusern erfolgreich gebaut und in Auftrag gegeben.

