  1. Realting.com
  2. Neue Gebäude
  3. Türkei
  4. Wohnanlage Masshtabnyy ZhK premium-klassa v 100 m ot peschanyh plyazhey i lazurnogo morya

Wohnanlage Masshtabnyy ZhK premium-klassa v 100 m ot peschanyh plyazhey i lazurnogo morya

Akarca, Türkei
von € 178,000
Teilen mit:
QR
Wohnanlage Masshtabnyy ZhK premium-klassa v 100 m ot peschanyh plyazhey i lazurnogo morya
1 / 10
Beschreibung Beschreibung
Optionen Optionen
Wohnungen Wohnungen
Adresse Adresse
Medien Medien
Nachrichten Nachrichten

Über den Komplex

The new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 58 to 165 m2.The distance to the sea is 100 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. Area infrastructure: two supermarkets of the Migros network, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and the famous Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, the beaches are wide sandy and pebble with a comfortable beach and beautiful surroundings.
Standort des Neubaus
Akarca, Türkei
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnviertel New apartments with a convenient location in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Türkei
Wohnviertel Modern apartment in the center of Mahmutlar, Alanya
Mahmutlar, Türkei
Wohnanlage New buy-to-let studios, apartments and duplexes in a large residence with a business center, Kägythane, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmararegion, Türkei
Wohnanlage Kvartiry na stadii zaversheniya v rayone Kartal - Stambul
Akarca, Türkei
Wohnanlage Zhiloy proekt v samom centre Stambula - rayon Eyyupsultan
Akarca, Türkei
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnanlage Masshtabnyy ZhK premium-klassa v 100 m ot peschanyh plyazhey i lazurnogo morya
Akarca, Türkei
von € 178,000
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen.
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage Novyy proekt v aktivno razvivayuschemsya rayone Payallar
Akarca, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2024
Bauherr: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 57 to 110 m2.The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, this is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the buildings are represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Wohnviertel Investment Apartments in Demirtas Alanya Close to the Beach
Demirtas, Türkei
Wir freuen uns, Ihnen neue Apartments in einem hochmodernen Komplex anbieten zu können. Demirtas. Alanya. Demirtas ist ein Gebiet mit einer ausgeprägten lokalen Atmosphäre, weit weg vom Trubel der Städte. Dies ist ein Ort, an dem die Einheimischen in Ruhe leben, umgeben von Natur und kristallklaren Stränden. Es gibt praktisch keine Hotels in Demirtas, die einen friedlichen und ruhigen Lebensstil stören können. Es besteht hauptsächlich aus landwirtschaftlichen Flächen, da die meisten Einheimischen hier ihre Ernte anbauen. Sie können viele Wanderungen durch die Kiefernwälder und Berge machen. Zusammen mit dem vollen Zugang zu sauberen Stränden, an denen fast niemand schwimmt. Es ist ein Ort, der von der Zivilisation fast unberührt bleibt, und er hat im Gegensatz zu vielen anderen Gebieten von Alanya immer noch ein Gefühl für Abenteuer. 77 Wohnungen 1 + 1: 46 m ² 24 Wohnungen 2 + 1: 75 m ² 21 Wohnungen 2 + 1 Penthouse: 90 m ² 8 Penthäuser PCS 4 + 1: 150 m ² InnenpoolsHamamSaunaSteam ZimmerFitness CenterOutdoor-ParkplätzeKinderclubPlay-StationssaalBillardTennisCafe24 / 7 SicherheitWi-Fi
Wohnanlage New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmararegion, Türkei
Bauherr: TRANIO

Die Residenz verfügt über einen Fußballplatz, Basketball- und Tennisplätze, ein Fitnesscenter, Kinderspielplätze, ein Café und ein Restaurant, eine Grünfläche, einen Pavillon, einen Grillplatz, ein Swimmingpool, ein Fitnesscenter, eine Sauna und ein Türkisches Bad, ein Parkplatz, ein Sicherheitssystem.

Fertigstellung - Dezember 2024.

Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur

Die Unterkunft befindet sich nur 5 Gehminuten von Hotels, Cafés, Restaurants, Sport- und Gesundheitszentren entfernt.

  • Autobahn - 1,5 km
  • Marina - 1,7 km
  • U-Bahnstation - 2 km
  • Nächster Flughafen - 37 km
Realting.com
Gehen