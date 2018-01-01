  1. Realting.com
  2. Neue Gebäude
  3. Türkei
  4. Wohnanlage Proekt na stadii stroitelstva v 550 m ot horoshego plyazha - rayon Demirtash

Wohnanlage Proekt na stadii stroitelstva v 550 m ot horoshego plyazha - rayon Demirtash

Akarca, Türkei
von € 184,000
Teilen mit:
QR
Wohnanlage Proekt na stadii stroitelstva v 550 m ot horoshego plyazha - rayon Demirtash
1 / 12
Beschreibung Beschreibung
Optionen Optionen
Wohnungen Wohnungen
Adresse Adresse
Medien Medien
Nachrichten Nachrichten

Über den Komplex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: linear apartments 2 + 1, garden duplexes 3 + 1, penthouses 3 + 1 and 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 70 to 150 m2.The distance to the sea is 550 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post office, taxi, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Standort des Neubaus
Akarca, Türkei
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnanlage STARFISH
Demirtas, Türkei
Residenz Lux Comfort Residence,Avcılar
Avcilar, Türkei
von € 423,355
Wohnanlage Luxury apartments in Oba
Karakocali, Türkei
Wohnanlage Novye kvartiry v stilnom ZhK - rayon Oba
Karakocali, Türkei
Wohnanlage Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse v zhivopisnom Avsallare
Avsallar, Türkei
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnanlage Proekt na stadii stroitelstva v 550 m ot horoshego plyazha - rayon Demirtash
Akarca, Türkei
von € 184,000
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen.
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage Alya Four Seasons
Marmararegion, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2023

Dieses Projekt bietet Anlegern alle Vorteile eines Offplan-Projekts, das einen einfachen Zugang zu öffentlichen Verkehrsmitteln, eine hohe Bevölkerungsdichte und einen hohen ROI bietet.
Wohnanlage Stilnyy proekt v bystrorazvivayuschemsya gorode Gazipasha
Alanya, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2024
Bauherr: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipasha. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 54 to 125 m2.Distance to the sea 1000 meters. Gazipasha – a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development of both the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea entrance, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens and schools. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospects of finding a job, opening a business, educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort.
Wohnanlage New apartments with views of the sea and Aydos forest, in a residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmararegion, Türkei
Bauherr: TRANIO

Die Wohnanlage verfügt über 3 Gebäude mit verschiedenen Wohnlayouts mit 2-5 Schlafzimmern. Zwei Gebäude haben 12 Stockwerke und eines hat 16 Stockwerke.

Apartments mit Blick auf das Meer und den Aydos-Wald aus dem ersten Stock.

Ausstattung und Ausstattung des Hauses

Das Projekt verfügt auch über ein Café, ein Kino, eine Vitaminbar, eine Sauna, ein Dampfbad, Tennis- und Basketballplätze, ein Spielzimmer, einen Kindergarten, einen Picknickplatz, Wanderwege und eine 24-Stunden-Sicherheit, Ladestationen für Elektroautos und Regenwasserspeichersystem.

Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur

Das Hotel liegt in einer ruhigen Grünfläche von Kartal. Einfacher Zugang zu einigen notwendigen Orten:

  • 2 Minuten zur TEM Autobahn
  • 5 Minuten zur U-Bahnlinie Kadıköy
  • 5 Minuten nach Kartal IDO
  • 15 Minuten vom Meer entfernt
  • 15 Minuten zum Flughafen Sabiha Gokcen
  • 18 Minuten bis 15. Juli Martyrs Bridge.
Realting.com
Gehen