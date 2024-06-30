  1. Realting.com
Wohnanlage Novyy ZhK v 800 m ot peschanogo plyazha rayona Demirtash

Akarca, Türkei
von € 109,000
Wohnanlage Novyy ZhK v 800 m ot peschanogo plyazha rayona Demirtash
Über den Komplex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 50 to 132 m2.The distance to the sea is 800 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the optimal value for money. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post office, taxi, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnanlage Novyy masshtabnyy kompleks v zhivopisnom Kargydzhake
Akarca, Türkei
Wohnviertel One Bedroom Townhouse in Alanya near the beach
Tirilar Mahallesi, Türkei
Wohnanlage Novye kvartiry ryadom s prirodnym zapovednikom v Stambule
Akarca, Türkei
Wohnanlage Modern residential complex in Avsallar
Avsallar, Türkei
Wohngebäude Istanbul Maslak Apartment Compound
Maslak Mahallesi, Türkei
Wohnanlage Novyy ZhK v 800 m ot peschanogo plyazha rayona Demirtash
Akarca, Türkei
von € 109,000
Wohnviertel Investment project in Oba
Karakocali, Türkei
In diesem Bereich wird ein im Bau befindlicher neuer Wohnkomplex zum Verkauf angeboten. Die Bauarbeiten beginnen im Juni 2022 und werden aus hochwertigen Materialien unter Verwendung neuer und moderner Technologien durchgeführt. Der Komplex liegt nur 7 Gehminuten vom Strand ( 550 m ) entfernt und nur wenige Gehminuten vom Einkaufszentrum Alanium und der U-Bahn entfernt, was wiederum die Wohnungen in diesem Projekt rentabel und flüssig macht. Die Apartments werden mit verschiedenen Layouts in feinem Finish mit eingebauter Küche und Sanitär, Bodenbelag angeboten. Das Projekt verfügt über Wohnungen mit Layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Beide sind eine recht ruhige Gegend, obwohl es hier Hotels und Unterhaltungsinfrastruktur gibt. Darüber hinaus gibt es in dieser Gegend zahlreiche Möbelgeschäfte, Metro, Kochtash, Kipa-Verbrauchermärkte und das Einkaufs- und Unterhaltungszentrum Alanium, in dem Sie alles kaufen können, was Sie brauchen. Es verfügt über Boutiquen von Weltmarken, Geräten und Elektronik, Bücher und Kinderartikeln, Optik, einen Supermarkt, Kinohallen, einen Kinderspielplatz und Cafeterias. Der zentrale Boulevard in Oba ist für den Verkehr gesperrt, So können Sie sicher mit Kindern gehen, ohne Angst vor Autos und Motorrädern zu haben. In Oba gibt es ein riesiges Bowlingzentrum und einen Reitclub. In dieser Gegend gibt es viele grüne Parks mit Sportausrüstung oder Spielplätzen. Entlang des Meeres verläuft eine gepflegte Promenade mit Blumenbeeten, Springbrunnen, Ziersträuchern und Bäumen, Sportgeräten und Spielplätzen, entlang der viele Einwohner von Alanya abends Spaziergänge anrichten.
Wohnanlage Premium ZhK na beregu morya v Mahmutlare
Mahmutlar, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2024
Bauherr: Stay Property
Stay Property bietet neue Apartments in der Region Mahmutlar-Alania. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage dargestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1 und 3 + 1. Die Fläche der Wohnung beträgt 70 bis 210 Quadratmeter. Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt 30 Meter. Wir stellen sofort fest, dass Mahmutlar das beliebteste Gebiet ist. Nach neuen Daten wächst die Bevölkerung von Mahmutlar am schnellsten und umfasst mehr als 53.000 Menschen und in der Saison 3-4 mal mehr. Dieses Gebiet ist so bebaut wie möglich, das beliebteste unter Ausländern und immer № 1 auf dem Alanya-Immobilienmarkt in der Nachfrage nach Wohnungen. Und die Erklärung dafür ist einfach: In Mahmutlar die perfekte Kombination aus Preis, Qualität sowie einer großen Anzahl von Angeboten für jedes Budget.  Gleichzeitig sollte man nicht vergessen, dass in den neuen Häusern von Mahmutlar eine hervorragende Infrastruktur sowie die Infrastruktur des gesamten Bezirks auf höchstem Niveau sind. Mahmutlar-Infrastruktur: Neben einer Vielzahl von Restaurants, Geschäften, Supermärkten, Zwei Bauernmärkte in Mahmutlar, bald wird das große Einkaufszentrum Mahmutlar AVM mit einer Fläche von 20.000 m2 auf dem Gelände des Samstagsmarktes betrieben, einem Kulturzentrum auf einem Grundstück von 10.000 m2, MahmutlarSpor Sportkomplex und ein weiteres Projekt, darunter ein Basketballplatz, ein Tennisplatz, Umkleideräume und soziale Zonen sowie verschiedene kommerzielle Einrichtungen im aktiv bebauten Teil der Atatürk Street.
Wohnanlage Novyy kompleks v samom centre Alanii
Alanya, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2024

Der moderne Komplex befindet sich in einer günstigen Gegend im Stadtzentrum und 600 m von einem der besten Strände der Südtürkei – Cleopatra Beach entfernt. Ein gut ausgestattetes Wohnprojekt in einer der attraktivsten Gegenden von Alanya; Es ist auch eine einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeit.

Der Komplex wird durch zwei 5-stöckige Wohnblöcke für 58 Wohnungen verschiedener Layouts dargestellt. Die ersten Stockwerke sind für die soziale Zone und das Geschäftsgelände vorgesehen, sodass die Wohnböden auf der Ebene des 2. russischen ( -Bodens beginnen. Der Komplex befindet sich auf einer Fläche von 3030 m2 mit einer reichen internen Infrastruktur.

Der Komplex befindet sich neben der Kreisstraße, über die Sie schnell zu jedem Stadtgebiet gelangen können. Darüber hinaus gibt es in der Nähe des Hauses alle notwendigen und wichtigen Objekte des sozialen Bereichs: Geschäfte, Schulen, Apotheken, Krankenhäuser, eine Bushaltestelle, ein Schwimmbad und ein Stadion, Spielplätze, Restaurants usw.

Bauende: 30.06.2024.

Für die Bauzeit gibt es ein System von Rabatten und zinslosen Ratenzahlungen.

Infrastruktur:

• Generator
• Fitnessraum
• Sauna / Whirlpool / Dampf / Hamam
• Außenpool mit Aquahügel
• Spielplatz / Kinderzimmer
• Poolbar
• Abdeckbereich
• Winterpool
• SPA-Bereich mit Massageraum
• Wasserfall
• Abdeckbereich
• 24-Stunden-Sicherheits- und Videoüberwachung

